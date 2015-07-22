Pakistani corner

What's new

@unleashed , la barar continue here.
the rao key Giltar halat ki cha shine? saf jum sher a? Election a vote ditistao a?

By the way we are speaking in Khowar. And at times Shina. LOL.
Any questions, pictures. Post here. Thought i make a thread or something so continue here.
@unleashed is a Gilgiti, like me. And he is currently in GB, living there. Good to know that we are getting members from all over Pakistan.

@Arsalan , still going?

@unleashed , read this. Kya wat de free time sher ta nasa. Read it.
How Gilgit-Baltistan got liberated .
 
woohoo that sound quite cool gilgit balti corner....hope u guys will teach me some shina brushaski and khowar/chitrali ,iwish i also knew some such language that lolololzzzz majority ppl around didint get.

Acha in a way this thread could be ajk corner too...as we know the relationship history,hehehehe :partay:
 
@unleashed

@Arsalan , still going?

@unleashed , read this. Kya wat de free time sher ta nasa. Read it.
How Gilgit-Baltistan got liberated .
Looks unlikely now with all the on going land slides and flood issues, cant afford to get struck there. However the tour was planned with friends so who knows, may decide to go at the last moment, AGAIN!! For now, i think we will skip this year :( the mistake we made was to plan it after ramzan, should have gone before in end May or start June.
 
Looks unlikely now with all the on going land slides and flood issues, cant afford to get struck there. However the tour was planned with friends so who knows, may decide to go at the last moment, AGAIN!! For now, i think we will skip this year :( the mistake we made was to plan it after ramzan, should have gone before in end May or start June.
True. News stating that it rained very heavly in Chitral area. 'Darmiana darge ka flood' very sad to see. Koi bat nahe. Next year time par jana.
 
True. News stating that it rained very heavly in Chitral area. 'Darmiana darge ka flood' very sad to see. Koi bat nahe. Next year time par jana.
What about the Attabad lake disaster where families were offered compensation by China and rejected by the atrocious government. Baba jan took up the rights of gilgitis and was jailed. We seriously have to give our regions autonomy and stop treating dissent or pointing out problems/wrongs as anti state. Very sorry to hear that Gilgitis have to travel to Karachi for a lot of medical treatment and small problems have been magnified. The area should be developed at par with other regions. Just my 2 cents.
 
What about the Attabad lake disaster where families were offered compensation by China and rejected by the atrocious government. Baba jan took up the rights of gilgitis and was jailed. We seriously have to give our regions autonomy and stop treating dissent or pointing out problems/wrongs as anti state.
It's very sad to see. Note: he was only asking for their rights and nothing wrong in that. Plus, it's not that people are not loyal or something, i don't get why Pakistani state want't to create tension in the area.
True very sad to see. In my opinion state has failed. I mean can you think of a more urgent problem which needs attention than this.
If you want more information read this: Territorial limits
The area should be developed at par with other regions. Just my 2 cents.
GB's budget is very low. Corruption at its peak. Education infrastructure very poor. Literacy rate good.

Me urdu, elders pahari
Pahari, lol. Yeh kon si zaban hai.

Watch this video @haviZsultan ,@Arsalan ,@Shamain ,@waz ,@unleashed ..........
Proud to be a Pakistani. :pakistan::pakistan:
This is Pakistan too. Who knew. Lovely people.
@Akheilos ,@Armstrong
 
It's very sad to see. Note: he was only asking for their rights and nothing wrong in that. Plus, it's not that people are not loyal or something, i don't get why Pakistani state want't to create tension in the area.
True very sad to see. In my opinion state has failed. I mean can you think of a more urgent problem which needs attention than this.
If you want more information read this: Territorial limits

GB's budget is very low. Corruption at its peak. Education infrastructure very poor. Literacy rate good.


Pahari, lol. Yeh kon si zaban hai.
Honeslty lolzzz i find it punjabi and potohari sounding,mujhay koi differnece nahi lagta ,lekin wahan kehtay yehi hain..... and here i confused potohari for punjabi etc tau someone from the potohar region got really upset with me...lekin mujhay ziada language kee detail nahi pata...as i had told u before ,mujhay nahi sikhayi. But i learnt lil bit punjabi from my frnds and ofcourse on hearing elders
 
Very sorry to hear that Gilgitis have to travel to Karachi for a lot of medical treatment and small problems have been magnified.
Health centers in GB are quite good. Thanks to Aga Khan dispensaries, present in many areas. Yes you are right, for major problem people come here.

Honeslty lolzzz i find it punjabi and potohari sounding,mujhay koi differnece nahi lagta ,lekin wahan kehtay yehi hain..... and here i confused potohari for punjabi etc tau someone from the potohar region got really upset with me...lekin mujhay ziada language kee detail nahi pata...as i had told u before ,mujhay nahi sikhayi. But i learnt lil bit punjabi from my frnds and ofcourse on hearing elders
lol
 
Health centers in GB are quite good. Thanks to Aga Khan dispensaries, present in many areas. Yes you are right, for major problem people come here.


lol
I will make u hear them ,fakhre mirpur nay aik dafa kuch interviews share kiey thay iok kay refugees kay who managed to come to pak. They are very painful interviews to watch but if u want to for hearing what and how they speak i can give u thread links.
 
It's very sad to see. Note: he was only asking for their rights and nothing wrong in that. Plus, it's not that people are not loyal or something, i don't get why Pakistani state want't to create tension in the area.
True very sad to see. In my opinion state has failed. I mean can you think of a more urgent problem which needs attention than this.
If you want more information read this: Territorial limits

GB's budget is very low. Corruption at its peak. Education infrastructure very poor. Literacy rate good.
I couldn't find the thank option. Islamic countries have a way of jailing and banning people for divergent views which makes us so backward. I know of the patriotism of Gilgitis, hell hassan jarral united the land with Pakistan through much gilgiti sacrifice. Look at the case of youtube in Pakistan or Iyad Baghdadi in the UAE. We don't try to find solutions to our problems by pointing out the dirt but seek to brush that dirt under the carpet. Eventually theres so much dust theres a mound beneath the carpet, easily visible. This augments problems rather than address them.

But even I am worried about the Balawaristan Front. Before you say I know they represent a tiny minority I will say I agree but things shouldn't have been allowed to slide in that direction. We could have eliminated the problem in minutes by responding to the Attabad lake disaster quickly and pushing further to eliminate militancy from the region.

Is it kohistani by any chance. People refer to them as pahari sometimes. The literacy rate is even lower than the average for fata there. Very under developed region and a kettle waiting to boil.
 

