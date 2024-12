Pakistan Digitalisation Updates

Digitalisation landscape in Pakistan – A tech view

Written by Samina Rizwan, enterprise architect, United Bank Ltd

15th December 2020

Digitalisation of banking models

“Universal access to financial services is within reach – thanks to new technologies, transformative business models and ambitious reforms… As early as 2020, such instruments as e-money accounts, along with debit cards and low-cost regular bank accounts, can significantly increase financial access for those who are now excluded.”In the wake of extremely unforeseeable circumstances that the human race has ever experienced, the economies of the entire world are exponentially going down while the health and human tolls grows yet to reach higher numbers in most of the countries. Taking a look back at the history of global crisis, of the last century post World War II, launch of technological systems, extensive “industrialisation”, “manufacturing” and “production” were the words of survival and hence represented the mainstay of the present-day world economy, also known as the “Golden Age of Technologies”.Come 2008, another crisis resulting upheaval in the global economic conditions across millions being affected financially due to the downfall in the financial sector with deindustrialisation of leading economies. Technology once again was the tool for reconstruction and restarting the economic growth. Tech firms brought major overhauling in their platforms, moving from legacy to somewhat modern style and hence the rebirth of “innovation”.Finally, as we are in 2020 and the pandemic has brought the nations to the verge of acute deteriorating health and economic conditions. A glimpse of which can be seen in this World Bank statistical representation of the recessions starting from 1871 to-date. Pakistan being a part of 2.7% contraction as per stats, will face a reversal of the progress in the past few years.Once again, we do witness the surge in the technological comparative advantage to such precarious economic recessions, where the new word of survival is “digital”. Organisations in Pakistan while struggling with their slow economic growth in the past, yet embraced the technological revolution in the recent past few years. The telecoms and financial sectors beingamongst the top most in the race. Starting from branchless banking, financial inclusion, enhanced payment systems, adoption of financial tools by almost 75% of the unbanked population, emerging fintech disruption of old incumbents, mobilisation and inclusion of very few women entrepreneurs in the economic cycle.While the nation is trying to overcome the post COVID-19 impacts on its health and living, technology has assisted millions to endure the long lasting effects of the pandemic. Local banks have been able to provide timely aid to the underprivileged masses of the country through the “Ehsaas” programme while using digital platforms and means. Historically country-wide swift and safe financial disbursement programmes to IDPs and calamity stricken masses have also been enabled through technology platforms.The COVID-19 slogan of “Stay Home, Stay Safe” was possible due to the digitally enabled financial channels and interfaces while providing various financial services to the banked and branchless customers. We also see the ascending usage of online banking, payments, supporting the locked down businesses that took off with the online orders on channels like Facebook, Amazon, Daraz, FoodPanda etc. while banks being the financial arm for the digital payments.The financial institutions were already gearing up for technological enhancements and overhauls due to the post 2008 crisis and government-backed regulatory reforms to curb corruption and money laundering. Pakistan’s Prime Minister, in his speech to the 75th United Nations General Assembly, also expressed great concerns on the prevention of money laundering from the underdeveloped countries back to the developed countries through mafia of powerful lawyers to whom the entire financial and economic cycle falls prey and collapses.Regtech, security and regulatory controls have played a vital role to minimise the money laundering acts and ease of legitimate cross-border money transfers and payments. With the extended use of state-of-the-art compliance and regulatory control tools and systems, it has become possible for screening, monitoring and combat fraudulent and illegal money transfers and money laundering to and from the country. This has facilitated the growth inflow of foreign remittances and execute trade transactions thus boosting the country’s economy.The country is yet to experience a few more intense digital transformations, while learning lessons from other nations who have attempted to perform digital transformation and failed fast to revive the spirits of technological advancement in multiple sectors. Pakistan is still heavily reliant on cash transactions as customers prefer to use cash on delivery (COD) options rather than digital financial services.However, the ratio of digital financial services versus the 95% of internet users in the country as compared to peer countries, shows a promising future for the digital financial services propagation. While the banks need to work on the pricing and fee structures for all government-to-person (G2P) and person-to-government (P2G) payments to include more people to be banked. The intrinsic complex processes and regulations inhibit the fluent foreign investments, fintech and start-ups incubation and funding, that need to change with the help of process re-engineering and technology.Statically, as per Pakistan’s Digital 2020 Report published in February 2020, there were 76.38 million internet users in Pakistan in January 2020 which illustrates that the number of internet users has increased by 11 million (+17%) between 2019 and 2020 and internet penetration in Pakistan stood at 35%. As far as the social media users in Pakistan are concerned, the number has increased by 2.4 million (+7.0%) between April 2019 and January 2020 which shows that there were 37.00 million social media users in Pakistan in January 2020 and the penetration rate stood at 17%. The number of mobile connections increased by 9.6 million (+6.2%) between January 2019 and January 2020. Surprisingly, the number of mobile connections in Pakistan was equivalent to 75% of the total population in January 2020.Aiming towards more picturesque “digital ecosystem”, financial institutions need to concentrate on the following areas to cope up with the above statistics that are constantly on the rise:Evaluate and re-engineer the aged processes within the organisations while improvising the relationship with third parties. Banks need to work on pragmatic digital banking models and build more effective business continuity plans for sustainability.Reposition and optimise branch network while providing more self-services to customers as intimidating branch environment keeps the customers off from the branches, hence to provide them with more self-service digital channels and secure banking at their fingertips.Not to be surprised as Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, is embarking on what it calls the biggest transformation in its history , as it unveils a suite of new technology products in an aggressive drive to enter the lucrative Big Tech sector and has dropped the word “bank” from its corporate building and is now called “Sber” while replacing its tellers with super ATMs and offering online taxi and food services.