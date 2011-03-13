What's new

Pakistan Naval Aviation - Updated

-Pakistan Naval Aviation

Updated on 13/3/2011

GENERAL | ORDER OF BATTLE | INVENTORY | BASES


The main Pakistan Naval Aviation base is located at Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Mehran, located on the western side of the runway. It operates a fleet of Alouette IIIs, Sea Kings, Atlantics, F-27 Friendships and P-3C Orions. The US Government recently agreed to donate seven P-3Cs to the Pakistan Navy through its Foreign Military Sales process, although they will be refurbished in Pakistan. To date two aircraft are believed to have been delivered, joining the two P-3Cs that were returned to service in September 2006 after years of being in store due to a lack of spares. China has sold six Harbin Z-9EC anti-submarine helicopters to the Pakistan Navy for use on their Type 21 destroyers, with the first of these delivered on 23rd September, 2009.

The Atlantics and the Sea King Mk. 46s are equipped with the AM-39 Exocet for the anti-shipping role. The Lynx HAS.3s acquired from the Royal Navy in 1994 have recently been withdrawn from service, due to various reasons, so it is believed that the naval air arm has lost its capability to use Sea Skua and Mk 46 Lightweight Torpedoes in the anti-submarine role from helicopter platforms.

Also based at PNS Mehran althought not part of the Naval Aviation are two BN-2 Defenders flown by the Maritime Surveillance Flights 93 Sqn. The Flight is mainly tasked for patrolling Pakistans Economic Exclusion Zone and reports to the Director General of the Maritime Security Agency.

Order of Battle

222 Squadron was deactivated by 2007 following the withdrawal of its Lynx HAS.3 helicopters. The squadron was resurrected in late September 2009 to operate six newly-delivered HAIG Z-9EC Haifuns in the same anti-submarine role as its predecessors.

HQ Rawalpindi
HQ Pakistan Armed Forces
HQ Karachi
HQ Pakistan Navy

PNS Mehran, Karachi
HQ Pakistan Naval Air Arm

27 Squadron

F-27-200MPA Friendship
F-27-400M Troopship

28 Squadron

P-3C-II.75 Orion

29 Squadron

Br.1150 Atlantic

111 Squadron

Westland WS-61 Sea King Mk.45
Westland WS-61 Sea King Mk.45B

222 Squadron

Z-9EC Haitun

333 Squadron

SA316 B Alouette III
SA319 B Alouette III Astazou

VIP/EW Flight

Hawker 850XP

HQ Karachi
Maritime Security Agency

PNS Mehran, Karachi
Maritime Surveillance Flight

93 Squadron

BN-2T Maritime Defender

Aircraft

Aérospatiale
SA316 B Alouette III
- In service from 1983

SA319 B Alouette III Astazou
- In service from 1972

- Note: The attrition losses both occurred on 12th October 1978, Reports from 2005 suggested that more aircrafts may be acquired in future. The first 2 from a planned batch of 6 former-French military examples were delivered on 11th April 2008, having been purchased via the UK-based company MNA Technologies Ltd.


AgustaWestland
Lynx HAS.
- In service from September 1994 until 2005
- Note: The type was withdrawn from service by 2005, with the airframes possibly due to be offered for sale for spares recovery purposes.

Westland WS-61 Sea King Mk.45
Westland WS-61 Sea King Mk.45B

Breguet
Br.1150 Atlantic

Britten-Norman
BN-2T Maritime Defender


Fokker D
F-27-200MPA Friendship
- Note: A 5th aircraft was added to the inventory on 11th April 2008; formerly operated by Pakistan International Airlines in passenger configuration, this has now been upgraded to fulfill the maritime patrol task.

F-27-400M Troopship

Harbin Aircraft Manufacturing Corporation
Z-9EC Haitun
- In service from October 2009
- Note: A total of 6 Z-9EC helicopters were reportedly ordered from HAMC in 2005, with at least one example photographed in China during September 2007. The first 3 Haituns were finally handed-over in an official ceremony on 23rd September 2009, with a further 4 inducted during a similar inauguration on 4th November 2010.


Hawker Beechcraft Corporation
Hawker 850XP
- In service from November 2010
- Note: Although the aircraft was delivered to Pakistan in late August 2010, it was officially accepted into service during an official ceremony on 4th November 2010. Media reports suggest that the aircraft has an EW/surveillance role, but no details regarding specific sensor fits are known, nor whom performed any work that may have been undertaken with this in mind. The aircraft was manufactured in 2008, but is not believed to have been delivered to its intended customer in 2009.


Lockheed
P-3C-II.75 Orion
- In service from 1997
- Note: The acquisition of the original batch of 3 Orions was approved in 1988, with deliveries to the USN's training unit (VP-30 at Jacksonville, FL) taking place in late 1990. Although Pakistan Navy crews commenced training on the aircraft in February 1991, by mid-year the supply of the Orions was subject to an arms embargo & the aircraft were not delivered to Pakistan until December 1996 & January 1997, respectively. Folowing the Orion's official induction into service on 22nd January 1999, an attrition loss occurred on 29th October 1999 & the type was grounded shortly after. The 2 surviving aircraft were placed into storage for a number of years, but overhauled by OGMA, at Mehran, in 2006/2007 & returned to service. A further 7 refurbished ex-US Navy examples are now being supplied, following the lifting of the aforementioned embargo. The first 2 of these were delivered to Pakistan in January & March 2007, respectively, with the third & fourth examples handed-over in the USA during January 2010. Following a spell of time spent crew training at NAS Jacksonville, Florida, these were then flown to Mehran, Pakistan at the end of May 2010, where they were officially accepted into service at a formal ceremony on 1st June 2010.

Bases

HQ Karachi

HQ Rawalpindi

PNS Mehran, Karachi (Sharea Faisal)




AFI
 
Does anyone know if the PN has any plans to induct the P-8 as it is the replacment of the P-3 and is MUCH more advanced and built from the ground up with lessons learned of the weaknesses of the P-3:
[video=metacafe;1556214/p8_posiedon_replaces_p3_orion/]http://www.metacafe.com/watch/1556214/p8_posiedon_replaces_p3_orion/[/video]
 
Abingdonboy said:
Does anyone know if the PN has any plans to induct the P-8 as it is the replacment of the P-3 and is MUCH more advanced and built from the ground up with lessons learned of the weaknesses of the P-3:
[video=metacafe;1556214/p8_posiedon_replaces_p3_orion/]http://www.metacafe.com/watch/1556214/p8_posiedon_replaces_p3_orion/[/video]
Click to expand...

P-8 will not be sold under FMS, just as the F-16 - with the upgrades of the P-3, it will be a effective MSA/ASW platform for many years.
 
fatman17 said:
P-8 will not be sold under FMS, just as the F-16 - with the upgrades of the P-3, it will be a effective MSA/ASW platform for many years.
Click to expand...

^^^ Why?? + yes but surely the P8 will be better off the bat than any UPG P-3, so why not?? Surely the IN having it is a threat to PN? The P-3 Can't compete.
 
for how long we keep depending on 20 years old stuf time have came for both air and navy to go for new weapons if they cant buy new than atleast dont waste money on those systems who cannot deliver in war time better keep money safe P 3C was best but not know many systems came and many countries are replacing it every year we increase our defence budget but our defence dont get anything new than why increase defence budget
 
Super Falcon said:
for how long we keep depending on 20 years old stuf time have came for both air and navy to go for new weapons if they cant buy new than atleast dont waste money on those systems who cannot deliver in war time better keep money safe P 3C was best but not know many systems came and many countries are replacing it every year we increase our defence budget but our defence dont get anything new than why increase defence budget
Click to expand...

Given limited resources the Navy has it's not all bad. Do not forget the induction of Z9-EC with ASW role.

Navy-640x480.jpg
 
Super Falcon said:
for how long we keep depending on 20 years old stuf time have came for both air and navy to go for new weapons if they cant buy new than atleast dont waste money on those systems who cannot deliver in war time better keep money safe P 3C was best but not know many systems came and many countries are replacing it every year we increase our defence budget but our defence dont get anything new than why increase defence budget
Click to expand...

How can you say these weapons will not deliver in war time can you explain. Judging from the limited budget given to navy, what we have today is leaps and bounds better than what we had in the last decade. More to come soon such as 6 Type 41B AIP Subs with longer range AS missiles, new corvettes, most likely up-gradation of F-22 SAM system with HQ-16 for which a hint has already come from insider, 4 bigger frigates from China comprising more tonnage, weapons, electronics, radar, EW etc. We have 7-8 P3Cs already guarding our shores. Keep one thing in mind, Pak Navy is a defensive force and not an aggressor and for this purpose what we have and will have, is sufficient. Dont forget the 6 Perry Class frigates with a respectable ASW capability.
 
Rofl.. had a feeling it was all about how better the IN is with the P-8.. :cheesy:

Nothing to do with suggesting the P-8 for the PN..

The PN's shipborne UAV demand is squirming again..
This time there is a local aspirant involved.. developed by a bunch of NUSTians.
 
All Thanx to china but now we need major changes in top leader ships of armed forces they have failled misreably what we need changes and good leaderships in all aspects of govt other wise we dont have any chance of survival and armed forces if they are sincere with country catch theses bastered Nation went through alot now Nation cannot take more now we need to stand al together sincerely each and every one if we need to survive as a country our intelligence has to wake up and get to work and do not see any thing just pakistan we see just what good for pakistan and forget i got orders from that person to do this we will get bashing like this what is good for pakistan should be given preferance on everything and bring anything to crush these terrorists why terrorists get more moral booost becoz all their operations always been on target if we need to crush them crush their moral catch them alive nd take intel out of them and hang them in front of whole pakistan so others who want to do same will think of consicuences i know they dont fear death but they fear Nation as a nation we need to stand they fear beating of armed forces which they are not getting
 
As-Salam-O-Alaikum.Guys can someone please tell me how to join Pakistan Navy as a pilot(either of an aircraft or a helicopter). I have searched a lot but I found nothing so please someone tell me how to join Pakistan Naval Aviation.Please answer my following questions:
1. What qualification in needed?
2. How long will the training be?
3. Where the training will be?
4. What type of Course it will be(Long Course of Short Service Commission)?
5. If it is SSC then also please tell how long the service will be.If it is Permanent Commission then please also tell.
6. What rank and degree will be awarded on completion of training?
and guys if you don't know answers to all the questions then just answer the ones that you know. It'll be a great help from you to me.
Thanks
 
Abdullah Aziz said:
As-Salam-O-Alaikum.Guys can someone please tell me how to join Pakistan Navy as a pilot(either of an aircraft or a helicopter). I have searched a lot but I found nothing so please someone tell me how to join Pakistan Naval Aviation.Please answer my following questions:
1. What qualification in needed?
2. How long will the training be?
3. Where the training will be?
4. What type of Course it will be(Long Course of Short Service Commission)?
5. If it is SSC then also please tell how long the service will be.If it is Permanent Commission then please also tell.
6. What rank and degree will be awarded on completion of training?
and guys if you don't know answers to all the questions then just answer the ones that you know. It'll be a great help from you to me.
Thanks
Click to expand...

pl personally visit any Naval Recruitment Center for such info.
 
Super Falcon said:
for how long we keep depending on 20 years old stuf time have came for both air and navy to go for new weapons if they cant buy new than atleast dont waste money on those systems who cannot deliver in war time better keep money safe P 3C was best but not know many systems came and many countries are replacing it every year we increase our defence budget but our defence dont get anything new than why increase defence budget
Click to expand...

If "20 years old stuff" is good enough for such navies as those of Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and NATO-members like Germany, Greece, Norway, Spain, Portugal and the US, why would it not be good enough for PN? Heck, some countries operate A and B versions (Argentina, Brazil, Chile)
 

