Pakistan Air Force is hosting Indus Shield 2024 with Turkish, Saudi, and Egyptian Air Forces.

The Indus Shield 2024 exercise is currently being hosted by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) at PAF Base Mushaf. This multinational aerial exercise includes participation from several key air forces, specifically the Turkish Air Force, Saudi Air Force, and Egyptian Air Force, among others.
Key Details
- Objective: The primary aim of Indus Shield 2024 is to enhance interoperability among participating nations, strengthen military cooperation, and foster strategic partnerships. It focuses on simulating various military tactics to maximize the warfighting potential of the allied air forces through integrated training environments.
- Participating Nations: In addition to Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, other nations involved in the exercise include Qatar, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Morocco, Uzbekistan, China, and Hungary. This diverse participation underscores the collaborative spirit of the exercise.
- Training Focus: The exercise involves complex aerial maneuvers and simulations designed to improve combat capabilities and coordination among allied forces. Participants will engage in various scenarios that replicate real combat conditions, providing invaluable learning experiences for air and ground crews.
- Significance: Indus Shield 2024 highlights Pakistan's commitment to regional security and its role in promoting joint operational readiness among allied nations. It serves as a platform for showcasing advanced tactics and enhancing mutual understanding among participating air forces.