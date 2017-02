A-135 anti-ballistic missile system deployed in major cities like Islamabad ,Rawalpindi lahoris and Karachis

Now that Pakistan has got MIRV Tech ,Can we start freakin launching our own satellites in space now?

Why do we need the russian cosmodrones and launch sites ,we should go for more home-grown approach or don't do anything at all.

Can we launch somthing like a STSS system in orbit to aid and identify.