People of Palestine calling Pakistani Military.

Menace2Society said: I don't see them queing up to fight for Pakistan in Kashmir.



Whilst the situation in Palestine is heartbreaking, it truly is, I feel for them. Pakistan will do what is in her best interests. Click to expand...

Murtads don't care about falastin but they care about Kashmir? lolFirst and foremost lets clear up one thing, from the muslim perspective Falastin represents Bait Al Maqdis, on that matter alone its more important than any other land.Secondly, Kashmir and Palestine aren't really comparable, yes Kashmir/the valley is bad. But as of right now, there isn't an active settler colonial movement there. And it isn't being exterminated with bombs and people being dragged from their homes with settler colonials stealing the land. Palestinians and muslimeen in general care about all places, whether its Burma, Falastin, Uygur lands, Syria, Yemen, somalia, etc.People see through this pathetic attempt to divide muslims and deflect from the issues, by changing the subject to another matter and attempt to create inter ethnic strife amongst muslims, in hopes of suppressing transnational solidarity. Its Murtad 101, and I've seen it everywhere.The Arab murtads will say lets ignore issues unrelated to us, then follow it up by creating animosity against, Persians, Turks, saying how they are racist against Arabs, and how Pakistanis are problematic etc etc. Then this group subdivides between pan arabists and the statists who will also spread hatred amongst other arabs in regards to solidarity.The Persian murtad will do the same about how Arab and Turks hate them, and how Pakistanis are problematic etc etc. And how they should only care about their own stuff, and how Israel is great and how they should leave the muslims and benefit materially from the Israelis.The Turkish murtad will say the same, as the Persian murtad, plus he will throw in some BS about how the "arabs betrayed Turks, plus throw in hatred against refugees, calling pakistanis and afghans subhuman and predators, etc etc. Maybe even throw in the Uygur issue(which he himself doesn't care about but uses as a cudgel)The pakistani murtad will talk about "umma chumma", and how the others hate them and only care about themselves, and try to use the Kashmir issue to deflect, and that they should stop caring about other issues.You see the theme here? All these cretins try to poison any sort of solidarity amongst the muslim population at large, keeping it divided, and playing to the hands of outside powers who pick them off one by one and exploit them. Preventing them from being similar to a cohesive structure like the Transatlantic+ structure. Despite numbering 25+% of the world's population unable to have any sort of influence and being a sociopolitical/geopolitical force.The more I see shit like this, the more I think back to this narration:The Prophet (ﷺ) said: The people will soon summon one another to attack you as people when eating invite others to share their dish. Someone asked: Will that be because of our small numbers at that time? He replied: No, you will be numerous at that time: but you will be scum and rubbish like that carried down by a torrent, and Allah will take fear of you from the breasts of your enemy and last enervation into your hearts. Someone asked: What is wahn (enervation). Messenger of Allah (ﷺ): He replied: Love of the world and dislike of death.