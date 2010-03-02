What's new

Pakistani Cuisine.

Guys please tell me, what are the famous food items of Pakistan (Veg) and how to make it.
 
Its weird but I like Pakistani veg better than Indian veg. It could be because I've eaten only restaurant Indian veg.

Try these Curry Pakora (get a Shaan masala packet and follow the instructions). Curry Pakora is just called Curry in Pakistan

PakiRecipes - Pakora Curry Khardi recipe
21383d6e57c2a2e7460b41f03762a39c._.jpg
 
I love curry........... yesterday we made it at home........... and i am sure there will be plenty of curry left... so i will eat today also :lol:

I don't know how to make food but if i am not wrong then follow the instructions from this link

Vegetable Pakoras Recipe

they have got lots of Curry dishes but i love Curry Pakora wali dish :rofl:
 
Not one of my favorites, but its a rave with my parents.

Bagaray Baingan

bagara-baingan.jpg


I think its called Bagara Baingan in India.

Couldn't find a Pakistani cooking style link... Perhaps somebody else can.
 
courageneverdies said:
:agree: YUP In Punjabi we usually say GANDLAN DA SAAG, TE MAKHAN MAKAI :):cheers:

KIT Over
Click to expand...
lol I'm reminded of this Punjabi comic scene where a mai is fighting with her husband:

"Makai di roti, Thoba Saagay da, hor ki khana ay? Sirr jin babay da?"

Dunno why I found it hilarious when I heard it as a kid.
 
Asim Aquil said:
lol I'm reminded of this Punjabi comic scene where a mai is fighting with her husband:

"Makai di roti, Thoba Saagay da, hor ki khana ay? Sirr jin babay da?"

Dunno why I found it hilarious when I heard it as a kid.
Click to expand...

Well that "Thoba" and "Sir Jin Babay da" has some fun. You know because of their literal meanings.

BTW, its a very basic and favourite dish fof not only the people in Punajb but all around the country. I personally like Sarson ka Saag, and Gobhi ka Saag more than any other Saag.

And this reminded me of an old SMS,

O Meri Makai Di Roti
Mere Sarson Dey Saag
Mere Suji Dey Halwe
Mere Lassi Dey Glass
Te Aam Dey Achaar
Na Msg Na Call??
Kithey Ho Sarkar

KIT Over
 

