Pakistan Looking To Buy China's J-31 Stealth Fighter

Do Pak have any other reliable optionother than J31. We should involve in early production stage of this next gen fighter jet and try to get a final product as per our requirements. We should go for improvement in service ceiling and speed. The next gen fighters surely will have Mach2+ speed with service ceiling over 60,000/-Feet.



Being a layman I still consider following grey areas in our JF17 block-II.



1. Speed given at max is between Mach 1.6 to 1.8 not up to mark. It should be sustainable up to Mach2.00.

2.Service ceiling of 55500 feet App need to improved at least up to 60,000 ft plus.

3. It should have IRST and AESA radar. We may get them easily even for block -2 from China though little bit with shorter ranges but will enhance capability even more than our existing F16s,.

4. Engine smoke should be controlled along with heat signatures.