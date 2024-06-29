What's new

Pakistan asks US for small arms to achieve 'Istehkam'

Pakistan asks US for small arms to achieve ‘Istehkam’

Anwar Iqbal
June 29, 2024

Pakistani Ambassador to the US Masood Khan addresses a conference at the Wilson Centre in Washington DC on June 26. — Photo via X/@Masood_Khan


Pakistani Ambassador to the US Masood Khan addresses a conference at the Wilson Centre in Washington DC on June 26. — Photo via X/@Masood_Khan

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s envoy to the US, Masood Khan, has urged Washington to provide small arms and modern equipment to the country to ensure the success of Operation Azm-i-Istehkam, a newly approved counter-terrorism initiative.

The federal government recently greenlit the reinvigorated national counter-terrorism drive, however, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif clarified that this initiative would not be a large-scale military operation and would not displace local populations.

“Pakistan has launched Azm-i-Istehkam […] to oppose and dismantle terrorist networks. For that, we need sophisticated small arms and communication equipment,” said Ambassador Khan while addressing US policymakers, scholars, intelligentsia, and corporate leaders at a Washington think tank, the Wilson Centre, earlier this week.
 

