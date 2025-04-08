Pakistan Cricket : Home Series

Faisalabad set to host international cricket after 17 years​

Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium reportedly likely to host two Pakistan-Bangladesh T20Is, first since 2008.April 08, 2025Faisalabad is reportedly poised to host international cricket after a 17-year hiatus, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) planning to stage two T20Is against Bangladesh at Iqbal Stadium next month.According to sources, Bangladesh is expected to tour Pakistan in the third week of May for a five-match T20I series. The matches are likely scheduled for May 25, 27, and 30, followed by June 1 and 3.PCB is considering holding the opening two games in Faisalabad, which last hosted an international match on April 11, 2008 — an ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh.The remaining three matches are expected to be played in Lahore.Originally planned as a series of three ODIs and three T20Is, the tour format was revised after discussions between the PCB and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).The revised structure now includes five T20Is to align with preparations for the 2025 Asia Cup and 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.Pakistan and Bangladesh have met 19 times in T20Is, with Pakistan leading the record with 16 wins to Bangladesh’s 3.