Pakistan Economy on Positive Path

First time Since 2015, seeing a surplus in Pakistan's Account , compare it to Musharaf's time, one can understand damage done by PML and PPP in last 10 years

1606576128225.png




These historic markers are important becasue Pakistani Media forgets history and starts to make
these corrupt families as their savior
 
We can't say it has recovered as Ruppee value to Dollar has risen to 155 from 55 rupee in 1999-2005
What we can claim is that it is step in right direction

Numbers are improving but we need a stretch of 4-5 years of Positive Figures to make recovery
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
First time Since 2015, seeing a surplus in Pakistan's Account , compare it to Musharaf's time, one can understand damage done by PML and PPP in last 10 years
Imran Khan said:
i wish its recovered as 2005 era . we have been destroyed by PPP-PMLN enough
Fake news. Musharraf regime was itself responsible for normalizing massive trade deficits starting in 2004 as per your own graph above.
5cdd135cca0eb.png

1606601092460.png
 
If you look at the map , in last years of Musharaf's government 2006-2007 , there was a increase in imports


  • During this time , there was import of Machinery , to replace old stuff , this was also the time when CPEC was starting to pick up steam , so imports of some machinery (heavy machinery was expected)
1606617660083.png

However , while the Import vs Export balance was off , Pakistan was still in +Positive


Look at this Green circle this states , after all the stuff was considered the state made POSITIVE surplus
1606617857676.png



It is great .... work by PTI but we need 7-10 years of blue surplus bars !!! This is absolutely needed!!!


PTI has attained just 1 positive Bar , they have a long way to go to match Musharaf Sahib's Perfromance for 5-7 years
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
First time Since 2015, seeing a surplus in Pakistan's Account , compare it to Musharaf's time, one can understand damage done by PML and PPP in last 10 years

View attachment 691605



These historic markers are important becasue Pakistani Media forgets history and starts to make
these corrupt families as their savior
Indeed a positive trend however we are far away from stability. Pakistan is facing twin deficit crisis. Current account deficit and budget deficit. Significant and consistent improvement is seen in current account which means that our foreign loan will start reducing however on budget deficit we are even worst then before. Alarming part is i dont see the trend reversibg in anytime soon.

The only chance is private sector gets picked up and we see 7% growth without additional government support then in 5 years time we might see reverse in budget deficit trend.

Key areas to improve.

Stop smugling.
Prefer local manufacturing.
Tax laws implementation on equal levels.
Eradication of white color crime.
Private sector pciks up.
Second phase of CPEC i.e. shifting of manufacturing from china to pakistan
 
If Imran does even OK. He should be given another term. Slowly we should weed out the electables and bring in more qualified people. Ideally we should have rulers like Erdoğan and Putin who are able to reform everything in Pakistan and provide solid leadership.

But in our case we cannot give them too long of a rule because then in our case corruption and complacency will set in.
 
Pakistan's Anti-Smuggling Efforts to Revive the Economy
To stabilize the economy, the Government of Pakistan continues its crackdown on smuggling. In the past week, authorities seized 887 cigarette stocks, 364 cloth rolls, and 0.266 million liters of Iranian oil. Since September 1, 2023, recoveries include 13,471.5 metric tons of fertilizer, 3,789.64 metric tons of flour, 35,134.51 metric tons of sugar, 4.38 million cigarette stocks, 156,186 cloth rolls, and 18.22 million liters of Iranian oil. Anti-smuggling actions remain crucial in these challenging times.

https://twitter.com/x/status/1859522107064897956
 
