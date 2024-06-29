ghazi52
Pakistan asks US for small arms to achieve ‘Istehkam’Anwar Iqbal
June 29, 2024
Pakistani Ambassador to the US Masood Khan addresses a conference at the Wilson Centre in Washington DC on June 26. — Photo via X/@Masood_Khan
WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s envoy to the US, Masood Khan, has urged Washington to provide small arms and modern equipment to the country to ensure the success of Operation Azm-i-Istehkam, a newly approved counter-terrorism initiative.
The federal government recently greenlit the reinvigorated national counter-terrorism drive, however, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif clarified that this initiative would not be a large-scale military operation and would not displace local populations.
“Pakistan has launched Azm-i-Istehkam […] to oppose and dismantle terrorist networks. For that, we need sophisticated small arms and communication equipment,” said Ambassador Khan while addressing US policymakers, scholars, intelligentsia, and corporate leaders at a Washington think tank, the Wilson Centre, earlier this week.