Paris Olympic Games 2024

Spectacular photos from the Paris 2024 opening ceremony​


George Burke
BBC News


François-Xavier Marit/AFP Lights and lasers fill the night sky over the Trocadero venue, with the Eiffel Tower looming in the background and audience members in the foreground, during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games


François-Xavier Marit/AFP

The Olympic opening ceremony presents the host country with the opportunity to wow the world with a uniquely spectacular show.

The opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was just that - the organisers ditched the traditional ceremony, and became the first Games to hold the opening event within a city as a whole rather than in a stadium.

Thousands of athletes and performers paraded along the River Seine on a wet evening, before the night sky and the Eiffel Tower were lit up in dramatic technicolour, creating a hugely ambitious, one-of-a-kind spectacle.
Below are some of the most eye-catching photos from the night.

Paweł Kopczyński/Reuters The Eiffel Tower is illuminated with lights and lasers and the Olympic sign with an orchestra in foreground, during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Paweł Kopczyński/Reuters

After a three-month journey from Greece to Paris, the Olympic torch was handed to former French footballer Zinedine Zidane, before being passed on to tennis stars Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images The torchbearer hands over the torch to former French footballer Zinedine Zidane at the Place du Trocadero during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters Torchbearers Rafael Nadal of Spain, Serena Williams and Carl Lewis are seen on boat with the torch on the river Seine during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics
Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

In an epic climax, French judo great Teddy Riner and sprinter Marie-Jose Perec used the Olympic torch to ignite a cauldron powering an enormous hot air balloon.
The giant, glowing balloon then flew over the city of Paris to signal the start of the greatest show on Earth.
Marko Đurica/Reuters A view shows the large cauldron balloon at Jardin des Tuileries before it was lit on the day of the opening ceremony.
Marko Đurica/Reuters

Miguel Tona/EPA The torchbearers Marie-Jose Perec and Teddy Riner (R) walk to light up the Paris 2024 Hot-air Balloon Olympic Cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games



Miguel Tona/EPA
Jung Yeon-Je/AFP The cauldron, with the Olympic flame lit, lifts off while attached to a balloon, next to the Louvre during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024


Jung Yeon-Je/AFP

The opening ceremony began with a stunning display of coloured smoke resembling the French flag rising over the Pont d’Austerlitz.
Lars Baron/Getty Images Smoke resembling the flag of Team France is shown over Pont d’Austerlitz during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France


Lars Baron/Getty Images

Fans and spectators were in keen attendance, and - for the most part - were undeterred by the wet weather.

Tingshu Wang/Reuters Spectators in red, white and blue wave flags
Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Steph Chambers/Getty Images A woman wearing a cap covers her mouth with her hands. Her nails are painted with flags and symbols
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Oli Scarff/AFP Attendees wear rain covers as they sit in the stands in front of the Eiffel Tower
Oli Scarff/AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron was watching alongside President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach.
Martin Divíšek/EPA A smiling French President Emmanuel Macron (R) shakes hands with IOC president Thomas Bach as they take their seats in the Trocadero
Martin Divíšek/EPA

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was also spotted watching the ceremony, seemingly well-prepared for the rain.
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters The UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer holds up the hood of his rainmac surrounded by others in ponchos seated in the stands
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Various celebrities attended the evening, including American singer Ariana Grande with her British Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.
Christophe Petit-Tesson/PA Media Under umbrellas Ariana Grande hold hands with Cynthia Erivo as they arrive at the Trocadero


Christophe Petit-Tesson/PA Media

As expected there was a heightened security presence, with tens of thousands of police deployed across the city.

Franck Fife/AFP Members of the French Armed Forces in a motor boat are seen through a boat's porthole on the river Seine as they patrol prior to the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris


Franck Fife/AFP

Teresa Suarez/EPA Security forces deploy at the top of the French Parliament during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games




Throughout the event, a mystery masked torchbearer was running and parkour-ing their way through the city on riverside rooftops.

Bernat Armangué/Reuters A hooded and masked torchbearer carries the Olympic flame over a building along the Seine River in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.


Bernat Armangué/Reuters

Peter Cziborra/Pool/Getty Images A masked torchbearer runs atop the Musee d'Orsay with the Notre-Dame-de-Paris cathedral in the background during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024


Peter Cziborra/Pool/Getty Images

Fleets of team boats, with countries from all around the world, sailed down the Seine, flying their flags with pride.

British diver Tom Daley and rower Helen Glover bore the flag for Team GB.
Naomi Baker/Reuters Flagbearers Tom Daley and Helen Glover, of Team GB, gesture on a boat while holding the national flag on the River Seine during the opening ceremony


Naomi Baker/Reuters


Amanda Perobelli/Reuters Team Greece wave at cheering spectators from their boat on the River Seine during the opening ceremony


Amanda Perobelli/Reuters


Michael Reaves/Reuters Athletes from Team Kenya pose for a photo prior to the Olympic opening ceremony


Michael Reaves/Reuters

Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters Athletes from Team Spain wave Spanish flags during the opening ceremony


Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Steph Chambers/Getty Images Flagbearers Yu Feng of China and Long Ma of China, wave their flag on the team boat along the River Seine


Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The event was interspersed with elaborate performances of all kinds, from Lady Gaga, cabaret performers, ballet dancers, acrobats to a finale from Celine Dion, a distant figure on stage halfway up the Eiffel Tower.

Maja Hitij/Getty Images Lady Gaga performs on a gold staircase with dancers and pink pom poms during the opening ceremony in Paris on 26 July.


Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Wang Dongzhen/Getty Images Dancers in pink and white dresses perform on the riverside during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France.


Wang Dongzhen/Getty Images


Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Tightrope walker Nathan Paulin performs on a high rope during the athletes’ parade on the River Seine near the Supreme Court during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024


Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Bernat Armangué/AP Smoke billows near windows as performers participate during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics


Bernat Armangué/AP

Pilar Olivares/Reuters Performers dressed in white robes stand on Pont Alexandre III during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, as a boat passes beneath


Pilar Olivares/Reuters

Ludovic Marin/AFP Canadian singer Celine Dion performs on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024.


Ludovic Marin/AFP
Hats off to the French​


Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Stade de France

What would the Parisian fashionistas make of this type of headwear?

Chanel, Dior et al will be spinning in their haute couture graves.

Comedy hats are the must-have accessory at the Stade de France...

Gallic roosters, curly wigs, rockstar mullets... you name it.

French fans outside the Stade de France


Image source, BBC Sport

French fans
 

Opening ceremony lights up Paris in unique style​


Sonia Oxley
BBC Sport in Paris
26 July 2024


The 2024 Olympics opened in Paris in spectacular style with thousands of athletes sailing along the River Seine past lively performers on bridges, banks and rooftops in an ambitious take on an opening ceremony.

Swapping a stadium for a waterway for the first time to open the "greatest show on Earth", the near four-hour spectacle culminated in French judo great Teddy Riner and sprinter Marie-Jose Perec lighting a cauldron shaped like a hot air balloon that rose high into the Parisian sky.

Blue, white and red fireworks had raised the Tricolore above Austerlitz Bridge before 6,800 athletes from 205 delegations travelled on 85 boats and barges past some of the French capital's most famous landmarks.

There were surprise performances through the ceremony, including a cabaret number from US singer-songwriter Lady Gaga, as well as an emotional return of Canadian icon Celine Dion.

The day had started with major disruption when the French train network was hit by arson attacks and heavy rain in the evening put paid to the original plan by artistic director Thomas Jolly to use the Parisian sun to "make the water sparkle".

The lashing rain may have forced athletes to add rain ponchos and umbrellas to their planned outfits but it did not detract from the lively journey through French history, art and sport told by some 2,000 musicians, dancers and other artists.

The last two boats to parade - first the US as the next hosts for Los Angeles 2028 and then France - had the largest numbers of athletes on board, while other barges carried several delegations together.

Rower Helen Glover and diver Tom Daley were Great Britain's flagbearers in Paris, which is hosting the summer Games for a third time and the first time in 100 years.

In opening the 33rd summer Olympics, which are taking part against a difficult international and domestic political backdrop, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach told athletes they were now "part of an event that unites the world in peace".

More than 10,500 athletes will compete across 32 sports at the Games, which will close on 11 August.


The Paris 2024 Olympic flame
Image source,Getty Images

Paris pulls off an Olympic first​

When organisers first revealed plans to hold the opening ceremony along the river in the heart of the city, rather than in a stadium as is usual, there were some raised eyebrows and questions over how they would manage such a huge security operation.

The Seine itself had been under scrutiny for water cleanliness, while simply the logistics of transporting thousands of athletes along a six-kilometre stretch of river without a dress rehearsal seemed ambitious.

But on Friday evening, backed by a security operation involving tens of thousands of police, Paris pulled off its plan in dazzling fashion.

At times it was bizarre - one moment Lady Gaga surrounded by pink and black feathers was singing in French, the next Bangladesh's athletes were being introduced on their boat.

A lot of the time it was brilliantly frenetic and occasionally emotional.

Given the miserable weather after what had been a sunny week in Paris until now, it seemed fitting that the storyline at the start of the ceremony was about the arrival of the Olympic flame in Paris not going according to plan.

The torchbearer did not get the memo about it not being in the Stade de France, and then Zinedine Zidane's metro train broke down while he was transporting the torch.

There followed ballet, cancan, opera, famous artwork coming to life and even Minions - and every so often a masked torchbearer was shown running across rooftops and even zip-lining, while the flotilla made its way from Austerlitz Bridge to Pont d'Iena.

The boats with flag-waving athletes passed landmarks like the Louvre museum, Eiffel Tower, Grand Palais and Arc de Triomphe and were treated to 12 artistic segments.
 

