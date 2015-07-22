Pakistani corner

WAJsal
SENIOR MODERATOR
- Joined
- Aug 31, 2014
- Messages
- 7,879
- Reaction score
- 212
- Country
- Location
Initial OP edited.
Pakistani members report here. Talk about different things etc, etc. Do mention:
@waz ,@Umair Nawaz ,@engineer saad @karakoram ,@IrbiS ,@syedali73 ,@Shamain ,@Windjammer ,@DESERT FIGHTER ,@Slav Defence ,@Gufi ,@Icarus ,@Winchester ,@Sulman Badshah ...........
Pakistani members report here. Talk about different things etc, etc. Do mention:
- Which part of Pakistan you are from?
- What are your interests?
@waz ,@Umair Nawaz ,@engineer saad @karakoram ,@IrbiS ,@syedali73 ,@Shamain ,@Windjammer ,@DESERT FIGHTER ,@Slav Defence ,@Gufi ,@Icarus ,@Winchester ,@Sulman Badshah ...........
Last edited: