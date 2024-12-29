Pakistan Super League - 10 (PSL-10)

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 103,046
- Reaction score
- 106
- Country
- Location
Pakistan Super League - 2024
2024
The Pakistan Super League Draft is about to begin soon, and you won’t be able to handle the hottest cricket action this season. The PCB has announced that the drafts for the 10th edition of PSL will start on 13 December 2024 in Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
PSL Draft date and time
Here is the date and time for the PSL draft this year.
All 6 franchises will pick their players after they have announced the retentions earlier. You can go and watch the player retentions for this year on this website as well.
Last time, PCB held the drafts in the National Cricket Academy. However, they have selected Gaddafi Stadium as a venue for this time. You can watch it live on PSL’s YouTube channel.
We will cover the draft schedule for this year later in this article. So keep reading.
Here are the pick orders for PSL Season 10.
Who will they pick? Switch to Pakistan Super League’s official Youtube Channel to watch the live streaming.
But you won’t have to hire anybody, we are here with you! Here’s a short guide about how these drafts usually take place each year. Consider these basics.
PSL Draft 2025 – Complete List of Players in PSL 10Team PSL
2024
The Pakistan Super League Draft is about to begin soon, and you won’t be able to handle the hottest cricket action this season. The PCB has announced that the drafts for the 10th edition of PSL will start on 13 December 2024 in Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
PSL Draft date and time
Here is the date and time for the PSL draft this year.
|PSL Session
|10th Session 2025
|No. Of Teams
|6
|Venue
|Gaddafi Stadium Lahore
|Date
|13 December 2024
Last time, PCB held the drafts in the National Cricket Academy. However, they have selected Gaddafi Stadium as a venue for this time. You can watch it live on PSL’s YouTube channel.
We will cover the draft schedule for this year later in this article. So keep reading.
PSL Draft 2025 pick orderPick orders are very important as they give the team management a general starting plan for the draft.
Here are the pick orders for PSL Season 10.
Pick 1-3Multan Sultans will get he first and hottest pick this season. They will get to choose the most premium player from the platinum category.
Who will they pick? Switch to Pakistan Super League’s official Youtube Channel to watch the live streaming.
|Categories
|1st Pick
|2nd Pick
|3rd Pick
|Platinum 1
|MS
|KK
|QG
|Platinum 2
|LQ
|IU
|KK
|Diamond 1
|MS
|PZ
|IU
|Gold 1
|PZ
|MS
|MS
|Silver 1
|QG
|MS
|LQ
|Silver 2
|PZ
|IU
|IU
|Silver 3
|QG
|LQ
|MS
|Silver 4
|KK
|PZ
|IU
|Emerging 1
|IU
|PZ
|MS
|Emerging 2
|QG
|LQ
|IU
|Supplementary 1
|LQ
|MS
|QG
|Supplementary 2
|PZ
|LQ
|MS
Picks 4-6The last pick of the first round of the platinum category will go to the Lahore Qalandars. They lost the title last year. However, will they be able to regain their former glory? We will know how that will play out by their first platinum pick.
|Categories
|4th Pick
|5th Pick
|6th Pick
|Platinum 1
|PZ
|QG
|LQ
|Platinum 2
|KK
|–
|–
|Diamond 1
|KK
|LQ
|–
|Silver 1
|MS
|KK
|PZ
|Silver 2
|LQ
|QG
|MS
|Silver 3
|PZ
|IU
|KK
|Silver 4
|QG
|–
|–
|Emerging 1
|LQ
|QG
|KK
|Supplementary 1
|IU
|PZ
|KK
|Supplementary 2
|IU
|KK
|QG
How do drafts usually take place?Drafts can be tricky for people who are watching them for the first time. They can even be tricky for the team management. Hence, they hire people specially so that they can guide them about the draft rules each year.
But you won’t have to hire anybody, we are here with you! Here’s a short guide about how these drafts usually take place each year. Consider these basics.
- Firstly, each team announces their retentions from the previous years. These players will not be a part of the draft. However, teams have to drop some players that are made available for the picks in the upcoming draft.
- Then, PCB announces the players list and their categories. They also announce pick orders before the drafts. Teams plan their picks for the drafts accordingly.
- For each category, there can be multiple rounds. As per the pick order, the teams choose their players.
- TWIST: Teams also have limited options to revoke any team’s pick if that player was in their franchise last year. This happens when that franchise had dropped that player, but was planning to re-pick them. However, this can cost them their turn for the round.
- Teams can also trade their pick orders if they trade players with each other before the drafts.