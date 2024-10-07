Pakistan, the world's "Third Pole," has 7,200 glaciers melting due to rising climate-induced temperatures.

In summary

Pakistan, often referred to as the world’s “Third Pole,” is facing a significant environmental crisis due to the rapid melting of its glaciers, which number over 7,200. These glaciers are primarily located in the northern mountain ranges, including the Hindu Kush, Himalayas, and Karakoram. As climate change accelerates, the implications of this glacier melt are becoming increasingly severe.Key IssuesRising temperatures have led to accelerated glacier melting across Pakistan. Reports indicate that glaciers are melting 65% faster than in previous decades, with projections suggesting they could lose up to 80% of their volume by 2100 This rapid melting is attributed to global warming and local air pollution from neighboring countriesThe melting glaciers have resulted in the formation of thousands of glacial lakes, some of which pose significant risks. These lakes can lead to Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), which are sudden and destructive floods caused when a glacial lake's dam fails Currently, over 3,000 glacial lakes have been identified in Pakistan, with 33 categorized as critically hazardousThe consequences of glacier melt include increased flooding risks for millions living downstream. For instance, recent flash floods in northern Pakistan have led to evacuations and damage to homes and agricultural land The UN Development Programme has highlighted that more than 7 million people are vulnerable to these threatsThe melting glaciers are not only an environmental concern but also threaten Pakistan's economy. They serve as crucial freshwater sources for agriculture and hydropower generation. The loss of these glaciers could lead to water scarcity and reduced agricultural productivity, exacerbating poverty in affected regionsIn recent months, localized flooding due to glacier melt has prompted evacuations in northern areas like Skardu, highlighting the immediate dangers posed by this environmental crisis, the melting glaciers in Pakistan represent a critical challenge driven by climate change, with far-reaching impacts on human safety, economic stability, and environmental health. Addressing these issues requires urgent action and comprehensive strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change and protect vulnerable communities.