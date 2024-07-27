Paris Olympic Games 2024

Spectacular photos from the Paris 2024 opening ceremony​

Spectacular photos from the Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony A selection of eye-catching moments from the opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

George BurkeBBC NewsFrançois-Xavier Marit/AFPThe Olympic opening ceremony presents the host country with the opportunity to wow the world with a uniquely spectacular show.The opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was just that - the organisers ditched the traditional ceremony, and became the first Games to hold the opening event within a city as a whole rather than in a stadium.Thousands of athletes and performers paraded along the River Seine on a wet evening, before the night sky and the Eiffel Tower were lit up in dramatic technicolour, creating a hugely ambitious, one-of-a-kind spectacle.Below are some of the most eye-catching photos from the night.Paweł Kopczyński/ReutersAfter a three-month journey from Greece to Paris, the Olympic torch was handed to former French footballer Zinedine Zidane, before being passed on to tennis stars Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams.Cameron Spencer/Getty ImagesEvgenia Novozhenina/ReutersIn an epic climax, French judo great Teddy Riner and sprinter Marie-Jose Perec used the Olympic torch to ignite a cauldron powering an enormous hot air balloon.The giant, glowing balloon then flew over the city of Paris to signal the start of the greatest show on Earth.Marko Đurica/ReutersMiguel Tona/EPAJung Yeon-Je/AFPThe opening ceremony began with a stunning display of coloured smoke resembling the French flag rising over the Pont d’Austerlitz.Lars Baron/Getty ImagesFans and spectators were in keen attendance, and - for the most part - were undeterred by the wet weather.Tingshu Wang/ReutersSteph Chambers/Getty ImagesOli Scarff/AFPFrench President Emmanuel Macron was watching alongside President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach.Martin Divíšek/EPAUK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was also spotted watching the ceremony, seemingly well-prepared for the rain.Kai Pfaffenbach/ReutersVarious celebrities attended the evening, including American singer Ariana Grande with her British Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.Christophe Petit-Tesson/PA MediaAs expected there was a heightened security presence, with tens of thousands of police deployed across the city.Franck Fife/AFP