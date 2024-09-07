Panama deports 130 Indian migrants under deal with US

In a significant move, Panama deported 130 Indian migrants as part of an agreement with the United States aimed at addressing illegal migration. These migrants had attempted to traverse the dangerous route known as the Darién Gap, a treacherous jungle path between Colombia and Panama. This region, infamous for its hazardous terrain, wild animals, criminal gangs, and extreme weather conditions, is often chosen by migrants seeking to reach the U.S. due to its lack of immigration enforcement.



Many Indian migrants, along with others from different nations, brave this route in the hopes of finding better economic opportunities or escaping political persecution. However, the journey often ends in tragedy, with many dying from exhaustion, hunger, illness, or attacks from criminal elements. The phenomenon of "dunkey" migration refers to illegal immigration via dangerous and unlawful channels, often guided by smugglers who exploit the migrants.



Major causes of death on these routes include dehydration, drowning in rivers, exposure to extreme weather, and violent assaults. Migrants frequently endure harsh conditions with little to no access to food, water, or medical care, making this route deadly for many who undertake it in desperation for a better life.