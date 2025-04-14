ghazi52
Pakistan - Morocco: 3rd Joint Bilateral Military Exercise 2025
3rd Pak - Morocco Joint Bilateral Military Exercise - 2025 was held between the Armies of Pakistan and Morocco in Counter Terrorism domain at Special Operations School, Cherat. Special Services Group of Pak Army and Special Forces of Moroccan Army are participating in the Exercise.
The Exercise is aimed at refining professional skills through joint training and harnessing historic military to military relations among the friendly countries.
Participating troops are looking forward to benefit from mutual expertise / experience.
