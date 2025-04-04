Pakistan and Brazil Sign MoU on Defence Cooperation

In a significant step toward bolstering bilateral defense ties, Pakistan and Brazil signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defense Cooperation Related to the Development, Production and Trade of Defence Products on the sidelines of the Latin American Defense and Security Exhibition (LAAD-2025) held in Rio de Janeiro.The MoU was signed during a high-level meeting between Lt Gen (R) Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Secretary of Defense Production of Pakistan, and Mr. Jose Mucio Monteiro Filho, Minister of Defense of Brazil.The ceremony was witnessed by senior officials from both sides, including Mr. Murad Ashraf Janjua, Ambassador of Pakistan to Brazil and Secretary Defense Production, Ministry of Defence, Brazil.During the meeting, the two sides held wide-ranging discussions on defense production, technological cooperation, and joint ventures.The Brazilian Minister of Defence welcomed the Pakistani delegation and commended Pakistan's active participation in LAAD-2025 due to concerted efforts of the Defence Attaché (P) Brazil, notably the establishment of the first ever Pakistan Pavilion which showcased cutting-edge capabilities of Pakistani defense entities including Global Industrial Defence Solutions (GIDS), Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), National Rado & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) under the patronage of Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan (MoDP) and Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO).The Secretary Ministry of Defense Production of Pakistan highlighted the country's strengths in indigenous and cost-effective defense manufacturing, shaped by extensive experience in conventional and hybrid warfare.He offered Pakistan's services in refurbishing M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers for the Brazilian Army, proposing competitive alternatives to traditional suppliers.A key highlight of the discussions was Pakistan's offer to provide the JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). The multirole, cost-effective platform was presented as a strong candidate for FAB's modernization needs, with a detailed capabilities dossier already shared with the Brazilian side.The two sides also reviewed progress on operationalizing a bilateral 2+2 Dialogue between their respective defense and foreign ministries. Pakistan urged early convening of the first meeting to further deepen institutional linkages and cooperation in military technology, space applications and industrial development.The Brazilian Minister briefed the delegation on the challenges and priorities of Brazil's defense sector, including modernization efforts and strategies to counter transnational crimes and protect the Amazon region.The meeting concluded with reaffirmation of mutual commitment to expanding defense collaboration.