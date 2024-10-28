𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 - 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐄𝐱𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐪𝐛𝐚𝐥-𝐈

The Pakistan-South Africa Joint Counter-Terrorism Exercise Iqbal-I commenced on October 15, 2024, and will last for two weeks. This exercise features combat teams from the Special Services Group (SSG) of the Pakistan Army and the South African Special Forces, aimed at enhancing counter-terrorism capabilities and interoperability between the two nations.
Key Details:
- Objective: The exercise focuses on training and simulating various counter-terrorism tactics, improving operational readiness and collaboration between Pakistan and South Africa.
- Duration: Running for two weeks, the exercise allows for extensive training scenarios that involve both ground and aerial operations.
- Significance: This joint exercise reflects Pakistan's commitment to strengthening defense ties with South Africa and enhancing collective security measures against terrorism.