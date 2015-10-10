What's new

Pakistan Looking To Buy China's J-31 Stealth Fighter

erqrqyeafrduz1olk1bz.jpg

As I predicted since the very first blurry images of J-31 hit the internet, China's youngest stealth project was meant for export as much as for PLAAF use. Pakistan is now said to be beyond the initial discussion phase for buying the stealth jet. This comes during a time of increasing tension with India, whose air combat capabilities have ballooned over the last decade.

The Chinese-Pakistani arms trading relationship goes back many decades, and as relations with the US continue to chill, Pakistan is looking for a more stable supply source for its air combat needs. This is nothing new, in fact this happened fifty years ago after the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965, when the US placed an embargo in weapons sales to Pakistan. This resulted in Pakistan turning to China for combat aircraft, specifically, the Shenyang F-6, a clone of the Russian MiG-19. Since then the Pakistani Air Force has also fielded Q-5s and F-7s from China, of which the MiG-21 based F-7s are still are in use today. Although somewhat archaic in complexity, these Chinese aircraft have been fielded alongside American F-16s and French Mirages for decades.


lod0h9dhvdkvnucx1ukj.jpg

The largest deviation into Chinese-based air combat procurement Pakistan has made in recent years was with its jointly developed JF-17 'Thunder' (known as FC-1 in China) light fighter. This nimble and reliable jet is now in its second design evolution as the improved JF-17 Block II, with a third evolution being fielded later this decade.
Pakistan has viewed this cooperative fighter jet program as a giant success, not just in value and enhanced combat capability, but in potential future exportability. Pakistan's Rana Tanveer Hussain, minister of defense production, states in an article from Dawn.com:
"We have nearly confirmed orders from seven countries for JF-17... The PAF has a requirement of 250 aircraft, but now we have decided that we'll sell some of the JF-17 Block-2 to international buyers besides fulfilling our local demand."


yqtbzhngnasvqegljoxg.jpg

This may be a similar direction that Pakistan will attempt to head when it comes to the J-31, known in its export configuration as the JF-31. Both the JF-31 and the JF-17 share the same Russian Klimov RD93 engines (also found in the MiG-29), which presents certain sustainment and commonality synergies for the Pakistani Air Force. The JF-31 may also allow Pakistan to retire other aircraft and focus on it and the JF-17 for its future combat capability, presenting a relevant and sustainable high-low air combat capability mix.
Currently, the highest-end combat aircraft flown by the Pakistani Air Force are Block 52 F-16s, of which 18 were controversially delivered just a few years ago. Although these fighters are incredibly capable, they are also stringently controlled by US arms export rules and serviced by forward deployed contractors. Export control seals are said to be placed on many of the aircraft's most cutting edge components. Even trackers are rumored to be embedded in the jets that allow the US to monitor their whereabouts and if the US ever saw the jets being used for something it was totally against, there are rumors that they could be disabled in an instant and remotely. Just the US security contingent that is part of the F-16C/D Block 52 export contract is said to cost Pakistan some $30M a year.

nvlw6s6nquvgitfex9am.jpg

Even if the rumors of exotic export control devices are not true, just pulling OEM support for the advanced F-16s could leave many of their most important sensors and systems useless within a very short period of time. Additionally, Pakistan already went through one F-16 embargo and it was not pretty, many of those aircraft, built at the tail-end of the F-16A/B production run, now fly with the Navy's Strike Fighter Weapons School, otherwise known as TOPGUN.
As for procuring the stealthy J-31, Jane's Defence quoted an unidentified Pakistani official as saying that the Pakistani Air Force was in talks with China to buy 30 to 40 of the Shenyang FC-31 stealth jets, which corroborates similar numbers and statements that have been floating around the defense community for months.

airalwrl4ekmeub6ldio.jpg

The biggest thing Pakistan would gain by fielding the JF-31 is a low-observable fighter aircraft that would make some strides at leveling the Inida-Pakistan air combat equation. India has procured throngs of advanced fighters in the last decade and half, including hundreds of thrust-vectoring Su-30MKIs and dozens of carrier-capable MiG-29Ks. Additionally, many older Indian fighters have been substantially upgraded with new avionics and cutting edge jamming systems.

India did not stop there when it comes to increasing their air combat might. The Multi-Role Combat Aircraft contract, which will see the French Dassault Rafale flying in Indian colors in coming years. This brings one of the West's most advanced fighters, with a high degree of sensor fusion, to the region, and the stealthy Russian-Indian PGFA fighter program also continues to evolve. That aircraft will be based on Russia's 5th generation stealthy fighter design, the Sukhoi T-50. Finally, India has its own JF-17 like program that is fairly mature, known as the 'Tejas" light combat aircraft. This is mostly indigenous design that is just beginning to be fielded now and will be both land and carrier capable.
tnhzxnckrzi1dueivqld.jpg

What this all adds up to is a vast imbalance of future air combat capabilities between the two nuclear armed and constantly unfriendly neighbors. Fielding the JF-31 would be an attempt by Pakistan of forestalling India's rapidly increasing aerial dominance.

jrtmpu1ock5tud3cnism.jpg


For China, Pakistan would give the J-31 a first export customer and would help offset some of its development costs. Developing two low observable fighters at a one time is not a cheap task, and partnering up for the J-31 could allow more funds to be funneled to the more impressive and strategically relevant J-20 program.
Strangely enough, Pakistan, the US and China's roads have crossed before when it comes to stealth technology. The tail of the stealth chopper that was used in the Bin Laden raid of 2011 was trucked from the site by Pakistani forces and China was given exclusive access to it before it was finally returned to the US at John Kerry's in person request. This was seen as a retaliation for America's unilateral and humiliating action against the Bin Laden compound, located deep in Pakistani territory.
It is a little more than ironic that some of the technology gleaned from that tail is likely embedded into the J-31. Just another reminder of the tightrope the US continues to walk in Pakistan and how for many countries, the international super-power alternative to the US is increasingly China.

sources:Pakistan Looking To Buy China's J-31 Stealth Fighter
Pakistan Air Force is looking to buy 30 to 40 J-31 aircraft.
sources: http://nextbigfuture.com/2015/10/chinas-j31-stealth-fighter.html
General characteristics Crew: one (pilot)
Length: 16.9 m (55 ft 5 in)
Wingspan: 11.5 m (37 ft 9 in)
Height: 4.8 m (15 ft 9 in)
Wing area: 40 m2 (430 sq ft)
Gross weight: 17,600 kg (38,801 lb)
Powerplant: 2 × RD-93 afterburning Turbofans, 84 kN (19,000 lbf) thrust each
Current domestic powerplant - 88.3 kN thrust each
Powerplant: 2 × WS-13A afterburning Turbofans, 100 kN (22,000 lbf) thrust each
Maximum speed: 2,205 km/h (1,369 mph; 1,190 kn)
Maximum speed: Mach 1.8
Combat range: 1,200 km (777 mi; 675 nmi)
Ferry range: 4,000 km (2,485 mi; 2,160 nmi)
Thrust/weight: ~1

Armament

4x PL-12 internally in stealth configuration.
SOURCES - wikipedia, ifeng.com, Janes.com, reuters
 
Last edited:
I would be surprised if we do buy them in a short few years, after 5 years, not so much...
 
I like the possibility of seeing J-31 with the PAF, but they haven't been too keen on twin engines lately. The maintenance and service-time can be a burden for quick-response tactics of PAF.
 
J-31 is not coming to PAF in near future due to several reasons and one of them is that the redesign prototype has not been seen only old obsolete design seen flying.
 
The J-31 is stated to have a payload of 8 metric tons overall and internally it is so far been stated to carry only 4 X AAMs. Internal weapons bay capacity is important, because weapons carried internally help maintain the (low observability / stealth) profile. We can then surmise that most of it's payload would be carried under the wings. That raises the question of its stealth profile being compromised, especially in the strike mission load-out.

Also I am curious about the stated combat radius of 1200km. Is it with external load (non-stealthy) or without external load (stealthy)?

So stealth and mission radius are key factors here.

How beneficial would be a fighter, if it is stealthy only in air-to-air roles within a reduced combat radius? And un-stealthy in every other mission profile?
 
Basel said:
J-31 is not coming to PAF in near future due to several reasons and one of them is that the redesign prototype has not been seen only old obsolete design seen flying.
Click to expand...

Obsolete? Its only a few years old. And I doubt there are that many changes compare to the recent prototypes. Perhaps the engines and avionics. But still pretty much retain the same design.
 
J-31 doesn't seem like fully stealth to me , plus its not reliable, has a smoky engine and isn't tested fully.


Smart choice would be to go for Su-35's if they're on offer .
 
Do Pak have any other reliable optionother than J31. We should involve in early production stage of this next gen fighter jet and try to get a final product as per our requirements. We should go for improvement in service ceiling and speed. The next gen fighters surely will have Mach2+ speed with service ceiling over 60,000/-Feet.

Being a layman I still consider following grey areas in our JF17 block-II.

1. Speed given at max is between Mach 1.6 to 1.8 not up to mark. It should be sustainable up to Mach2.00.
2.Service ceiling of 55500 feet App need to improved at least up to 60,000 ft plus.
3. It should have IRST and AESA radar. We may get them easily even for block -2 from China though little bit with shorter ranges but will enhance capability even more than our existing F16s,.
4. Engine smoke should be controlled along with heat signatures.
 
Oldman1 said:
Obsolete? Its only a few years old. And I doubt there are that many changes compare to the recent prototypes. Perhaps the engines and avionics. But still pretty much retain the same design.
Click to expand...

The flying prototype is not true 5th gen as per world standard and will have performance short falls that is why it is redesigned but that new design prototype has yet to be seen.

J-31 (2.0)

Update 31 3 11 Mentor Legion On Pre Heresy Jetbikes Woo Etc Pictures.jpg


CHI RULES said:
Do Pak have any other reliable optionother than J31. We should involve in early production stage of this next gen fighter jet and try to get a final product as per our requirements. We should go for improvement in service ceiling and speed. The next gen fighters surely will have Mach2+ speed with service ceiling over 60,000/-Feet.

Being a layman I still consider following grey areas in our JF17 block-II.

1. Speed given at max is between Mach 1.6 to 1.8 not up to mark. It should be sustainable up to Mach2.00.
2.Service ceiling of 55500 feet App need to improved at least up to 60,000 ft plus.
3. It should have IRST and AESA radar. We may get them easily even for block -2 from China though little bit with shorter ranges but will enhance capability even more than our existing F16s,.
4. Engine smoke should be controlled along with heat signatures.
Click to expand...

Pakistan does have other options like TFX, KFX or may be Mig 5th gen but all what is needed is investment in selected program which Pakistan may not be able to do now.

Currently no one is selling 5th gen jets off the shelf in world, F-35 is only near to that level and its not available to Pakistan.
 
The real cause of concern in the article is that our 18 block 52 f 16s are american hostages and paf and gov need to heavily negotiate with usa to end this. Buying these planes with such stringent conditions is humiliating and in case of conflict with india, these f 16s will be dead metal. Its appalling why so much money was spent if we cant use them at will. Going chinese and russian no matter what type of plane is safe and effective in the longer run. If Paf still has a love affair with western jets then nothing short of tot should be accepted
 
Even if they are ready to export to PAF, are the export version gonna have the same JF-17 engines or it is being only used in prototype?
 

