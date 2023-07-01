Pakistan has one of the oldest space programmes in Asia.​

Baburfromsarmarkand
Ni Hao Pakistan! 30 Years Younger, China's CNSA To Help Asia’s Oldest Space Agency SUPARCO With Satellites
Pakistan has one of the oldest space programs & oldest in Asia. Indian ISRO was est. in 1969 while China’s CNSA was formed much later in 1993
eurasiantimes.com
Felt proud reading this.