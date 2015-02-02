What's new

Pakistan made weapon systems.

Weapons made in Pakistan



I was just pissed at some members who were saying that pak didnt have a military industrial base. So decided to make a thread on this topic. Would appreciate help in compiling.

Guys lets try not to repost images if they have been posted earlier in this thread.

You can give detailed info on the things I've enumerated in the beginning with wiki links / def. pk thread link [like I did] ----or---- post data here with different image
 
Heavy Industries Taxila


1. Defence Products:
Tank Al-Khalid 1
Tank Al-Khalid
Tank Al-Zarrar
APC Talha (With 12.7 mm Protection)
125 mm Smooth Bore Tank Gun
Command Vehicle (SAKB)

2. Commercial Products:
Armour Land Rover Defender 110
Mohafiz - II
Mohafiz - III
Armoured Guard Post (AAHAN)
APC Talha (Commercial)
Logistic Vehicle (Al-Qaswa)
BPJ NIJ Level III
BPJ NIJ Level IV
BP Vest NIJ Level III A

3. Joint Venture Products:
Dragoon Armoured Fighting Vehicle
APC Saad
North Benz 6 x 4
LED Lights & Accessories
Portable Shelters



Production
Former
Current
Main battle tanks (MBT)
Artillery
Armoured personnel carriers (APC)
  • Talha - APC based on M113 chassis with 5 road wheels, accommodates 11 fully equipped troops. 250 delivered to the Pakistan Army by 2006.[5]
  • Saad - APC based on the Talha design. Modified with extended hull and 6 road wheels, 14.5 mm machine gun, improved armour protection and a more powerful engine supplied by Germany's MTU. Accommodates 13 fully equipped troops.
  • Sakb - Armoured command vehicle based on Talha APC.[6]
  • Al-Hamza - Infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) based on the Saad APC, fitted with 25 mmautomatic cannon, an export product not in service with the Pakistan Army.[7]
  • Armoured guided missile carriers:
    • Maaz - Based on the Talha APC, armed with the Baktar-Shikan anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) launcher and operated by a crew of 4. There is capacity for 8 extra rounds and the missile firing unit on the roof is retracted into the cabin for reloading.[8]
    • Mouz - Based on the Talha APC, armed with either the RBS 70 or Anza I/II air-defence missile systems. The missile firing unit on the roof is retracted into the cabin for reloading.[9]
Armoured cars
Under development

-------------------------


I was just pissed at some members who were saying that pak didnt have a military industrial base. So decided to make a thread on this topic. Would appreciate help in compiling.
 
Pakistan Ordnance Factories



yWzEk6z.jpg




2GC2hGi.jpg




1asglzY.jpg




Z0F2lpw.jpg




L9MX7Ki.jpg
62eSi9q.jpg











Detailed pics of new POF guns!!
 
DSC_0068_zps03a5bd9d.jpg



Ahan..


DSC_0069_zps1ff0a9a0.jpg



DSC_0070_zps2d0b0624.jpg


credits MM_Haider



...:::Pakistan Ordnance Factories:::...
Pakistan Ordnance Factories - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Karachi Shipyard

Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Limited
Karachi Shipyard - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Merchant vessels
Naval vessels
Frigates
Patrol craft
  • Jalalat II class missile boat
  • Larkana class large patrol craft
Submarines
kKbH0bX.jpg
 
Pakistan Aeronautical Complex

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra - List of Products

NhoohRM.png



Aircraft
Aircraft parts
Aircraft maintenance components
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV)
  • Ubabeel Aerial Drone - A small arms target designed for target practice use by operators of small arms, machine guns. Also used to train operators for the larger and faster Baaz Aerial Drone. Can be very effective for recce missions.[10]
  • Baaz Aerial Drone - A recoverable aerial target designed for use with air defence guns and surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems. It has a very high rate of accuracy[11]

R9F4hiZ.jpg
TanC5Nu.png
N9xsUYX.png
szWxGQX.jpg
h82oWX3.png
vPEwlBo.png
ZoRTDq6.jpg
 
