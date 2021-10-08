What's new

Pakistan at Overseas Defence Exhibitions.

Pakistan Ordinance Factories is displaying its full range of tank & artillery rounds (armour-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot & HE), anti-aircraft ammunition, bullets, mortars, grenades, at EDEX 2021 in Cairo, but look at these BEAUTIFUL gold-plated guns from POF first!


JF-17 thunder Block 1 and 2 at zhuhai air show..


GIDS Offering its Al Battaar Laser Guided Bomb Kit for export market at World Defense Show #WDS2022 in KSA...

Pakistan's Global Industrial & Defence Solution will be displaying.
#WDS2022 #GIDS #Pakistan #KSA
Mar 6, 2022...


Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show kicks off first edition with nearly 600 exhibitors from over 40 countries.

Pakistan's GIDS showcasing Shahpar-II UAV at World Defense Show, 2022... SA..


Al-Battaar Guidance Kit Equipped Laser Guided Precision Munition by Pakistan's Global Industrial & Defence Solution (GIDS) at World Defense Show #WDS2022 in KSA.

Pakistan's GIDS showcasing Products at World Defense Show, 2022......SA..

