Last night I make a thread on this topic but something goona wrong in poll options so I postponed my idea to post it today and today I found you start itSince this announced FATA merged with KPK I really didn't like like it coz its make no sense.As in current situation we are looking for more divisions more provinces for running a smooth administration WE merging other areas in already existing province is a stupid move.It should be an independent unit also security point of view, feel sorry for folks cross all over bumpy roads to reach Peshawar to settle their issues.Thanks Zarvan to put up genuine issue.