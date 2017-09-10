What's new

Problem: Unable to resign because I have to give account of devices and equipments I was incharge of

Dear Mods,

Let this thread be in world affairs section because many people around the world may be having similar problems.

Even getting fired from any job or resigning is not easy because while leaving, you have to give account of all the devices and equipments you were incharge of.

At the time of joining, I didn't know that you are responsible for not only the property but also the records of all items. I didn't know that there is such thing as stock book. Nobody told me that whenever you receive any device or equipment for the lab you are alloted, you have to mention it in stock book.

Now the two problems are:

1. I joined a polytechnic college as a lab instructor in Department of Mechanical Engineering. I was incharge for one computer lab. Then after few months, another computer lab already furnished with additional computers was added to our department (Mechanical Engg Dept). I didn't bother to enter the records of newly acquired computers because I was inexperienced and had no knowledge of the concept of stock book. As I said before, nobody educated me that you had to enter the information about newly acquired computer systems in stock book. So I don't know what should I say if they ask an account of number of computers in the stock book.

2. Now another problem. This is a different matter. Don't connect this with above point no. 1. Recently, suddenly, out of 61 systems, some 20 odd systems have got damaged. I don't know the cause – voltage fluctuations or student mischief. Whatever be the reason, they would think that all systems didn't get damaged together all at once but it started to happen one by one. They may ask, "What were you doing these many days when they were getting damaged one by one?" They may not even believe my words because of my poor image.

WHAT SHOULD I DO?
 
Sigh !!!
@Joe Shearer perhaps you could advice this young man about his responsibilities on the job and hopefully he will not plead innocence due to his stupidity the next time around.
 
abcxyz0000 said:
It was not his stupidity. It was his ignorance. How is a fresher supposed to know his responsibilities?
Click to expand...
Ok, he was new to this job but what is the solution to this mess.
How can he be liberated from this job..?
 
abcxyz0000 said:
It was not his stupidity. It was his ignorance. How is a fresher supposed to know his responsibilities?
Click to expand...
Any educated person who is in charge of any thing valuable at work knows what his responsibilities are . The OP was negligent in his duties and is now trying to play the " i did not know " card.
 
Why not Indians simply wash their laundry at home?
 
jbgt90 said:
Any educated person who is in charge of any thing valuable at work knows what his responsibilities are . The OP was negligent in his duties and is now trying to play the " i did not know " card.
Click to expand...
So they teach you bookkeeping and stock-keeping in addition to core subjects at NDA, Khadakwasla and REC, Allahabad. Your institutions were really practical and job oriented. Good for you. I was not so fortunate. My university didn't bother to teach such nitty-gritties.
 
Bharat Muslim said:
So they teach you bookkeeping and stock-keeping in addition to core subjects at NDA, Khadakwasla and REC, Allahabad. Your institutions were really practical and job oriented. Good for you. I was not so fortunate. My university didn't bother to teach such nitty-gritties.
Click to expand...
Its called common sense , not taught in any university , either you have it or dont !!

PS: you forgot IIT B and ISB where i just finished my MBA finance. :)
 
Bharat Muslim said:
So they teach you bookkeeping and stock-keeping in addition to core subjects at NDA, Khadakwasla and REC, Allahabad. Your institutions were really practical and job oriented. Good for you. I was not so fortunate. My university didn't bother to teach such nitty-gritties.
Click to expand...
If you are a lab instructor, you are incharge of every equipments in the lab. In every lab there is a record book.
Bharat Muslim said:
WHAT SHOULD I DO?
Click to expand...
Give a honest answer that, you were not aware of the record book's. Even if you say that, it won't bail you out of this mess.

You should convince the HOD. The people who can help you is your department. No others, or you can offer to cover the expense for damaged systems.
 
Bharat Muslim said:
1. I joined a polytechnic college as a lab instructor in Department of Mechanical Engineering. I was incharge for one computer lab. Then after few months, another computer lab already furnished with additional computers was added to our department (Mechanical Engg Dept). I didn't bother to enter the records of newly acquired computers because I was inexperienced and had no knowledge of the concept of stock book. As I said before, nobody educated me that you had to enter the information about newly acquired computer systems in stock book. So I don't know what should I say if they ask an account of number of computers in the stock book.
Click to expand...

May I help?
If you didnt enter that in stock book, no problem, because IT guys, who suppose to buy these things, must have their records(with serial numbers). Secondly, if IT didn't procured that, then it must be the main store, where this inventory is entered at the time of purchase or arrival at institution. So, on whose name this inventory actually is? On your name or someone else? Somebody out of above told people must have the records of these computers. At least the accounts guys, or finance guys, or someone who paid for these computers.

Bharat Muslim said:
2. Now another problem. This is a different matter. Don't connect this with above point no. 1. Recently, suddenly, out of 61 systems, some 20 odd systems have got damaged. I don't know the cause – voltage fluctuations or student mischief. Whatever be the reason, they would think that all systems didn't get damaged together all at once but it started to happen one by one. They may ask, "What were you doing these many days when they were getting damaged one by one?" They may not even believe my words because of my poor image.
WHAT SHOULD I DO?
Click to expand...
If computers are damaging one by one, then they are not actually damaging. Some parts are simply being stolen. For a minute, we assume the computers are damaged. It doesn't matter how many days it took, or how poor is your reputation, return these computers to store after filling a form(may be with store or stock guys) with title "faulty".
There must be some sort of inventory management, exploit that. And let them say whatever they say.
 
SOUTHie said:
If you are a lab instructor, you are incharge of every equipments in the lab. In every lab there is a record book.

Give a honest answer that, you were not aware of the record book's. Even if you say that, it won't bail you out of this mess.

You should convince the HOD. The people who can help you is your department. No others, or you can offer to cover the expense for damaged systems.
Click to expand...
If you look at the time frame the OP has posted he has been at this job for eight months at least . I find it hard to believe that he did not know what job he was hired to do , I have met many like him who play the victim and say "they did not know" while i was in the corporate sector . I have very little time form them , either they are grossly negligent or they are just lazy . Notice instead of approaching his HOD or his colleagues he posts his problem on an open forum , Ridiculous!!!
 
jbgt90 said:
If you look at the time frame the OP has posted he has been at this job for eight months at least . I find it hard to believe that he did not know what job he was hired to do , I have met many like him who play the victim and say "they did not know" while i was in the corporate sector . I have very little time form them , either they are grossly negligent or they are just lazy . Notice instead of approaching his HOD or his colleagues he posts his problem on an open forum , Ridiculous!!!
Click to expand...
Yeah... That's the guilty feeling.

Like I said, only his department can bail him out now. He said he had a bad reputation and he didn't say the reason for it, so probably he is in a tough spot.
 
