Pakistani Achievers - At Home & Abroad

His Excellency Mr. Shaukat Aziz, Prime Minister of Pakistan, was born in Karachi on 6th March 1949. He attended early education at Saint Patrick's School, Karachi and Abbottabad Public School, Abbottabad, Pakistan. In 1967, Mr. Aziz obtained a B.Sc. degree from Gordon College, Rawalpindi and later a MBA degree from the Institute of Business Administration, University of Karachi in 1969.Mr. Aziz started his career in 1969 when he joined Citibank, Karachi. He moved overseas in 1975 and has since served in several countries including the Philippines, Jordan, Greece, U.S.A., UK, Malaysia, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. His assignments included Head of Corporate and Investment Banking for the Asia Pacific Region; Head of Corporate and Investment Banking for Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa Corporate Planning Officer, Citicorp; Managing Director, Saudi American Bank, and Global Head, Private Banking for Citigroup. He was appointed Executive Vice President of Citibank in 1992 and has had 30 years of experience in global finance and international banking.Mr. Aziz is a frequent speaker on international finance and has attended numerous forums, seminars and conferences on international finance as well as management courses at several universities. He has been a member of the Board of several Citibank owned entities including Saudi American Bank, Citi-Islamic Bank as well as several non-profit organizations.In November 1999, Mr. Aziz was appointed as Pakistan's Minister of Finance with responsibility for finance, economic affairs, statistics, planning, development and revenue division. As Minister of Finance, Mr. Aziz is also Chairman of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet, Chairman of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization. Euromoney and The Banker have declared him Finance Minister of the year 2001. The democratically elected Government of Prime Minister Jamali had also retained him as Finance Minister, which indicated continuation of confidence in his Finance and Economic Reforms Agenda. Mr. Aziz was elected Senator of Pakistan's upper House of Senate in 2002.Mr. Aziz was elected as Member National Assembly by elections from two constituencies, of Punjab and Sindh provinces of Pakistan. He has retained one seat. Mr. Aziz was sworn in as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 28, 2004. That was seen as a vote of confidence by the elected House of National Assembly of Pakistan and an acknowledgement by the nation of his dynamic leadership and financial management provided to the economic and financial institutions of Pakistan. From a long list of visible achievements in the field of economic generation only, two indicators can be cited: industrial growth which has shot up from 3.8% in 2001 to over 14% in 2004, along with the growth in 2000 from 3.9% to 6.4% in 2004. In 2005, the growth is estimated at 8.5%, second only to China in the region.