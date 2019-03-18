Pakistan Music

What's new

Traditional Music

Classical music of Pakistan is based on the traditional music of South Asia which was patronized by various empires that ruled the region and gave birth to several genres of classic music including the Classical and Hindustani classical music. The classical music of Pakistan has two main principles, ‘sur’ (musical note) and ‘lai’ (rhythm). The systematic organization of musical notes into a scale is known as a raag. The arrangement of rhythm (lai) in a cycle is known as taal. Improvisation plays a major role during a performance.

The major genres of classical music in Pakistan are dhrupad and khayal. Dhrupad is approaching extinction in Pakistan despite vocalists like Ustad Badar uz Zaman, Ustad Hafeez Khan and Ustad Afzal Khan have managed to keep this art form alive. Khayal is the most popular genre of classical music in Pakistan as it is also enjoyed with much enthusiasm in Afghanistan.

There are many families from gharanas of classical music who inherited the music from their forefathers and are still performing. Some famous gharanas are: Qwaal Bacha gharana (Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Rahat Fateh Ali khan belong to this gharana), and Patiala Gharana (Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan belongs to this gharana).Ustad Ghulam Farid Nizami a prominent sitar player and a Sufi singer belongs to the Senia Gharana. Number of other gharanas are present in Pakistan which serve classical music. Some classical musicians like Ustad Badar uz Zaman do not belong to any famous gharana but has served classical music enormously. The legendary sitar player Mohammad Sharif Khan Poonchwale belongs to Poonch gharana of sitar. Ustad Rais Khan is another prominent sitar player of Pakistan.

Shaukat Hussain, Tari Khan and Tafo Khan have been exponents of classical tabla playing from Pakistan. Talib Hussain was one of the last remaining pakhawaj players of Pakistan and was a recognized practitioner of the Punjab gharana style of drum-type instruments.

Ghazal

In poetry, the ghazal is a poetic form consisting of couplets which share a rhyme and a refrain. Each line must share the same meter. Etymologically, the word literally refers to "the mortal cry of a gazelle". The animal is called Ghizaal, from which the English word gazelles stems, or Kastori haran (where haran refers to deer) in Urdu. Ghazals are traditionally expressions of love, separation and loneliness, for which the gazelle is an appropriate image. A ghazal can thus be understood as a poetic expression of both the pain of loss or separation of the lover and the beauty of love in spite of that pain. The structural requirements of the ghazal are more stringent than those of most poetic forms traditionally written in English. In its style and content it is a genre which has proved studied variety of expression around its central theme of love and separation between lovers.[citation needed] The ghazals can be written by male poets for women as well as by female poets for men, as an expression of one's feelings about mutual love and whatever comes in that package- accompanying joys, frustrations, disappointments, fulfillment and satisfactions. The ghazal spread into South Asia in the 12th century under the influence of the new Islamic Sultanate courts and Sufi mystics. Exotic to the region, as is indicated by the very sounds of the name itself when properly pronounced as ġazal. Although the ghazal is most prominently a form of Urdu poetry, today, it has influenced the poetry of many languages. Most Ghazal singers are trained in classical music and sing in either Khyal or Thumri.[citation needed]


Qawwali

The Mughal Emperor Muhammad Shah was one of the most important patrons of Qawwali and is widely credited for its cultural advancement.

Qawwali (Urdu: قوٌالی‎) is the devotional music of the Chishti Sufis. Qawwali is a vibrant musical tradition that goes back more than 700 years in old India. Originally performed mainly at Sufi shrines throughout India, it has also gained mainstream popularity. Qawwali music received international exposure through the work of the Sabri Brothers in 1975, late Bakhshi Salamat, Aziz Mian and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, largely due to several releases on the 'Real World' label, followed by live appearances at WOMAD festivals. Listeners, and often artists themselves are transported to a state of wajad, a trance-like state where they feel 'one with God', generally considered to be the height of spiritual ecstasy in Sufism. Qawwali was essentially created by Amir Khusrau in the late 13th century in the Mughal Empire. During the first major migration in the 11th century, the musical tradition of Sama migrated to South Asia from Turkey. Rumi and his Mevlana order of Sufism have been the propagators of Sama in Central Asia. Amir Khusrau of the Chisti order of Sufis is credited with fusing the Turkish, Persian, Arabic, and South Asian musical traditions, to create Qawwali as well as the classical music tradition. The word "Sama" is used (or is the preferred name) in Central Asia and Turkey, for forms very similar to Qawwali while in Pakistan, the formal name used for a session of Qawwali is "Mehfil-e-Sama". Instruments used in qawwali include:

Tabla
Dholak
Harmonium
Rubab (instrument)
Sitar
Sarangi
Guitar
Violin
Saxophone
Drums
Flute
Shehnai
Piano
Harmonica
Tanpura
Ektara
Gharha
Keyboard
Chimta
Dhol
Dafli or Daf


A group of qawwali musicians, called Humnawa in Urdu, typically consists of eight or nine men. Women are usually excluded from traditional Muslim music as ' respectable women' are traditionally prohibited from singing in mixed-gender public gatherings. Traditionally over the centuries, this has been the practice per the general interpretation of Islamic Law by the religious scholars. Although women are encouraged to hold their own 'Women Only' gatherings for reciting religious 'Naats' and holding live dance and music parties with musical instruments on 'Just- Before- Weddings-Mehndi' celebrations. This again, has to be a 'Women Only' event per the long practiced tradition where Islam generally discourages mixed-gender gatherings among unmarried women and unmarried men. Although in the 20th century, the so-called modern era, actual practice among Islamic societies, has been that one will see a lot of female musicians and female singers holding public concerts for both men and women. For evidence, one can just read the musician name lists on this page to spot a lot of female names on those lists now.

Religious music

Hamd

There is a large number of hamd and naat singers in Pakistan. This is a type of Islamic religious music where poetical verses of the love for God (Allah) is expressed. Some of the most famous artists include Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, along with his nephew Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. There are Sabri Brothers Qawwal, Qawwal Bahauddin Khan from Karachi. 'Hamd' is also used extensively in Christian religious music from Pakistan and all over the world where people from this region are found. 'Hamd' is not the exclusive domain of any religion. As pointed out – it denotes praise to God, it is more extensively used in the Muslim world. It is usually used in conjunction with the Sanna (praise) and referred to as 'Hamd – o – Sanna'. 'Naat' denotes praise to the prophet Muhammad.

Naat
Nasheeds

Regional music

Pakistani folk music

A trio of Pakistani folk singers performing at a local gathering
Pakistani folk music deals with subjects surrounding daily life in less grandiose terms than the love and emotion usually contained in its traditional and classical counterpart. In Pakistan, each province has its own variation of popular folk music. Pakistan has created many famous singers in this discipline such as the late Alam Lohar, who was very influential in the period from 1940 until 1979: he created the concept of jugni and this has been a folk song ever since, and he sang heer, sufiana kalaams, mirza, sassi and many more famous folk stories. Other famous folk singers include Sain Zahoor and Alam Lohar from Punjab and Abida Parveen, Allan Fakir and Mai Bhaghi from Sindh, Akhtar Chanal Zahri from Baluchistan and Zarsanga from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, who is considered the queen of Pashto folk music.

Balochi music

The music of Balochistan province is very rich and full of varieties due to the many different types of languages which are spoken in the province, including Balochi, Pashto, Brahui, Dari and Saraiki.

Balti music

According to Balti folklore, Mughal princess Gul Khatoon (known in Baltistan as Mindoq Gialmo—Flower Queen) brought musicians and artisans with her into the region and they propagated Mughal music and art under her patronage. Musical instruments such as the surnai, karnai, dhol and chang were introduced into Baltistan. Classical and other dances are classified as sword dances, bronchus and Yakkha and ghazal dances. Chhodo Prasul commemorates a victory by the Maqpoon rajas. As a mark of respect, the musician who plays the drum (dang) plays for a long time. A Maqpoon princess would occasionally dance to this tune. Gasho-Pa, also known as Ghbus-La-Khorba, is a sword dance associated with the Gasho Dynasty of Purik (Kargil). Sneopa, the marriage-procession dance by pachones (twelve wazirs who accompany the bride), is performed at the marriage of a raja.


Punjabi music

A Punjabi dhol band, performing at a wedding in Multan
Music from the Punjab province includes many different varieties. One can read the 'main article' link directly above for details.


Potohari music

Potohari has a rich tradition of poetry recital accompanied by sitar, ghara, tabla, harmonium and dholak. These poems (potohari sher) are often highly lyrical and somewhat humorous and secular in nature, though religious sher are also recited.
 
Sindhi music

Music from Sindh province is sung in Sindhi, and is generally performed in either the "Baits" or "Waee" styles.

Allan Faqir
Abida Parveen
Sarmad Sindhi
Bhagat Kanwar Ram
Runa Laila
Shazia Khushk
Zarina Baloch
Shaman Ali Mirali


Kashmiri music

The predominant language found in Pakistan's Northern Areas has an extensive oral history which dates back several thousand years. With the increase in tourism to Pakistan's Northern Areas and increased domestic as well as international awareness of the local folk music, the Shina folk traditions have managed to stay alive and vibrant. Folk music in this region has remained relatively pure and unscathed by modern influences due to the relative isolation of this area. The arrival of many refugees from the adjacent Nuristan province of Afghanistan and the subsequent increase in commercial activity in Chitrali bazaars allowed this local form of music to flourish in the past few decades.[citation needed]


Saraiki music

Saraiki language is spoken by 13.9 million people in southern Punjab and northern Sindh. Atta Ullah Essa Khelvi Khan is one of the most famous Saraiki singers in Pakistan, hailing from Mianwali.


Pashto music

The Khattak Dance, a swift martial arts sword-dance performed by Pashtuns in Pakistan's Northern Areas
Pashto music is commonly found in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in Pakistan's major urban centres such as Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot and Multan. Music genres include Tappa, Charbeta, Neemka, Loba, Shaan and Badala.

Hindko music

Music from Hazara Division is sung in Hindko dialect, and is generally performed in either the Mahiyay or Shaer styles.

Modern music

Pakistani music in the 21st century revitalized itself and has many segments as follows:

Pop music

Ahmed Rushdi, the father of pop, also known as the first regular pop singer of south asia
Pakistani pop music
Pop music really started in the South Asian region with the famous playback singer Ahmed Rushdi's song ‘Ko Ko Korina’ in 1966. Composed by Sohail Rana, the song was a blend of 1960s bubblegum pop, rock and roll twist music and Pakistani film music. This genre would later be termed as filmi pop. Paired with Runa Laila, the singer is considered the pioneering father of pop music, mostly hip-hop and disco, in Pakistan.

Following Rushdi's success, Christian bands specialising in jazz started performing at various night clubs and hotel lobbies in Karachi, Hyderabad and Lahore. They would usually sing either famous American jazz hits or cover Rushdi's songs. Rushdi sang playback hits along with Laila until the Bangladesh Liberation War when East Pakistan was declared an independent state. Laila, being a Bengali, decided to leave for the newly independent Bangladesh.

Nazia Hassan, the sister of another pop singer Zohaib Hassan and the member of the pop group Nazia and Zoheb, in 1981, became the first playback singer to release a pop music album. Her first album was "Disco Deewane" and second was "Aap Jaisa Koi". Both the albums broke sales records in Pakistan and India and even topped the charts in the West Indies, Latin America and Russia. Hassan won several awards for her songs, including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the later and received the Pakistan's highest civilian award, Pride of Performance for her contributions in the music field.

Modern pop singers such as Ali Zafar, Hadiqa Kiani, and Atif Aslam have made international waves as well, winning numerous awards and performing in some of the world's most prestigious arenas. In 2013 Atif Aslam became the first Pakistani pop singer to perform at The O2 Arena London twice and has sung several songs for Hollywood and Bollywood. Aslam is also the youngest recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan's highest civilian honours, for his work in the music industry.[4][5][6] He was also named in 2012 among top performers of Dubai alongside Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, Il Divo, Gotye, Evanescence and Swedish House Mafia.


Rock music

Shallum Asher Xavier from Pakistani rock band, Fuzon, performing live at a concert
The rise of rock music in Pakistan began in the 1980s when cassettes first came into Pakistan bringing in a wave of Western rock music, particularly groups such as Pink Floyd. Since then, the nation's music industry has witnessed groups such as Junoon, Vital Signs, and Noori. The nation has also since then seen the rise of talented and internationally renowned musicians such as Faraz Anwar.


Hip hop music

Pakistani hip hop is a blend of traditional Pakistani musical elements with modern hip hop music.


Filmi music

Pakistan's film industry known as "Lollywood" is based in Lahore and Karachi.
 
Musical Instruments of Pakistan Flute, Rubaab, Alghoza & Tabla, Sounds of Pakistan





Rubab Instrumental - Bya ke borem ba mazar




Nizakat illahi Raza illahi Band Dhol Beats


 
been dhol saraiki culture





khaddam Hussain jogi Ki Been



Amjid Malang Ustaz And zainullah ustaz pa Sitar Naghma Khaat me zan zeree


 
DHOL BEAT - 2018 Mehndi Dhool Beat Dance -




Ustad Khamiso khan master of double flute raag rano






MAI BHAGI KHARI NEEM KE مائي ڀاڳي


 
Alan Faqir



saraiki dhol been


 
Golra Sharif --- Arid SSC Rawalpindi ka jhumar

 
AADAT INSTRUMENTAL/BHANWARAY feat.
Goher Mumtaz | NESCAFÉ Basement Season 5 | 2019


 
Galaxy of Pakistani Singers in 1980's

55554512_2160525220694586_708002256116514816_n.jpg
 
Pindi’s music market finds its life beat
By Imran Asghar
April 1, 2019

1941245-music-1554094652-413-640x480.jpg

Renewed interest in music spurs growth of market on Shah Allah Ditta Road. PHOTO: REUTERS/FILE

RAWALPINDI: With the ubiquity of digital devices to facilitate the process of consuming music, there has been a mini-revival of music in the country. This has helped breathe new life into the musical instrument business in Rawalpindi

Not too long ago, the musical instruments market along Shah Allah Ditta Road, perhaps the last refuge of these largely forgotten classical music instruments, was on its last leg with just one music shop left in the market.

But in the blink of an eye, around a dozen music shops have opened up hoping to cash in on the renewed interest of the young in music and it appears as if the shops are insufficient to cater to the still rising demand.

A trip to this fledgeling music allows one to warp to a small slice of musical heaven with a host of different musical instruments displayed outside the stores such as traditional drums ‘tablas’, larger drums ‘dhols’ guitars, sitar, rababs, harmoniums and others.

During operating hours, the market appears to be packed with music lovers who are found moving between different shops either looking for the right musical instrument or particular musical accessories.

Apart from stocking different instruments brought from different places, a number of instruments are also manufactured and repaired by skilful craftsmen. The craftsmen, who make each of their instrument by hand, were attracted to the area due to the mushrooming music market and consider the rejuvenated market as a great opportunity.

Zain Ali, a skilled craftsman who repairs musical instruments in the market, said that he had been in this profession for the past 20 years.

Talking about the difference between when he first started out and now, he disclosed that previously they were looked down upon by other members of the society. But with a mini-revival of music in the country, especially in the twin-cites of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the situation now has turned on its head and they are respected for their skill and craft.

Asked about the musical instruments for which they face the most demand, Ali explained said that apart from handmade instruments, a large number of their customers were interested in procuring more modern musical equipment which operates using electricity.

He added that owing to the recent trend of learning music, the market has become a focal point from where instruments are supplied not only to the twin cities but across the country as well.

Explaining the process of making instruments by hand, Ali said that making musical instruments was a tedious affair requiring practised hands and precision in the way they make the instrument and that it was far more difficult than to just play them.

He lamented that the government was not paying any heed to this industry, adding that if the government focuses on it, the industry can produce huge employment opportunities for youngsters.

Tufail Labay, another skilled craftsman whose family has been in the business of making instruments for generations, said that his great-grandfather, grandfather, father and his own son were all associated with the profession of making and selling musical instruments.

He backed up Ali’s claim of an increase in the number of music lovers in the country which has given a boost to this flagging industry. Apart from supplying instruments across the country, Labay said that some instruments made in the market are also supplied to different countries including India, Canada, Britain, and the USA with a number of foreign visitors ending up in their market to procure handmade musical instruments of high quality.

Muhammad Hammad from Hasan Abdal, who was browsing the market for a handmade guitar, adding that all of his friends were quite passionate about learning the instrument.

He added that learning and playing music was a productive pastime and were better than wasting time on social platforms like some of his peers. Hammad added that youngsters can now earn a substantial amount if they can master a particular musical instrument.

A professional musician visiting the market added that the art was not only fulfilling creatively but was now also offering them a respectable living and hoped that the industry would prosper in the future.





Published in The Express Tribune, April 1st, 2019.
 

