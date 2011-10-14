Pakistan Civil Aviation | Information & News.

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
thats why since 3 days b-777 and a-310 are caring hajis .
what happened to those 2 leased jumbos?
i never seen them in action dear lolz yesterday 5pm arrival was b-777 before yesterday 3pm and 3:20 i thing i watch both A-310 and b-777 but Hellenic blue tail with bird not yet seen here
WTF has happened to those 2 Hellenic Imperial jets???
You work in some Saudi airport no?
PIA A-310 shark over jeddah Monday afternoon catch by my mobile camera lolz while i was waitng on a red signal of sultan bin salman road
they will soon in action dear just wait till hajj finish .lolz its PIA DEAR .BTW saudi are doing something wrong here man there MD-92 still fly and our 747-300 can't how? anybody travel on MD-92 ?
The problem is safety standards. Our jumbo has below par safety , no emergency lights in order, poor maintenance, and a host of other problems. But I agree , how is tha MD-90 still flying??
not only this but regulerly junk fly to gulf states in jeddah daily land DC-10 of beman and no one damn told them don't fly it can be fall in parts .i look it closely and watch it carefully every corner of DC-10 its like peace of metal which is punched every corner still our 747-300 are far far better .what abut indian 747-300? they fly and land jeddah .its damn our bad luck that our friends also do it with us on bad time .
PIA flight 1128 left jeddah now as B-777 AP-BGK
Its mean again shedule in mess as b-777 being used for hajj flights
What in the world is the PIA flight planning centre doing? I think it may be because of the banning of a jumbo in Saudi airspace, as earlier mentioned.