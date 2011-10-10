Pakistan's Artillery Upgrade Discussions

This could lead to a future order for about 90 NORINCO SH-1 155mm self-propelled howitzers, two of which were tested in 2008, he said.



Being a more deployable six-wheel-drive platform, the SH-1 could considerably boost the Army's ability to deter Indian aggression in Kashmir, where road improvements have been undertaken, Khan said. Click to expand...

The SH1 self-propelled howitzer was developed by NORINCO for the export market. Development of this artillery system commenced in 2002. It was first revealed in 2007. Details of this artillery system were released at the same time as were details of the smaller SH2 122-mm truck-mounted howitzer.It may also enter service with the Chinese Army in the near future.The SH1 is armed with a 155-mm / L52 howitzer. It is compatible with all standard 155-mm NATO ammunition, as well as ammunition developed by NORINCO. Claimed maximum range of fire is 53 km which was achieved with a rocket assisted V-LAP projectile using charge zone 10. In addition this artillery system is able to use indigenous precision guided munitions, based on the Russian Krasnopol technology.Ammunition box of the SH-1 artillery system houses 25 rounds of seven different types and their modular charges.Before firing a large spade is lowered to the ground. It provides more stable firing platform.The SH1 is fitted with a computerized fire control system, navigation, positioning and targeting systems. Vehicle receives target information from artillery command vehicle.Secondary armament consists of a 12.7-mm machine gun, mounted on top of the roof.Vehicle has a crew of five. An armored driving cab provides protection against small arms fire and artillery shell splinters.The SH1 artillery system uses 6x6 truck chassis. Vehicle can be airlifted by most medium transport aircraft.A complete SH-1 regiment comprises 24 truck-mounted howitzers, four battery command post vehicles, one battalion command post vehicle, one meteorological radar, four 6x6 wheeled reconnaissance vehicles and one artillery locating radar.