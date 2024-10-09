What's new

Pakistan 🇵🇰 will soon sign agreements worth around $2 billion with Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 in trade and investment.

Pakistan is set to sign agreements worth approximately $2 billion with Saudi Arabia, as announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This significant development is expected to occur during the visit of a high-level Saudi delegation, led by Minister for Investment Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, from October 9 to 11, 2024. The delegation's visit comes ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit that Pakistan will host on October 15-16.

Key Highlights​

  • Agreements Overview: The agreements are aimed at strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, involving both government and private sector representatives. Discussions will likely cover various sectors, including energy investments and infrastructure development.
  • Saudi Delegation Composition: The delegation includes representatives from 32 leading Saudi firms, indicating a robust interest in exploring multi-billion dollar investments in Pakistan.
  • Economic Context: This collaboration is part of broader efforts by Pakistan to enhance its economic stability, particularly following the successful negotiation of an IMF loan facility, supported by Saudi Arabia, China, and the UAE.
  • Future Prospects: The agreements are expected to pave the way for increased trade and investment flows between the two nations, further solidifying their bilateral relationship.
This partnership reflects Pakistan's ongoing efforts to attract foreign investment and bolster its economy amid various challenges.


Pakistan is set to discuss $11.7 billion refinery projects with
Saudi investors this week. These talks aim to strengthen energy ties
and boost refinery capacity to meet domestic fuel demands.

A high-level Saudi delegation, led by Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, will arrive in
Pakistan tomorrow for a two-day visit, expected to sign $2 billion agreements
ahead of the SCO summit in Islamabad

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia COAS General Syed Asim Minister meets Khalid Bin
Abdulaziz Al Falih, Minister of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
along with 130 Saudi investors, who will be investing in Pakistan.
Saudi Arabia has announced a significant plan to allocate $200 billion in
annual construction and material procurement contracts to Pakistani firms.

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia COAS General Syed Asim Minister meets Khalid Bin
Abdulaziz Al Falih, Minister of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
along with 130 Saudi investors, who will be investing in Pakistan.
The meltdown of a certain lot is hilarious that resorted to memes/low tropes only
Malaysian PM was in
UK cricket team is playing in Pakistan
SCO is about to happenA high-level delegation from KSA is in
led by min for investment KSA
The man means business

