Pakistan China Defence Production Updates

The cooperation in the field of joint exercises and mutual training has also been strengthened. The Army’s Warrior Exercises, Air Force’s Shaheen Exercises and Navy’s Sea Guardians Exercises are becoming increasingly institutionalized, and the Aman multinational maritime exercises also provide an important platform for Pakistan and China to carry out multilateral military cooperation. In the joint fight against the COVID pandemic, the two militaries also had very close cooperation.

With the joint efforts of the two governments and armed forces, Pakistan became the first country to receive vaccine assistance from the Chinese government and military. Pakistan Army also helped all Chinese nationals in Pakistan to be fully vaccinated, writing a new chapter of Pakistan-China friendship.

In the face of the complex and volatile regional security situation and challenges, both China and Pakistan Armed Forces are confident and determined to work together as iron brothers to tackle the threat and resolutely fight against all hostile elements that are trying to undermine Pakistan-China cooperation. Both sides will stand side by side to strongly defend Pakistan-China friendship, benefit the two peoples, and jointly safeguard regional security and stability.
 
But where is that corona drama name come again...
 
F-17 Thunder
FC-1 Xiaolong
300px-Pakistan_JF-17_%28modified%29.jpg

RoleMultirole combat aircraft
National originChina / Pakistan
ManufacturerChengdu Aircraft Industry Group / Pakistan Aeronautical Complex
First flight25 August 2003
Introduction12 March 2007
StatusIn service
Primary usersPakistan Air Force
Myanmar Air Force
Nigerian Air Force
ProducedIn China: June 2007 – present
In Pakistan: January 2008 – present
 
China seeks ‘new fields’ of cooperation with Pakistan military

Reuters
May 8, 2023

081738148e6c789.jpg


China’s defence minister on Monday told Pakistan’s navy chief that their militaries including their navies should “expand into new fields of cooperation” to bolster the capability of the two neighbours in safeguarding security in the region.

Ties between the two militaries stretch back years, with their navies and air forces holding bilateral exercises in each other’s territory.

For China, Pakistan and its access to the Arabian Sea are key in the event of a maritime blockade in the Strait of Malacca.

But Chinese interest in the region has stirred concern, especially in neighbouring India after China opened its first overseas military base in Djibouti on the northwestern fringe of the Indian Ocean in 2017.

China’s Defence Minister Li Shangfu told Chief of Naval Staff Amjad Khan Niazi, who was visiting Beijing, that the two countries’ military relationship was a key part of bilateral ties.

“The two militaries should expand into new areas of exchanges, create new high points of cooperation to continuously enhance their ability to deal with all sorts of risks and challenges, and jointly maintain the security interests of the two countries and of the region,” said Li, according to a statement on China’s Ministry of National Defense website.

Niazi’s visit comes after Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir in late April and assured that the Chinese military was willing to deepen and expand cooperation with Pakistan’s military.

So far, China has not disclosed if it had sought military access to Pakistan’s deepwater port of Gwadar.

The Pentagon previously identified Pakistan as a possible location for a future Chinese military base, with Gwadar seen as the likely location. Any sign of that happening would fuel New Delhi’s worries about growing Chinese military alliances and assets in its own backyard.

In 2022, New Delhi expressed concern over a Chinese survey ship’s visit to a strategic port in Sri Lanka. In 2014, Sri Lanka angered India when a Chinese submarine and a warship were allowed to dock in Colombo.
 
China’s Drones: CH-5 “Rainbow” Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle​


Global Defense Insight

Mfs5AXjWMWVOgbUnBqDoXjvZXbkxs8Q7ytub4uv4Ck4NNXv9PiOmYBwF3movwdaOj0zYC3OUS4dbG3e7Hsmrc7sSOo26ofBmcL0b9_I


CH-5 “Rainbow” is an unmanned combat aerial vehicle developed by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). Caihong 5 (CH-5), or Rainbow 5 is an attack and reconnaissance Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) capable of carrying payload of 1,000 kilograms.

This UCAV can be armed with 16 missiles. This UCAV can stay in the air for about 60 hours and operate at an altitude of up to 7 kilometers.

As per the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), CH-5 UCAV is expected to compete with American Reaper and Israeli Heron TP. It conducted its maiden flight in August 2015.

The drone was initially shown to the public in 2016 at the Zhuhai Air Show in China.
It flew for the first time in August 2015.

In 2020, China also unveiled a maritime variant of CH-5 UCAV. It is capable of carrying out missions such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It has a top speed of 300 kilometers per hour.

The CH 5 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle has a fully autonomous flight control system and is capable of flying in all weather conditions. The manufacturer claims that, with all of its features, it is both cost-effective and simple to use.

China exports entire series of CH including CH-1, CH-2, CH-3, CH-4 and CH-5. Many states are already operating CH-series drones including Pakistan, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Indonesia.

China has successfully produced strike-capable drones as well as unarmed drones for surveillance and monitoring missions. China hasn’t widely deployed drones in operations yet, but it has successfully used them for monitoring.

345596577_909037680163614_3945995710039931968_n.jpg
 
Pakistan Navy has commissioned the last 2 Type 054A/P (Tughril Class) FFGs into the fleet.
The commissioning ceremony of PNS TIPU SULTAN (F-263) & PNS SHAH JAHAN (F-264) was held in Shanghai, with Pakistan Naval Chief, Admiral M Ajmad Khan Niazi, as the Chief Guest.


Fvw_J_MXwAAGjop



Fvw_LCZXsAAcF24
 

