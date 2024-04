Pakistani corner

WAJsal said:

True very sad to see. In my opinion state has failed. I mean can you think of a more urgent problem which needs attention than this.

Pahari, lol. Yeh kon si zaban hai.

I couldn't find the thank option. Islamic countries have a way of jailing and banning people for divergent views which makes us so backward. I know of the patriotism of Gilgitis, hell hassan jarral united the land with Pakistan through much gilgiti sacrifice. Look at the case of youtube in Pakistan or Iyad Baghdadi in the UAE. We don't try to find solutions to our problems by pointing out the dirt but seek to brush that dirt under the carpet. Eventually theres so much dust theres a mound beneath the carpet, easily visible. This augments problems rather than address them.But even I am worried about the Balawaristan Front. Before you say I know they represent a tiny minority I will say I agree but things shouldn't have been allowed to slide in that direction. We could have eliminated the problem in minutes by responding to the Attabad lake disaster quickly and pushing further to eliminate militancy from the region.Is it kohistani by any chance. People refer to them as pahari sometimes. The literacy rate is even lower than the average for fata there. Very under developed region and a kettle waiting to boil.