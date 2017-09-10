Problem: Unable to resign because I have to give account of devices and equipments I was incharge of

Dear Mods,



Let this thread be in world affairs section because many people around the world may be having similar problems.



Even getting fired from any job or resigning is not easy because while leaving, you have to give account of all the devices and equipments you were incharge of.



At the time of joining, I didn't know that you are responsible for not only the property but also the records of all items. I didn't know that there is such thing as stock book. Nobody told me that whenever you receive any device or equipment for the lab you are alloted, you have to mention it in stock book.



Now the two problems are:



1. I joined a polytechnic college as a lab instructor in Department of Mechanical Engineering. I was incharge for one computer lab. Then after few months, another computer lab already furnished with additional computers was added to our department (Mechanical Engg Dept). I didn't bother to enter the records of newly acquired computers because I was inexperienced and had no knowledge of the concept of stock book. As I said before, nobody educated me that you had to enter the information about newly acquired computer systems in stock book. So I don't know what should I say if they ask an account of number of computers in the stock book.



2. Now another problem. This is a different matter. Don't connect this with above point no. 1. Recently, suddenly, out of 61 systems, some 20 odd systems have got damaged. I don't know the cause – voltage fluctuations or student mischief. Whatever be the reason, they would think that all systems didn't get damaged together all at once but it started to happen one by one. They may ask, "What were you doing these many days when they were getting damaged one by one?" They may not even believe my words because of my poor image.



WHAT SHOULD I DO?