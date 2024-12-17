What's new

Pakistan takes delivery of the second ship of the Yarmook-class Batch-II , PNS Yamama (F-274).

Pakistan takes delivery of the second ship of the Yarmook-class Batch-II air defence and guided missile heavy corvettes, the PNS Yamama (F-274).


The STRATCOM Bureau
@OSPSF

The Pakistan Navy’s Batch-II Yarmook-class heavy corvettes are air defence-equipped guided-missile corvettes, which will enhance the Pakistan Navy’s A2/AD umbrella against hostile operations in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean while simultaneously protecting maritime security and sea lines of communication.

The new warships have a larger tonnage, at 2600 tonnes. The increase in weight is to accommodate upgrades in the air defense aspect of the original Yarmook class corvettes, as the new ships will add at least 8 VLS cells, armed with CAMM-ER SAMs. Point air defense is upgraded to employ the 35 mm dual barrel Aselsan GOKDENIZ CIWS The rest of the capabilities are same as the smaller Yarmook class, with the ships being armed with 2x3 SSM launchers of the Harbah-NG anti-ship cruise missile.



