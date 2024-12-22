What's new

PM Shehbaz forms committee to negotiate with PTI

PM Shehbaz forms committee to negotiate with PTI

Sanaullah Khan | Irfan Sadozai
December 22, 2024

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a negotiation committee comprising members of the government following the recommendation by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, a statement said on Sunday.

On Dec 5, PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan warned of a civil disobedience movement from December 14 if his demands about the release of political prisoners facing trial and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023, and November 26 were unmet.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Saturday that the government is forming a negotiation committee after intervention by NA speaker Sadiq, adding that dialogue is “the only way forward” for the government and the opposition.

On Friday, government legal adviser Barrister Aqeel Malik told DawnNews TV that the government was preparing a committee to negotiate with the PTI, with the members likely to be announced over the weekend.

Speaker Sadiq offered on Wednesday to facilitate the negotiations, saying that his “office and residence are open 24 hours”.

The committee formed today included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the PM’s political aide Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, according to the statement issued by the Prime Minister House.

It also includes PPP’s Raja Parvez Ashraf and Naveed Qamar, MQM-P leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Privatisation Aleem Khan, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Sardar Khalid Magsi, it added.

“Last night, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar requested the speaker of the National Assembly to play his role in negotiations,” the statement said. “He emphasised the offer of negotiations with PTI.”

Source:
https://www.dawn.com/news/1880338/pm-shehbaz-forms-committee-to-negotiate-with-pti

Khawaja Asif accuses Imran Khan of seeking power with US backing​


Defence minister stresses severity of May 9 attacks on sensitive installations, describing them as premeditated

News Desk
December 22, 2024

pakistan muslim league nawaz pml n senior leader khawaja asif photo express



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif. PHOTO: EXPRESS

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif accused former prime minister Imran Khan of being a “product of the establishment” and claimed he is now seeking power with the support of the United States, Express News reported.

“Imran Khan wants to return to power riding on America’s shoulders,” Asif said during a press conference in London. He warned, “If any foreign hand attempts to support PTI, Pakistan will defend itself.”

Asif highlighted the severity of the May 9 attacks on sensitive installations, describing the incidents as premeditated and meticulously planned. “The crowd was trained, and strategic locations, including defence installations, were targeted,” he said.

He praised the convictions handed down by military courts to those involved in the riots, calling them a “milestone” for Pakistan. “The faces of those who were sentenced are now visible, and more verdicts will follow,” he added.
 
