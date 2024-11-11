Pakistan Army Wushu Championship 2024/25

The 3rd Army Wushu Championship took place from November 4 to 7, 2024, at Okara Cantonment, featuring teams from eight different corps of the Pakistan Army. This annual event showcased the skills and dedication of the participants across various wushu categories.Highlights of the Championship:
- Champion: Gujranwala Corps emerged victorious in the competition.
- Runner-Up: Karachi Corps secured the second position.
- The event emphasized discipline and excellence, with participants demonstrating exceptional skills throughout the championship
https://www.radio.gov.pk/11-11-2024/army-wushu-championship-held-at-okara-cantonment
This championship not only promotes physical fitness but also fosters camaraderie among the different corps within the army.