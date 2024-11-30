What's new

Pakistan Railways posts ‘record-breaking’ Rs 33 billion revenue in 5 months

Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 22, 2019
Messages
5,342
Reaction score
-29
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
PR posts ‘record-breaking’ revenue in 5 months

Recorder Report
Published November 30, 2024

300833403e1e55c.jpg


LAHORE: In a significant achievement, Pakistan Railways has reported record-breaking revenue, with earnings reaching an all-time high of Rs 33 billion over the past five months through both passenger and freight operations.

This represents an increase compared to the Rs 29 billion generated during the same period last year. CEO of Pakistan Railways Aamer Ali Baloch announced this achievement on Friday, highlighting the organization’s robust performance.

Railways urges govt to include pensioners in national account

He also shared promising news regarding the progress of the ML-1 project, indicating that groundwork for the major infrastructure project is expected to commence by March, 2025.

www.brecorder.com

PR posts ‘record-breaking’ revenue in 5 months

LAHORE: In a significant achievement, Pakistan Railways has reported record-breaking revenue, with earnings reaching...
www.brecorder.com
 
.

Similar threads

Pakistan Space Agency
Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’
Replies
0
Views
95
Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan Space Agency
Zibago
PR FREIGHT REVENUE FROM RAWALPINDI HITS RECORD RS3.35BN IN FY2020-21
Replies
0
Views
338
Zibago
Zibago
S
Indian Railways Earns Nearly Rs 6,000 Crore More In 33 Days Of The Current Fiscal
Replies
7
Views
641
pikkuboss
pikkuboss
CallSignMaverick
India: US Tech Giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise to manufacture high-volume servers in India, eyes $1 billion worth production in 5 years
Replies
4
Views
636
indushek
indushek
beijingwalker
China spent a record-breaking $8.3 billion on Russian energy in just 1 month as Europe shuns the supplies
Replies
1
Views
691
Paul2
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom