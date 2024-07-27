Pentagon ran secret disinfo campaign against Covid vaccine – Reuters

The Pentagon reportedly created hundreds of fake social media profiles to convince Filipinos that the Sinovac shot was “fake”

© Getty ImagesThe US military has admitted that it ran a clandestine campaign aimed at discrediting China’s Sinovac vaccine in the Philippines and across Asia and the Middle East, Reuters has reported.“It is true that the [Department of Defense] did message Philippines audiences questioning the safety and efficacy of Sinovac,” Pentagon officials wrote to their Filipino counterparts in a letter dated June 25 and reported by Reuters on Friday.According to the document, the Pentagon admitted that it “made some missteps in our COVID related messaging” but assured Manilla that it halted the operation in late 2021 and has since “vastly improved oversight and accountability of information operations.”The operation in question began in 2020, after China announced it would distribute Sinovac shots in the Philippines free of charge. In an effort to counter this public relations boon for Beijing, the Pentagon ordered its psychological operations center in Florida to create at least 300 fake social media profiles to disparage the Chinese vaccine, a Reuters investigation revealed last month.read a typical post created by the psyops team, while another stated:Military officials involved in the campaign knew that their goal was not to protect Filipinos from an unsafe vaccine, but toa senior officer told Reuters.The propaganda campaign soon spread beyond the Philippines, according to the report. Muslim audiences across Central Asia and the Middle East were told that Sinovac contained pork gelatin, and was thereforeor forbidden under Islamic law. The campaign forced Sinovac to release a statement insisting that the shot wasThe Pentagon has not publicly acknowledged the letter to the Filipino military, and the governments of the US and the Philippines refused to comment on the matter to Reuters.Last month, however, a Pentagon spokesperson told the news agency that the US militaryand claimed that Washington was only responding to a ChineseThe Chinese Foreign Ministry told Reuters that it has long maintained that the US spreads disinformation about China.In the Philippines, Reuters’ report prompted an investigation by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. In a hearing last month, Senator Imee Marcos, who leads the committee, called the Pentagon campaignand suggested that Manilla investigate whether it can take legal action against Washington.