Paris Olympic Games 2024

Spectacular photos from the Paris 2024 opening ceremony
George Burke
BBC News
François-Xavier Marit/AFP
The Olympic opening ceremony presents the host country with the opportunity to wow the world with a uniquely spectacular show.
The opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was just that - the organisers ditched the traditional ceremony, and became the first Games to hold the opening event within a city as a whole rather than in a stadium.
Thousands of athletes and performers paraded along the River Seine on a wet evening, before the night sky and the Eiffel Tower were lit up in dramatic technicolour, creating a hugely ambitious, one-of-a-kind spectacle.
Below are some of the most eye-catching photos from the night.
After a three-month journey from Greece to Paris, the Olympic torch was handed to former French footballer Zinedine Zidane, before being passed on to tennis stars Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams.
In an epic climax, French judo great Teddy Riner and sprinter Marie-Jose Perec used the Olympic torch to ignite a cauldron powering an enormous hot air balloon.
The giant, glowing balloon then flew over the city of Paris to signal the start of the greatest show on Earth.
Miguel Tona/EPA
Jung Yeon-Je/AFP
The opening ceremony began with a stunning display of coloured smoke resembling the French flag rising over the Pont d’Austerlitz.
Lars Baron/Getty Images
Fans and spectators were in keen attendance, and - for the most part - were undeterred by the wet weather.
French President Emmanuel Macron was watching alongside President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach.
UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was also spotted watching the ceremony, seemingly well-prepared for the rain.
Various celebrities attended the evening, including American singer Ariana Grande with her British Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.
Christophe Petit-Tesson/PA Media
As expected there was a heightened security presence, with tens of thousands of police deployed across the city.
Franck Fife/AFP
