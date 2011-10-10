What's new

Pakistan's Artillery Upgrade Discussions

Pakistan Pushes Artillery Upgrade Program

By Usman Ansari
Published: 10 October 2011


ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is consolidating its howitzer inventory around the 155mm round and increasing its MRLS fleet as it strives to boost the lethality of its artillery against India.

Brian Cloughley, former Australian defense attaché to Islamabad and South Asia analyst, said the Army has been modernizing its artillery in recent years as it plans to increase fully mechanized formations.

"There was no apocalyptic moment; it came about because of a normal reassessment of tactics and strategy consistent with the doctrine of 'hold and strike.' For rapid, if deliberately limited, advance, [self propelled] artillery is vital," Cloughley said.

The main acquisitions are at least 297 M-109A5 155mm self-propelled howitzers that have been supplied since 2007 under a $56 million deal made in 2006, and local production of the Turkish MKEK Panter towed 155mm howitzers, by Heavy Industries Taxila's Heavy Mechanical Complex, after 12 were delivered for evaluation in 2007.

Analyst Haris Khan of the Pakistan Military Consortium think tank said the 155mm Panter howitzer has been a substantial improvement over existing guns.

He cites a combination of the Turkish Panter, with the American AN/TPQ-36 Firefinder and Chinese SLC-2 radars, as improving the accuracy of Pakistan's long-range artillery "under a variety of weather conditions at all ranges."

Cloughley highlights a mid-2008 deal with Nexter for the production of 155mm artillery rounds, plus the acquisition of 10 Turkish artillery simulators, which began to enter service with the School of Artillery in 2008 in this regard.

Investment also has been made in long-range MLRS capability. This included evaluation and then procurement of 36 Chinese AR1A/A100E 300mm MLRSs - first displayed to the public during last year's New Resolve military maneuvers.

"Even though [the Army has] a wide array of short-range ballistic missiles, it wanted a larger caliber long-range MRLS capable of firing smart submunitions," Khan said.

This led to the evaluation of the Chinese Wei Shi series of MRLS and signing of a contract with China National Precision Machinery Import and Export Corp. in 2009 to procure the NORINCO-developed 300mm MLRS, he said.

The system differs from previous Chinese 300mm MLRS types that were modeled on the Russian Smerch rocket artillery by having 10 instead of 12 tubes. However, the new arrangement of two five-tube pods allows for faster reloading.

Khan said the Army is "very pleased" with the system, and additional numbers are being procured. Having hitherto only imported the system, Khan said, the Army would like to shift to indigenous production.

While the Army is "reasonably satisfied with its artillery assets," Cloughley said, the artillery modernization program is ongoing and the Army wants "more, and better, equipment."

This could lead to a future order for about 90 NORINCO SH-1 155mm self-propelled howitzers, two of which were tested in 2008, he said.

Being a more deployable six-wheel-drive platform, the SH-1 could considerably boost the Army's ability to deter Indian aggression in Kashmir, where road improvements have been undertaken, Khan said.

The Army's artillery in Kashmir, especially in more remote locations, has been transported by helicopter and the ammunition by mule train. A wheeled, self-propelled howitzer would therefore be welcome, he said.

Further developments may also be forthcoming for rocket artillery. Cloughley said there is an indigenous MLRS program called Azar, which he said is "similar to the Chinese Type 81" 122mm MLRS. Pakistan's current 122mm Grad-type MLRS is an indigenously produced variant of the North Korean BM-11, and Pakistan Ordnance Factories has developed a high-explosive 122mm rocket called Yarmuk for the system.

Another area Cloughley cites that has not received much attention is the need for a self-propelled mortar system to equip the mechanized infantry formations and provide firepower to complement the self-propelled howitzers. Improving the self-propelled howitzer assets has been the primary goal, however, so little has been done to boost mortar capabilities. Ë

Email: uansari@defensenews.com.

I love this bold part. :D
 
While its a key component in war, we really need to move to 21st century weapons , such as smart bombs , automatic loading artillery - and ideally SAMs

These artillery units are sitting ducks from threat from air and helicopters

But its still wonderful that , we are self reliant in this key technology area
 
This could lead to a future order for about 90 NORINCO SH-1 155mm self-propelled howitzers, two of which were tested in 2008, he said.

Being a more deployable six-wheel-drive platform, the SH-1 could considerably boost the Army's ability to deter Indian aggression in Kashmir, where road improvements have been undertaken, Khan said.
The SH1 self-propelled howitzer was developed by NORINCO for the export market. Development of this artillery system commenced in 2002. It was first revealed in 2007. Details of this artillery system were released at the same time as were details of the smaller SH2 122-mm truck-mounted howitzer. Pakistan acquired approximately 90 SH-1 truck-mounted howitzers. It may also enter service with the Chinese Army in the near future.

The SH1 is armed with a 155-mm / L52 howitzer. It is compatible with all standard 155-mm NATO ammunition, as well as ammunition developed by NORINCO. Claimed maximum range of fire is 53 km which was achieved with a rocket assisted V-LAP projectile using charge zone 10. In addition this artillery system is able to use indigenous precision guided munitions, based on the Russian Krasnopol technology.

Ammunition box of the SH-1 artillery system houses 25 rounds of seven different types and their modular charges.

Before firing a large spade is lowered to the ground. It provides more stable firing platform.

The SH1 is fitted with a computerized fire control system, navigation, positioning and targeting systems. Vehicle receives target information from artillery command vehicle.

Secondary armament consists of a 12.7-mm machine gun, mounted on top of the roof.

Vehicle has a crew of five. An armored driving cab provides protection against small arms fire and artillery shell splinters.

The SH1 artillery system uses 6x6 truck chassis. Vehicle can be airlifted by most medium transport aircraft.

A complete SH-1 regiment comprises 24 truck-mounted howitzers, four battery command post vehicles, one battalion command post vehicle, one meteorological radar, four 6x6 wheeled reconnaissance vehicles and one artillery locating radar.

Good...This should wake up the lazy @$$es in India....
 
S-A-B-E-R-> said:
i herd india was modrenising its Big guns?
Nothing is moving..The BOFORS Scandal ghost has still not left the Ministry..
Around 3000 New Howitzers are to be inducted and not a single gun has been purchased in last 25 years...
 
PA should have precsiion strike MLRS.anyway nice progress in this field.keep it up Army.:pakistan: :smokin: ...
 
we are going to produce MKEK Panter at HIT?

