Pakistan has one of the oldest space programmes in Asia.

Baburfromsarmarkand said:
Ni Hao Pakistan! 30 Years Younger, China's CNSA To Help Asia’s Oldest Space Agency SUPARCO With Satellites

Pakistan has one of the oldest space programs & oldest in Asia. Indian ISRO was est. in 1969 while China’s CNSA was formed much later in 1993
It is vital to note that Pakistan has one of the oldest space programs in the world and the oldest in Asia. Indian ISRO was established in 1969 while China’s CNSA was formed much later in 1993.

Felt proud reading this.
Pakistan is a country growing backwards thanks to the unrestrained greed of its army leadership.

Had Pakistan been allowed to pursue a democratic dispensation, Pakistan would have rivaled South Korea and other Asian tigers.

In the 1960s-1990s, despite periodic sanctions and military rule, Pakistan continued to soar over India economically and quality of life. It’s a damning indictment of its morally corrupt army leadership that the once proud and enterprising country is now being leapfrogged by Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and being relegated to the level of Afghanistan.
 
Baburfromsarmarkand said:
Ni Hao Pakistan! 30 Years Younger, China's CNSA To Help Asia’s Oldest Space Agency SUPARCO With Satellites

Pakistan has one of the oldest space programs & oldest in Asia. Indian ISRO was est. in 1969 while China’s CNSA was formed much later in 1993
It is vital to note that Pakistan has one of the oldest space programs in the world and the oldest in Asia. Indian ISRO was established in 1969 while China’s CNSA was formed much later in 1993.

Felt proud reading this.
Congratulations on being one of the oldest space program in the world.
 
Pervaiz Hoodbhoy is probably one of Pakistan’s most highly qualified scientists, with a BA, MA and PhD in Nuclear Physics from MIT. He’s been a professor in major universities. In this video he talks about the sorry state of science in Pakistan. He briefly mentions the nonexistent space program.

He says that if the US is 100 in science China is 50-60, India is 20 and Pakistan is below 2.

 
A lot to do with CIA U2 program.
Which was operated from Turkey and Badabher in Peshawar.
Americans wanted to know the conditions in upper atmosphere, due to U2 high altitude flights.
They sent sounding rockets to Pakistan.
From there Pakistanis learned about rockets.
Later SUPARCO used it somewhat. Then the Pakistan missile program was also in Zia era was a derivative of that experience.
 
Tamerlane said:
Pervaiz Hoodbhoy is probably one of Pakistan’s most highly qualified scientists, with a BA, MA and PhD in Nuclear Physics from MIT. He’s been a professor in major universities. In this video he talks about the sorry state of science in Pakistan. He briefly mentions the nonexistent space program.

He says that if the US is 100 in science China is 50-60, India is 20 and Pakistan is below 2.
Nobody takes his propaganda seriously. He's just another angry Muhajir neo-liberal angry at Punjabi achievement. Look what a useless ally India turned out to be during the Ukraine war.

No weapons exports, no medical facilities to help their allies. No nothing.
 
Baburfromsarmarkand said:
Ni Hao Pakistan! 30 Years Younger, China's CNSA To Help Asia’s Oldest Space Agency SUPARCO With Satellites

Pakistan has one of the oldest space programs & oldest in Asia. Indian ISRO was est. in 1969 while China’s CNSA was formed much later in 1993
It is vital to note that Pakistan has one of the oldest space programs in the world and the oldest in Asia. Indian ISRO was established in 1969 while China’s CNSA was formed much later in 1993.

Felt proud reading this.
Pakistani Space Program helped the DHA and only the DHA program.
 
ThunderCat said:
Nobody takes his propaganda seriously. He's just another angry Muhajir neo-liberal angry at Punjabi achievement. Look what a useless ally India turned out to be during the Ukraine war.

No weapons exports, no medical facilities to help their allies. No nothing.
I never used to like Pervaiz Hoodbhoy and I still don’t agree with his political views. E.g. he doesn’t support Imran Khan and he doesn’t support the military nor PDM. So he supports no one. But his views on the state of education and science in Pakistan is 100% correct.
 
Pakistan has one of the oldest space programmes in Asia.​

Umm... WASA is not a space program.

1688269207833.png
 
Tamerlane said:
I never used to like Pervaiz Hoodbhoy and I still don’t agree with his political views. E.g. he doesn’t support Imran Khan and he doesn’t support the military nor PDM. So he supports no one. But his views on the state of education and science in Pakistan is 100% correct.
I can only agree with him that enforcing English onto the Pakistani masses does not work.
 
Can we change the title of the thread to "Pakistan has one of the most useless space programmes in Asia."
 
