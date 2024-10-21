Pakistan will be "Riba/Interest Free" by January 2028, will shift to Islamic Banking System"

Pakistan is set to transition to an interest-free banking system by January 1, 2028, as outlined in the recently passed 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2024. This significant shift aims to eliminate Riba (interest) from the country's financial framework, aligning with Islamic principles.
Key Provisions of the Amendment
- Deadline for Elimination of Riba: The amendment specifies that Riba will be eradicated "as far as practicable" by the stipulated date. This replaces the previous directive to eliminate Riba "as early as possible," reflecting a more structured approach towards achieving an interest-free economy.
- Judicial Mandate: The Federal Shariat Court had previously mandated the government to implement an Islamic banking system by December 31, 2027. The court emphasized that all forms of interest are prohibited under Islamic law and directed both federal and provincial governments to amend relevant laws accordingly.
Implications for Banking and FinanceThe transition to an Islamic banking system is expected to have profound implications for Pakistan's economy:
- Shariah-Compliant Banking: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has already initiated steps towards establishing Shariah-compliant banking mechanisms, including digital retail Islamic banks. This move is part of a broader strategy to transform conventional banking practices into Islamic ones.
- Economic Restructuring: The government aims to create a financial environment that is equitable and asset-based, promoting risk-sharing rather than interest-based transactions. This shift is anticipated to foster economic stability and growth in alignment with Islamic teachings.
Challenges AheadWhile the amendment sets a clear deadline, several challenges remain:
- Implementation Complexity: Transitioning an entire banking system from conventional to Islamic practices involves significant regulatory and operational changes. Ensuring compliance across all financial institutions will require extensive training and awareness initiatives.
- International Relations: The amendment also raises questions about how Pakistan will manage its existing debt obligations, particularly with international financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank, which typically operate on interest-based models.