What's new

Pakistan becomes first foreign country to join China’s space station training programme

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
103,622
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Pakistan becomes first foreign country to join China’s space station training programme: Suparco


APP
April 4, 2025

Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) Director Shafaat Ali on Friday revealed that Pakistan will send two merit-based astronauts for training in China, marking a significant milestone as it becomes the first foreign country to participate in Beijing’s space station training programme.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan signed an agreement with China to train Pakistani astronauts, with candidates selected based on merit, including PhD holders, experienced pilots and graduates meeting specific physical requirements, he told a private news channel.

He said that Pakistan has collaborated with China to offer astronaut training to Pakistani nationals, with a focus on selecting candidates with exceptional academic credentials, relevant expertise and adherence to specific physical standards.

Ali highlighted that China initially reserved astronaut training exclusively for its citizens, but has now extended this opportunity to Pakistan, fostering greater bonding and friendship between the two nations.

The Suparco director outlined a rigorous three-stage selection process for aspiring Pakistani astronauts, ensuring only the most qualified candidates are chosen for the training programme in China.

The astronaut selection process will be completed by 2026, he added.

Responding to a query, he said that the mission will conduct cutting-edge scientific experiments in various fields, including biological and medical sciences, aerospace, applied physics, fluid mechanics, space radiation, ecology, material sciences, microgravity studies, and astronomy at CSS.

Ali also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the PM and the Chinese government for extending this remarkable opportunity to Pakistan, enabling the country to take a giant leap in space exploration.
 

Suparco invites proposals for first spaceflight mission


Jamal Shahid
April 5, 2025


An AI-generated image of a Pakistani astronaut and the Chinese Tiangong space station published on social media by the Space Education and Awareness Drive, a Suparco initiative


An AI-generated image of a Pakistani astronaut and the Chinese Tiangong space station published on social media by the Space Education and Awareness Drive, a Suparco initiative

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) on Friday invited scientists, researchers, and students to contribute to the country’s first-ever human spaceflight mission.

As Pakistan’s first astronaut prepared to undertake a historic journey to the Chinese Space Station (CSS), the national space agency called for proposals for innovative experiments to be conducted in the extreme thermal, complete vacuum, and microgravity environment of the CSS to maximise the scientific impact of this mission.

Suparco said that the CSS orbited the Earth in an elliptical orbit inclined at 41.5 degrees with respect to the equator, at an altitude of approximately 380 km. It completed an orbit around the Earth every 92 minutes, traveling at an orbital velocity of around 7.7 km/sec.

This was an exciting opportunity for the Pakistani public to play an active role in advancing space science and technology, the space agency said.

Selected experiments will leverage the CSS’s state-of-the-art research facilities, including specialised experiment racks for space life sciences, biotechnology, fundamental physics, fluid dynamics, material science, and astrophysics. Suparco particularly encouraged proposals in the domains of agriculture and medical sciences, where microgravity could enable groundbreaking insights.

Proposed experiments should be novel, cost-effective, lightweight, and feasible within a week in microgravity. Submissions must align with CSS research priorities, be unique, and support sustainable development goals.

Pakistan’s astronaut was expected to undertake the CSS spaceflight mission tentatively by the end of 2026, or as per upcoming CSS mission schedules, following the successful completion of astronaut training.

In a statement, the space agency said this initiative represented a great opportunity for the scientific and industrial community, as experimental findings may lead to publications in high-impact scientific journals, filing of patents for new discoveries, and the development of commercial products for space applications, ultimately contributing to socio-economic development.

The last date to submit experiments is April 30, 2025. More details on available facilities, research categories, and the submission process can be found at:https://sead.pk/Announcement/Detail/5094

Suparco said that this was a significant chance for Pakistan’s scientific community and emerging scientists and engineers to contribute to the nation’s space journey and make a lasting impact on the future of space exploration.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2025
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Watch China's Shenzhou 16 astronauts clean the Tiangong space station ,Escaping to orbit doesn't mean you get to escape from your chores
Replies
0
Views
726
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
Research body from EU, Nato state joins China-led moon project, ILRS
Replies
0
Views
807
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX's Crew-7 mission will launch international crew [US, Denmark (the pilot too), Russia, Japan] to the International Space Station next week
Replies
4
Views
779
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Nan Yang
Scientists from China, Europe to target gamma rays from Tiangong space station
Replies
0
Views
487
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
China sends its youngest-ever crew to space as it seeks to put astronauts on moon before 2030
Replies
6
Views
627
ProudThamizhan
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom