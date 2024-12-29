What's new

Pakistan Super League - 10 (PSL-10)

Pakistan Super League - 2024


PSL Draft 2025 – Complete List of Players in PSL 10​

Team PSL

2024

The Pakistan Super League Draft is about to begin soon, and you won’t be able to handle the hottest cricket action this season. The PCB has announced that the drafts for the 10th edition of PSL will start on 13 December 2024 in Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

PSL Draft date and time
Here is the date and time for the PSL draft this year.
PSL Session10th Session 2025
No. Of Teams6
VenueGaddafi Stadium Lahore
Date13 December 2024
All 6 franchises will pick their players after they have announced the retentions earlier. You can go and watch the player retentions for this year on this website as well.

Last time, PCB held the drafts in the National Cricket Academy. However, they have selected Gaddafi Stadium as a venue for this time. You can watch it live on PSL’s YouTube channel.

We will cover the draft schedule for this year later in this article. So keep reading.

PSL Draft 2025 pick order​

Pick orders are very important as they give the team management a general starting plan for the draft.
Here are the pick orders for PSL Season 10.

Pick 1-3​

Multan Sultans will get he first and hottest pick this season. They will get to choose the most premium player from the platinum category.
Who will they pick? Switch to Pakistan Super League’s official Youtube Channel to watch the live streaming.
Categories1st Pick2nd Pick3rd Pick
Platinum 1MSKKQG
Platinum 2LQIUKK
Diamond 1MSPZIU
Gold 1PZMSMS
Silver 1QGMSLQ
Silver 2PZIUIU
Silver 3QGLQMS
Silver 4KKPZIU
Emerging 1IUPZMS
Emerging 2QGLQIU
Supplementary 1LQMSQG
Supplementary 2PZLQMS

Picks 4-6​

The last pick of the first round of the platinum category will go to the Lahore Qalandars. They lost the title last year. However, will they be able to regain their former glory? We will know how that will play out by their first platinum pick.


Categories4th Pick5th Pick6th Pick
Platinum 1PZQGLQ
Platinum 2KK
Diamond 1KKLQ
Silver 1MSKKPZ
Silver 2LQQGMS
Silver 3PZIUKK
Silver 4QG
Emerging 1LQQGKK
Supplementary 1IUPZKK
Supplementary 2IUKKQG

How do drafts usually take place?​

Drafts can be tricky for people who are watching them for the first time. They can even be tricky for the team management. Hence, they hire people specially so that they can guide them about the draft rules each year.
But you won’t have to hire anybody, we are here with you! Here’s a short guide about how these drafts usually take place each year. Consider these basics.

  • Firstly, each team announces their retentions from the previous years. These players will not be a part of the draft. However, teams have to drop some players that are made available for the picks in the upcoming draft.
  • Then, PCB announces the players list and their categories. They also announce pick orders before the drafts. Teams plan their picks for the drafts accordingly.
  • For each category, there can be multiple rounds. As per the pick order, the teams choose their players.
  • TWIST: Teams also have limited options to revoke any team’s pick if that player was in their franchise last year. This happens when that franchise had dropped that player, but was planning to re-pick them. However, this can cost them their turn for the round.
  • Teams can also trade their pick orders if they trade players with each other before the drafts.
 
.

