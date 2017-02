Concern over repayment is over blown. Whether Pakistan can repay or not is not the issue. The issue is people forget why China and Pakistan are such good allies in the first place. India.



It is true, China cannot dominate the China seas yet, nor can China effectively project power into the IO yet. But this day will come, and it sure as hell will come a lot faster than India will. So that means at that point Pakistan will be the most important ally China can have.



At that point in time, there isn't much Pakistan couldn't demand out of this relationship. Geopolitics concerns has always been more important than economic ones, even when it doesn't make sense.





What I will say about Industrialization is that it takes time, but more importantly, it's done at a time when competition is far greater than at any point during China's time. This is for a few reasons, the chief among them is that the service first model of India and ASEAN has proven defective and China, Japan, Korea, US, Britain's model of industrialization has once again reign supreme. Also, it is 2017, robotics isn't big yet, but it will be, that also never existed during China's earlier years.



All in all, I say do what Deng said, one step at a time, improvise as you move. No one can have a perfect plan.

