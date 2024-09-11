What's new

Pakistan discovers world’s 4th largest oil and gas reserves.

Pakistan recently made a significant discovery of what could be the world's 4th largest oil and gas reserves. The discovery is expected to be a game-changer for the country, reducing its reliance on expensive imports and boosting its economy. These reserves are located in the Arabian Sea near Karachi, a region known for its potential hydrocarbon resources.
If fully realized, these reserves could significantly strengthen Pakistan’s energy sector, offering a sustainable solution to the country’s energy crises. It could also create economic opportunities, attract foreign investments, and improve Pakistan’s standing in the global energy market.
This discovery, if successfully tapped, may reshape Pakistan’s future in terms of energy independence, potentially lowering energy costs and contributing to national revenue. However, efficient management and extraction will be crucial to turning these reserves into long-term benefits.


 
https://twitter.com/x/status/1833742210644181301
 
Pakistan is expected to save between $3 billion and $3.5 billion annually
due to the recent drop in international oil prices,
offering relief to the economy and easing pressure on the import bill.
1727187625397.jpeg
 
Fourth Largest Oil Reserves in Pakistan? TRT's Documentary Unveils Potential Discovery

TRT's recent documentary sheds light on the potential discovery of the world’s fourth-largest oil reserves in Pakistan's territorial waters. Geologists and experts have been eyeing offshore areas, particularly in the Arabian Sea, for their untapped energy potential. This discovery, if confirmed, could transform Pakistan's energy landscape, significantly reducing its reliance on imported oil and boosting its economy.

The documentary delves into Pakistan's ongoing exploration efforts, involving international oil companies, and emphasizes the geopolitical and economic implications. Such a massive reserve would place Pakistan among the world's energy giants, offering a lifeline for energy security and economic stability. This revelation could be a game-changer for the region, sparking global interest in Pakistan's resources.

https://twitter.com/x/status/1841580673385292262
 
Turkish TRT world releases a documentary on the discovery of world's 4th largest oil reservoirs in Pakistani waters.The discoveries will reduce fuel import burden on Pakistan
 
OGDCL, Pakistan’s leading exploration and production company, has announced
the discovery of new natural gas reserves at the Shahu-1 well in Khairpur, Sindh.

1729773702644.jpeg
 

