Pakistan Navy Overseas deployments and exercises

Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF visited Port Mina’ ash Shuwaykh, Kuwait during Overseas Deployment. The ship is deployed to undertake Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in Gulf of Aden, North Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman to contribute in international efforts to ensure maritime security in region.
Upon arrival at the port vicinity, PNS SAIF was welcomed by a Kuwaiti Navy Ship. On reaching the harbour, ship was warmly received by Ambassador of Pakistan in Kuwait H.E Syed Sajjad Haider and officials of Kuwaiti Naval Force.
During stay at port, the Commanding Officer of Pakistan Navy Ship called on civil and military leadership of host country and matter of bilateral relations and navy to navy collaboration were discussed. After the port visit, a Passage Exercise was conducted among Pakistan Navy and Kuwaiti Naval Force.
Pakistan Navy has always remained committed in maintaining regional peace and stability in Indian Ocean Region. Continuous deployments of PN Ships and participation in bilateral exercises is a practical manifestation of PN resolve in maintaining stability and order in maritime domain.
Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy close diplomatic ties and cordial relations. The port visit will contribute in strengthening bilateral ties and enhance interoperability between the two navies.


June, 2021



1624799442166.png





1624799479189.png







1624799502896.png
 
Pakistan & Indonesian Navy Special Forces conduct exercise SEA THUNDER-IV 2019


1624830930890.png



Karachi, 19 Oct 19: A bilateral exercise SEA THUNDER-IV 2019 between Pakistan Navy Special Service Group and Indonesian Navy Special Operation Force (SOF) concluded. Sea Thunder is a series of bilateral exercises which is conducted annually between Pakistan and Indonesian Navies. This exercise, being 4th in the series, continued for seven days.

The aim of exercise was to strengthen military relationship, improve coordination and interoperability between Special Operation Forces, exchange professional expertise and experiences of Counter Terrorism Operations between participating forces. During the exercise, Maritime Counter Terrorism Operations including Maritime Interdiction Operations (MIOs) were also rehearsed at sea. The exercise concluded with a remarkable coordinated Visit Board Search & Seizure Operations, jointly conducted by Pakistan & Indonesian Navies’ SOF teams involving Pakistan Navy Ships, Sea-king helicopters and Special Forces’ Boats in Arabian Sea.

The exercise is a reflection of strong bilateral military cooperation between Pakistan Navy and Indonesian Navy. Professional experiences gained during bilateral exercises were mutually rewarding and will foster greater bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly navies.



 
Pakistan & Indonesian Navy Special Forces conduct exercise SEA THUNDER-IV 2019


Karachi, 19 Oct 19: A bilateral exercise SEA THUNDER-IV 2019 between Pakistan Navy Special Service Group and Indonesian Navy Special Operation Force (SOF) concluded. Sea Thunder is a series of bilateral exercises which is conducted annually between Pakistan and Indonesian Navies. This exercise, being 4th in the series, continued for seven days.

The aim of exercise was to strengthen military relationship, improve coordination and interoperability between Special Operation Forces, exchange professional expertise and experiences of Counter Terrorism Operations between participating forces. During the exercise, Maritime Counter Terrorism Operations including Maritime Interdiction Operations (MIOs) were also rehearsed at sea. The exercise concluded with a remarkable coordinated Visit Board Search & Seizure Operations, jointly conducted by Pakistan & Indonesian Navies’ SOF teams involving Pakistan Navy Ships, Sea-king helicopters and Special Forces’ Boats in Arabian Sea.

The exercise is a reflection of strong bilateral military cooperation between Pakistan Navy and Indonesian Navy. Professional experiences gained during bilateral exercises were mutually rewarding and will foster greater bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly navies.



Then new Turkish tanker plus older tanker and perhaps 054 and danish opv may be able to handle sea kings

At least danish specs says can handle 10-12 ten heli
 
Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF visited Port Mina’ ash Shuwaykh, Kuwait during Overseas Deployment. The ship is deployed to undertake Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in Gulf of Aden, North Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman to contribute in international efforts to ensure maritime security in region.
Upon arrival at the port vicinity, PNS SAIF was welcomed by a Kuwaiti Navy Ship. On reaching the harbour, ship was warmly received by Ambassador of Pakistan in Kuwait H.E Syed Sajjad Haider and officials of Kuwaiti Naval Force.
During stay at port, the Commanding Officer of Pakistan Navy Ship called on civil and military leadership of host country and matter of bilateral relations and navy to navy collaboration were discussed. After the port visit, a Passage Exercise was conducted among Pakistan Navy and Kuwaiti Naval Force.
Pakistan Navy has always remained committed in maintaining regional peace and stability in Indian Ocean Region. Continuous deployments of PN Ships and participation in bilateral exercises is a practical manifestation of PN resolve in maintaining stability and order in maritime domain.
Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy close diplomatic ties and cordial relations. The port visit will contribute in strengthening bilateral ties and enhance interoperability between the two navies.


June, 2021



That SSGN board and insertion team looks like a joke seriously look at them absolute minors these guys same can be said about our marines
 
Pakistan Navy Guided Missile Frigate PNS Zulfiquar visits Port Aqaba in Jordan as part of an operational deployment in the Red Sea and conducted exercises with Jordanian Navy.


1624929057825.png





1624929085619.png
 
Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR (with embarked helicopter) visited Tunis (Tunisia), as part of Pakistan Navy overseas deployment. Upon arrival, ship was received by Tunisian Navy Ship and Patrol boats of Tunisian Coast Guard, Defence Attaché of Pakistan and Officials of Tunisian Navy.

During stay at port, Mission Commander Commodore Syed Rizwan Khalid along with Commanding Officer PNS ZULFIQUAR Captain Rao Ahmed Imran Anwar called on Commander National Coast guard Commander Jamal Aloui. During the interaction, matters of mutual interest were discussed and contribution of Pakistan Navy to regional peace and maritime security were acknowledged. Mission Commander also conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Tunisia in general and Tunisian Navy and Coast Guard in particular.

The visit of PNS ZULFIQAR to Tunisia will go a long way in strengthening diplomatic relations, military ties and enhance cooperation between the two brotherly Muslim countries.



1625490697172.png





1625490718850.png
 
Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR (with embarked helicopter) visited Tunis (Tunisia), as part of Pakistan Navy overseas deployment. Upon arrival, ship was received by Tunisian Navy Ship and Patrol boats of Tunisian Coast Guard, Defence Attaché of Pakistan and Officials of Tunisian Navy.

During stay at port, Mission Commander Commodore Syed Rizwan Khalid along with Commanding Officer PNS ZULFIQUAR Captain Rao Ahmed Imran Anwar called on Commander National Coast guard Commander Jamal Aloui. During the interaction, matters of mutual interest were discussed and contribution of Pakistan Navy to regional peace and maritime security were acknowledged. Mission Commander also conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Tunisia in general and Tunisian Navy and Coast Guard in particular.

The visit of PNS ZULFIQAR to Tunisia will go a long way in strengthening diplomatic relations, military ties and enhance cooperation between the two brotherly Muslim countries.



Amazing to think in 2-3 years these F-22Ps will be very much second line ships for PN....
 
Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR (with embarked helicopter) visited Tunis (Tunisia), as part of Pakistan Navy overseas deployment. Upon arrival, ship was received by Tunisian Navy Ship and Patrol boats of Tunisian Coast Guard, Defence Attaché of Pakistan and Officials of Tunisian Navy.

During stay at port, Mission Commander Commodore Syed Rizwan Khalid along with Commanding Officer PNS ZULFIQUAR Captain Rao Ahmed Imran Anwar called on Commander National Coast guard Commander Jamal Aloui. During the interaction, matters of mutual interest were discussed and contribution of Pakistan Navy to regional peace and maritime security were acknowledged. Mission Commander also conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Tunisia in general and Tunisian Navy and Coast Guard in particular.

The visit of PNS ZULFIQAR to Tunisia will go a long way in strengthening diplomatic relations, military ties and enhance cooperation between the two brotherly Muslim countries.
1625631108454.png

Pakistani Navy frigate PNS ZULFIQAR 251 - heading west through the Strait of Gibraltar this afternoon
 
Just in time for a refit. If they get the same equipment as the Milgem corvettes, they could be just potent.
That would involove replacing almost every single systems on a Chinese made and equipped ship with complete Western systems. May as well just buy new hulls.
 
That would involove replacing almost every single systems on a Chinese made and equipped ship with complete Western systems. May as well just buy new hulls.
Let me rephrase that, maybe not the same equipment, similar Chinese equipment, akin to what’s on the Type 054A/P
 

