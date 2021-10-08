Pakistan at Overseas Defence Exhibitions.

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 101,839
- Reaction score
- 106
- Country
- Location
Air Show - 2021...
Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, on this occasion, in his online address, appreciated the efforts of Chinese government for successful conduct of Air Show - 2021
Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, on this occasion, in his online address, appreciated the efforts of Chinese government for successful conduct of Air Show - 2021