People in Indian occupied kashmir pelt stones ,They don't even have weapons .

Pakistan doesn't support any sort of proxy in kashmir ,That is utterly stupid

stop the genocide and human rights violation ,Why can't you people take Jammu and ladakh which belongs to you.

All responsibility and hate comes from your side, Pakistan has always favored a peaceful resolution of kashmir.

Remember you deployed military in 1947 war,Even if there were some Mujahids there was no reason to deploy indian army in 1947 which was why the first war happened.

