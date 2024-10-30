Pakistan at the UN Security Council: Israel's actions in Gaza show grave humanitarian law violations, resembling genocide.

At the recent United Nations Security Councilmeeting, Pakistan strongly condemned Israel's actions in the Palestinian territories, emphasizing the severe humanitarian crisis and violations of international law. The statement highlighted several critical points regarding the ongoing situation:
Key Points from Pakistan's Statement:
- Egregious Violations of Humanitarian Law: Pakistan asserted that the world is witnessing severe violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza, which the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has characterized as “plausible genocide.” This framing underscores the gravity of the humanitarian crisis faced by Palestinians.
- Targeting of UNRWA: The statement specifically called out the targeted shutdown of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), describing it as a lifeline for Palestinians, especially in Gaza. Pakistan warned that dismantling UNRWA would exacerbate the humanitarian situation, depriving millions of essential services such as food, healthcare, and education.
- Israeli Leadership's Agenda: Pakistan accused Israeli leaders of pursuing an extremist agenda aimed at ensuring their political survival by expanding conflict and perpetuating occupation. This approach, according to Pakistan, undermines efforts towards achieving a viable two-state solution.
- Call for International Action: The statement urged the international community to take decisive action against these violations and to uphold humanitarian principles. Pakistan emphasized the need for a unified global response to protect the rights of Palestinians and ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those in need.