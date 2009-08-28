What's new

Pictures from cities: Peshawar

. . .








9ad66ff0b09caa9860459645956e850e.jpg




affbd9cf8127d4b9b8d835396542a663.jpg




fb4493da1fa3ea695fa10cf78a1e9aa9.jpg




4add3627c2c7fbba1440cbd1fd46786c.jpg




cdfcf11e8a5f649c8ad1640537df4c1b.jpg




856cfdff506dabe7f0ba24b7783adfc5.jpg
 
. .
nice thread about my home :)

aah, the good old Peshawar!! :rolleyes:

did you know that:

1) it is more than 2000 years old
2) that kaniksha stupa, on its outskirts back some 2000 years ago was the tallest building in the world at that time at 700 feet !! :eek:

===============================

Well, keep the pictures coming people! :tup:
 
.






Peshawar in the 1920s Visit of HRH Prince of Wales.









wa-pak-Peshawar-IslamiaCollege-02.jpg

Islamia College, Peshawar





Peshawar Museum



306171463_8e23e8dfe7_o.jpg

Inside the Peshawar Museum (there's many ancient Buddhist artifacts dating back from thousands of years ago displayed in this museum).



306171912_b675db7126_o.jpg

Inside Peshawar Museum



306168541_1f8fd615f2_o.jpg

Inside Peshawar Museum
 

Attachments

  • 857ded1718756f9c17c1c9c59de9ea10.jpg
    857ded1718756f9c17c1c9c59de9ea10.jpg
    42.9 KB · Views: 81
  • 69387ed1e1e3913c14ef24d3f1ea6ee1.jpg
    9 KB · Views: 87
  • 709fadf486b02fbfb469df12a0da0112.jpg
    709fadf486b02fbfb469df12a0da0112.jpg
    78.7 KB · Views: 80
Last edited:
. . . . . . .
righteous_fire said:
nice thread about my home :)

aah, the good old Peshawar!! :rolleyes:

did you know that:

1) it is more than 2000 years old
2) that kaniksha stupa, on its outskirts back some 2000 years ago was the tallest building in the world at that time at 700 feet !! :eek:

===============================

Well, keep the pictures coming people! :tup:
Click to expand...

The Kanishka stupa was a monumental stupa established by the Kushan king Kanishka during the 2nd century CE in today's Shah-ji-Dheri on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan.

Archaeologists have examined the remains of the structure and determined that it had a diameter of 286 feet. Ancient Chinese manuscripts tell of Buddhist pilgrims reporting that the stupa had a height of 591&#8211;689 feet (The measurements they stated were in Chinese units, which were 600&#8211;700. This height was equal to about 180&#8211;210 meters or 591&#8211;689 feet.

Sung Yun describes the stupa in the following terms:

"The king proceeded to widen the foundation of the Great Tower 300 paces and more. To crown all, he placed a roof-pole upright and even. Throughout the building he used ornamental wood, he constructed stairs to lead to the top....there was an iron-pillar, 3-feet high with thirteen gilded circlets. Altogether the height from the ground was 700 feet.&#8221;

The stupa was discovered and excavated in 1908&#8211;1909 by a British arch&#230;logical mission, and led to the discovery in its base of the Kanishka casket, a six-sided rock crystal reliquary containing three small fragments of bone,[1] relics of the Buddha (which were transferred to Mandalay, Burma for safekeeping, where they still remain), and a dedication in Kharoshthi involving Kanishka.[2]

According to Buddhist the building of the stupa was foretold by the Buddha:

"The Buddha, pointing to a small boy making a mud tope&#8230;.[said] that on that spot Kanishka would erect a tope by his name." Vinaya sutra [3]
The same story is repeated in a Khotanese scroll found at Dunhuang, which first described how Kanishka would arrive 400 years after the death of the Buddha. The account also describes how Kanishka came to raise his stupa:

"A desire thus arose in [Kanishka to build a vast stupa]&#8230;.at that time the four world-regents learnt the mind of the king. So for his sake they took the form of young boys&#8230;.[and] began a stupa of mud....the boys said to [Kanishka] &#8216;We are making the Kanishka-stupa.&#8217;&#8230;.At that time the boys changed their form....[and] said to him, &#8216;Great king, by you according to the Buddha&#8217;s prophecy is a Sangharama to be built wholly (?) with a large stupa and hither relics must be invited which the meritorious good beings...will bring."

8e3d7f892ddbc11e309e3f4cb19cb915.jpg

Remnants of the Kanishka Stupa in Shah-Ji-Ki-Dheri.



f099de6d1542fde7e83272d9fac531c9.jpg

The famous inscribed Kanishka Casket found at the site of the Kanishka Stupa and containing relics of the Buddha.




Buddha relics from Kanishka's stupa in Peshawar, Pakistan, now in Mandalay, Burma. Teresa Merrigan, 2005
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kanishka_stupa


:pakistan:
 
.
^@ Omar! Nice History bro! thanx, really amazing :)

Artist impression of Khyber Pass in British Times:

e84d56ee833eb99547966472e659d8b1.jpg


Khyber Pass today:



Khyber Medical College (KMC):



Khyber Medical College and Teaching Hospital Golden Jubilee commemoration stamp:

6a706ef4c70d96306830df80a2b4b733.gif
 

Attachments

  • e84d56ee833eb99547966472e659d8b1.jpg
    e84d56ee833eb99547966472e659d8b1.jpg
    25.2 KB · Views: 67
  • e84d56ee833eb99547966472e659d8b1.jpg
    e84d56ee833eb99547966472e659d8b1.jpg
    25.2 KB · Views: 67
.

Similar threads

ghazi52
PTI March Coverage
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Death toll surges to 43 in KP tribal clashes
Replies
2
Views
784
El Sidd
El Sidd
ghazi52
Our cities becoming least livable
Replies
1
Views
521
sidkhan2
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bahria Town Peshawar Scandal: FIR registered against Malik Riaz
Replies
0
Views
579
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
beijingwalker
Green on the roof of the world, Lhasa city parks in Tibet change the barren landscape of the city
Replies
1
Views
423
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom