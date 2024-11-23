What's new

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) "final call" protest

Govt bolsters plan to forestall PTI's march​

Punjab clamps Section 144 ahead of Nov 24 rally, Islamabad sees influx of reinforcements, PTI decides to contest

Our Correspondent
November 23, 2024

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prepares to flex its muscles on November 24, the government has rolled out extensive security measures, including invoking Section 144 across Punjab for three days and deploying thousands of personnel in the federal capital to maintain law and order.

The Punjab government followed the federal government's lead on Friday by invoking Section 144 from November 23 to 25, banning public gatherings, rallies and processions.

The decision was taken during the 18th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, aimed at safeguarding lives and property amid rising security concerns.

Officials warned that public gatherings could serve as "soft targets for terrorists," with anti-state elements potentially exploiting such events to advance their agendas.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the rally, major reinforcements have been dispatched to Islamabad. Punjab has sent 19,000 personnel, Sindh 5,000 officers, the Frontier Corps 5,000, and Azad Kashmir police 1,000.

For the first time, high-ranking officers accompany the contingents, with district-level commanders overseeing their teams. The Punjab inspector general is also in Islamabad to coordinate efforts.
 
