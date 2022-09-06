What's new

Pakistan Air Force Air wars

7th September the martyrdom anniversary of Sqn Ldr Shabbir Alam & Sqn Ldr Aslam Qureshi.

1662501615201.png


Squadron Leader M. Shabbir Alam Siddiqui was born on 15 July, 1934 at Lucknow, India. He got commissioned in Pakistan Air Force in April, 1954.

During 1965 war, Squadron Leader Shabbir Alam Siddiqi was deployed at No 8 Sqn equipped with B-57 aircraft at PAF Base, Mauripur.

On 06 September, 1965, he undertook three consecutive bombing missions against the IAF Base at Jamnagar. He took off for the first sortie at 1700 hrs and after a successful mission returned to base. On the same night he again got airborne for the second mission at 2300 hrs and again bombed IAF Jamnagar accurately and effectively. His enthusiasm was so unbounded that he volunteered to fly the third mission. He took off for the third time at 0330 hrs with his navigator Sqn Ldr Aslam Qureshi and proceeded to bomb IAF Jamnagar.

The aircraft never returned back from this mission and he was declared missing in action. It was later revealed that the aircraft reached its target over Jamnagar Airfield shortly before dawn. After dropping two bombs it was in circuit to drop the remaining load when aircraft was hit by anti-aircraft fire and brought down. Both officers succumbed to the fatal injuries. Despite the display of an extraordinary valor and courage no gallantry award could be conferred to the officers in all likelihood of the vagueness surrounding the fate of their mission during war. The process later perhaps got eclipsed by the events of 1971 War.

The officers thus remained undecorated and received no medals in recognition for their selfless devotion and ultimate sacrifice for the motherland.
 
6th September the martyrdom anniversary of Pakistan's national hero Squadron Leader Sarfaraz Ahmed Rafiqui Shaheed (Hilal-i-Jurrat).

1662501809815.png


He became the Icon not only for Pakistan Air Force (PAF) rather his courage had been cited in several books written by former Indian Air Force officers and officers of Royal British Army.
The story of his heroic actions started on September 1, 1965

The evening of September 1, 1965 saw hectic and desperate attempts by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to stop the rapid advance of Pak Army’s 12 Division offensive against Akhnoor. Vampires were called into action. No 45 Squadron was moved from Poona to Pathankot. The grim situation on the ground found the Vampires at work immediately.

Three strikes of four Vampires each had been launched in succession that evening. Much has been made of their success by the IAF, but Maj Gen G S Sandhu is not impressed. In his book “History of Indian Cavalry”, he recounts how the first Vampire strike of four “leisurely proceeded to destroy three AMX-13 tanks of India’s own 20 Lancers, plus the only recovery vehicle and the only ammunition vehicle available during this hard-pressed fight.

The second flight attacked Indian infantry and gun positions, blowing up several ammunition vehicles.” The Indian forces were spared further ignominy at their own hands when an element of two Sabres arrived on scene. Squadron Leader Sarfaraz Ahmed Rafiqui and Flight Lt Imtiaz Bhatti were patrolling at 20,000 ft near Chamb.

September 6, 1965–Halwara Attack

On the evening of September 6, 1965, an ill-fated formation of three aircraft took off from Sargodha for a raid on Halwara airfield, one of the three that had been singled out for a pre-emptive strike. Led by Sqn Ldr Rafiqui, with Flt Lt Cecil Choudhry as No 2 and Flt Lt Yunus Hussain as No 3, the formation hurtled across into enemy territory in fast fading light. Sqn Ldr M M Alam’s formation, also of three aircraft, which had taken-off ten minutes earlier, was returning after raid on Adampur. Four Indian Hunters (fighter jets), themselves proceeding on a mission against Pak Army formations, had bounced them. Rafiqui was warned by Alam’s section to watch out for Hunters in the area.

At Halwara, IAF’s No 7 Squadron equipped with Hunters had flown four strikes during the day. These were armed reconnaissance missions, which had had little success in finding worthwhile targets. The fourth and last strike for the day was on its way to the precincts of Lahore, when it had encountered Alam’s formation near Tarn Taran. In that engagement Sqn Ldr A K Rawlley’s Hunter impacted the ground as he did a defensive break at very low level, with Alam firing at him from stern. The remaining three Hunters aborted the mission and were taxiing back after landing, when Rafiqui’s formation pulled up for what was to be a gun attack on the parked aircraft.

That evening, two pairs of Hunter CAPs (Combat Air Patrols) were airborne, one from No 7 Squadron with Indian Flg Off P S Pingale and Flg Off A R Ghandhi and the other from No 27 Squadron with Flt Lt D N Rathore and Flg Off V K Neb. Pingale and Ghandhi were in a left-hand orbit over the airfield when Rafiqui broke off his attack and closed in on the nearest aircraft (Pingale). Rafiqui’s guns, as usual, found their mark. Pingale, not sure what hit him, lost control of his Hunter and ejected.

Next, Rafiqui deftly manoeuvred behind Ghandhi and fired at Rafiqui, registering some hits. Just then, Cecil heard his Squadron Commander call over the radio, “Cecil, my guns have stopped firing, you have the lead.” Cecil promptly moved in to lead, with Rafiqui sliding back as wingman. Ghandhi did not let go of the momentary slack and manoeuvred behind Rafiqui who was readjusting in his new position. Ghandhi fired at Rafiqui’s Sabre, but couldn’t get him because of a careless aim. While Ghandhi followed the Sabre, Cecil bored in and shot him in turn, the bullets finding their mark on the left wing. Ghandhi, seeing his aircraft come apart, ejected near the airfield.

Running out of fuel as well as daylight and with his jammed guns, Rafiqui could exit the action but he did not. Gathering his formation, he headed north-west, but with two more Hunters lurking around Rathore got behind Rafiqui who was on the right while Neb singled out Yunus on the left. Overtaking rapidly, Rathore fired from about 600 yards registering some hits. Closing in still further he fired again, this time mortally hitting Rafiqui’s Sabre. It banked sharply to the left and then dove into the ground near Heren village, some six miles from Halwara.

Meanwhile, Cecil looked around and noticing Yunus in trouble called a defensive break but Yunus, for some incomprehensible reason pulled upwards, assisting Neb to catch up. Neb did not let go of the chance and fired a well-aimed volley, which Yunus did not survive. A puff of smoke rapidly turned into a sheet of flame as the Sabre disintegrated in midair and fell to the ground. Left alone, Cecil bravely fought his way out and dashed across after a nerve-racking encounter.

In this epic encounter, Rafiqui was at his leadership best. Of course he had scored a confirmed kill a third time. But more important, the significance of the mission was not lost on him and, despite heavy odds, he did his best to get the formation to put in the attack. As a Squadron Commander, he demonstrably inspired other Squadron Commanders and pilots to lead fearlessly. This may well have been Rafiqui’s greatest contribution to the 1965 air war.

Martyrdom of Sqn Ldr Sarfaraz Rafiqui was confirmed his name was not found amongst the list of Prisoners of War (POWs) being exchanged after the end of 1965 war.

Reports published in IAF record indicate that body Rafiqui was found intact (without damage and look fresh) and buried with proper Muslim rites.

Squadron Leader Sarfaraz Ahmed Rafiqui, who was a visionary, iconic, upright and brave fighter pilot in the Pakistan Air Force, was born in Rajshahi (erstwhile East Pakistan) on 18 July 1935. He was known for bravery and courage in two of the aerial nerve-racking combats Indo-Pakistani War of 1965, and is a recipient of both the Hilal-e-Jurat (Crescent of Courage) and the Sitara-e-Jurat (Star of Courage).

He started his education in 1942 at St. Anthony’s High School (Lahore), where his father worked with Insurance Company. He matriculated from Government High School, Multan in 1948 at a remarkably early age of thirteen.

With the transfer of his father to Karachi, he joined DJ Sindh Science College. Inspired by his elder brother Ijaz Rafiqui (of 4th GDP Course), he later joined RPAF with 13 GDP) course, graduating in 1953 from RPAF College Risalpur, winning the Best Pilot Trophy.

After graduation, he was deployed to Miranshah, flying Hawker Sea Fury. Later he was selected for Advanced Flying Course as well as the Fighter Weapons Instructors Course at the USAF Weapons School. Later after qualifying from Fighter Leaders School of PAF in 1960, he went as an exchange pilot with No 19 Sqn of RAF, flying Hawker Hunters.

On return from UK in 1962, he was appointed OC of No 14 Squadron in Dhaka. After a year there, he was transferred to No 5 Squadron as OC, which he commanded during the war of 65.
For his bold leadership displayed over Halwara, Rafiqui was awarded Hilal-i-Jur’at. His citation read:

On 6 September 1965, Squadron Leader Sarfaraz Ahmad Rafiqui led a formation of 3 F-86 aircraft on a strike against Halwara airfield. The formation was intercepted by about 10 Hunter aircraft out of which Squadron Leader Rafiqui accounted for one in the first few seconds. But then his guns jammed due to a defect and stopped firing.

However, Rafiqui refused to leave the battle area which he would have been perfectly justified to do; instead he ordered his No. 2 to take over as leader and continue the engagement while he tried to give the formation as much protection as was possible with an unarmed aircraft. This called on the part of Squadron Leader Rafiqui.

The end for him was never in doubt but he chose to disregard it and, in the process, his aircraft was shot down and he was killed but not before enabling his formation to shoot down 3 more Hunter aircraft. Rafiqui’s conduct was clearly beyond the call of duty and conformed to the highest traditions of leadership and bravery in battle against overwhelming odds. For this and his earlier exploits, he is awarded Hilal-i-Jurat and Sitara-i-Jurat.

In recognition of services and bravery, Pakistan’s third biggest air base, Rafiqui Airbase (Shorkot Cantonment) is named after him. One of the largest roads of the Lahore Cantonment is named Sarfaraz Rafiqui Road in his honour. Rafiqui Shaheed Road in Karachi is also named after him. In Peshawar, the Rear Air Headquarters and PAF School and Degree College, are located on Rafiqui Road.

The Government of Pakistan awarded 77 acres of prime agriculture land as a recompense with the awards of HJ and SJ, which was most generously bequeathed by Rafiqui’s parents to the Sarfraz Rafiqui Welfare Trust, that the PAF is so efficiently administering to date for the benefit of widows, orphans and the needy.

Sarfraz Rafiqui’s determination to lead the attack on Halwara, deep inside enemy territory, being heavily outnumbered and having lost the element of surprise speaks volumes for his sense of duty and courage. Although he would have been perfectly justified to leave the battle area but his decision to continue the engagement with the enemy despite his guns being jammed is in the highest traditions of chivalry. For him the end was never in doubt but his dedication and selfless devotion even beyond the call of duty has blazed such a trail of glory that it continues to inspire us generation after generation
 
Two Legends in one frame, Founding Fathers of Pakistan Air Force, Air Marshal Asghar Khan and Air Marshal Malik Nur Khan Awan..

1662509722351.png
 
September 7, 2022 ... On this day in 1965, Pakistan Air Force Pilot MM Alam made history by shooting down five Indian planes in less than a minute. Commonly known as M M Alam, the “1965 War Hero”, the war hero still holds a record for the heroic act. He received the Sitar-e-Jurat twice for his outstanding flying abilities and valor in air warfare.

During the 1965 Pak-India conflict, Alam, popularly known as “Little Dragon,” shot down five Indian war planes in less than a minute while piloting an F-86 Sabre, totaling nine warplanes downed in aerial action.

MM Alam was the PAF’s first combat pilot, and his name is on the list of Hall of Famers at the PAF Museum in Karachi. Alam is regarded as a national hero in Pakistan and was honored with the prestigious ‘Sitara-e-Jurat’ as well as the BAR medal for his outstanding performance in the 1965 war.

Alam was born in Calcutta, India, on July 6, 1935, as the oldest of 11 siblings. No one in his family had served in the military before him, and he entered the military despite his father’s wishes.

When India went to war in 1965, Alam, who was the first commanding officer of the first squadron of Assaults Mirage III, flew his F-86 Sabre jet plane over the skies of Sargodha, armed with AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles, to kill the enemies.

MM Alam made headlines when he shot down nine Indian Hawker Hunter fighter jets in air-to-air battle amid the Hawker Hunter’s dominance over the F-86. He shot down five Indian planes in thirty seconds, breaking the world record.

Since December 2012, the Air Force legend has been hospitalized at Pakistan Naval Station Shifa Hospital in Karachi due to illness.

Alam died in Karachi on March 18, 2013, at the age of 77, after a long illness. He retired as an Air Commodore in the year 1982.

To know more about MM Alam, watch him explaining how he downed 5 Indian planes in less than a minute..



1662513676493.png
 
AIR WAR OF 1965 REVISITED - Final Result
(Researched and Compiled by Sarmad Hassan Sharif)
During the war of 1965, there were several classic air to air combats. According to these combat reports we will assess the combat kills and losses by the Pakistan Airforce.

ANALYSIS OF AIR TO AIR COMBAT

01. 2 PAF F-86F vs 4 IAF Vampires over Chamb on 1st September 1965
PAF losses: nil
IAF losses: 4 Vampires shot down (Bharadwaj, Bhagwadar, and Joshi killed in action, Pathak ejected)
02. 2 PAF F-86F & 1 PAF F-104A Starfighter vs 4 IAF Gnats on 3rd September 1965
PAF losses: nil
IAF losses: 1 Gnat air arrested and captured (Brij Pal Singh Sikand taken POW)
03. 1 PAF F-86F vs 2 IAF Gnats on 4th September 1965
PAF losses: 1 F-86F Sabre shot down (Flg Off N M Butt ejected)
IAF losses: nil
04. 1 PAF F-104A Starfighter vs 4 IAF Mystere IV-As over Rahwali on 6th September 1965
PAF losses: nil
IAF losses: 1 Mystere IV-A (Jasbeer Singh)
05. 3 PAF F-86F Sabres vs 4 IAF Hunters over Taran Taran on 6th September 1965
PAF losses: nil
IAF losses: 1 Hunter downed in combat (Ajeet Kumar Rawley killed in action)
06. 3 PAF F-86F Sabres vs 4 IAF Hunters over Halwara on 6th September 1965
PAF losses: 2 F-86F Sabres were shot down (Sqn Ldr Sarfaraz Raffiqui and Flt Lt Younis Hussain killed in action)
IAF losses: 2 Hunters were shot down (Pingale and Gandhi ejected)
07. 1 PAF F-104 Starfighter vs 6 IAF Mystere IVAs over Sargodha on 7th September 1965
PAF losses: 1 F-104A Starfighter went down (Flt Lt Amjad Hussain Khan ejected)
IAF losses: 1 Mystere IV-A shot down (Devayya killed in action)
08. 4 PAF F-86F Sabres & 1 F-104A Starfighter vs 8 IAF Hunters over Sargodha on 7th September 1965
PAF losses: nil
IAF losses: 3 Hunters shot down in action (Onkar Nath Kacker ejected, Bhagwat & Brar killed in action)
09. 2 PAF F-86F Sabres vs 2 IAF Mystere IV-As over Sargodha on 7th September 1965
PAF losses: nil
IAF losses: 1 Mystere IV-A shot down (Babul Guha killed in action)
10. 4 PAF F-86F Sabres vs 2 IAF Hunters over Kalaikunda on 7th September 1965
PAF losses: 1 F-86F Sabre shot down (Flt Lt Afzal killed in action)
IAF losses: nil
11. 2 PAF F-86F Sabres vs 4 IAF Gnats on 10th September 1965
PAF losses: nil
IAF losses: 1 Gnat downed (pilot ejected over Indian territory)
12. 2 PAF F-86F Sabres vs 4 IAF Gnats on 13th September 1965
PAF losses: nil
IAF losses: 1 Gnat downed (Kale ejected)
13. 2 PAF F-86F Sabres vs 2 IAF Hunters over Beas on 16th September 1965
PAF losses: 1 F-86F Sabre shot down in action (Flg Off Shaukat ejected and taken POW)
IAF losses: 1 Hunter downed (Bunsha killed in action)
14. 4 PAF F-86F Sabres vs 4 IAF Gnats on 19th September 1965
PAF losses: 1 F-86F Sabre (Flt Lt S M Ahmad thrown clear)
IAF losses: 1 Gnat downed (Vijay Mayadev ejected and taken POW)
15. 4 PAF F-86F Sabres vs 2 IAF Hunters & 2 IAF Gnats over Lahore on 20th September 1965

PAF losses: 1 F-86F Sabre (Flt Lt A H Malik ejected)
IAF losses: 2 Hunters shot down (Chatterjee and Sharma killed)

16. 1 PAF F-104A Starfighter vs 1 IAF Canberra bomber on 22nd September 1965
PAF losses: nil
IAF losses: 1 Canberra downed (Lt M M Lowe ejected, K K Kapoor killed)

Thus the result of the air war between PAF and IAF was:

7 PAF aircraft were shot down by IAF fighter pilots (7 F-86F Sabres) with three PAF pilots attaining shahadat. 1 PAF Sabre was damaged beyond repair on 7th September 1965, but its pilot Flt Lt Tariq Habib Khan was able to bring it back to its base. This brings the total aircraft lost in aerial action to 8 aircraft. Add to it the Starfighter lost over Sargodha when Amjad's Starfighter collided with a stricken Mystere the total climbs to 9 aircraft.
20 IAF aircraft were shot down by PAF fighter pilots, with 14 pilots being killed in action. 1 IAF Gnat was captured intact after an aerial encounter. This brings the total aircraft lost in aerial action to 21 aircraft.

PAF LOSSES APART FROM AIR TO AIR COMBAT

It shall be noted that PAF lost:
* 2 F-86F Sabres in non combat related accidents,
* 1 F-86F Sabre lost at Sargodha ORP
* 1 F-86F Sabre to Amritsar AAA,
* 1 F-86F Sabre was lost to own AAA over Kasur,
* 1 F-86F Sabre was lost when it flew in the debris of an ammunition train which it rocketed during an interdiction mission over Gurdaspur,
* 1 B-57 was shot down over Jamnagar,
* 1 RB-57D was shot down by own AAA at Rahwali,
* 1 B-57 was shot down over Adampur by AAA,
* 1 B-57 crashed during landing,
* and 1 F-104A Starfighter was lost when it tried to land during a sand storm at night.

TOTAL PAF LOSSES

Thus PAF aircraft lost to all causes during the war is 20 aircraft (14 Sabres - 2 F-104As - 4 B-57Bs (including 1 RB-57D)). PAF started the war with 98 Sabres, 12 F-104 Starfighters, 24 B-57B (including two RB-57D and one B-57C) Bombers, and 1 RB-57F ELINT aircraft. After the war PAF flew it's remaining F-86 Sabres, F-104A/B Starfighters and B-57 bombers in which air attaches and media all over the world were invited to count the number of aircraft to disprove IAF claims of destroying the whole PAF. The sole RB-57F bomber was also parked at Peshawar AFB.

TOTAL IAF LOSSES

IAF had 21 aircraft destroyed in air to air combat. Add to it the aircraft destroyed on ground during Pathankot, Kalaikunda, Sri Nagar and Baghdogra air strikes, aircraft destroyed during night B-57 raids, aircraft shot down by Pakistani air defence units and aircraft lost in attrition, the IAF losses crosses the mark of 50 with ease and lies somewhere between 75-100.

So if we assume that IAF lost ~ 75 aircraft (our analysis roughly matches with the figures provided by BR), then compared to 20 odd PAF losses and the aerial superiority enjoyed by PAF during the war, the clear victor of this campaign was the Pakistan Air Force.
 
A scene inside a field air ops room during the Indo-Pak War 1965.
Squadron Leader M M Alam is seen in the center.


1662594884489.png
 
https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=1955075571349842

.


Pakistan Air Force's Public Relations Department pays tribute to the veterans and martyrs of 1965 war on the occasion of Air Force Day.

07 September, 2022: 07 September 1965 Day is a golden chapter in the history of Pak Air Force. The unforgettable achievements performed by the falcons of Pak Air Force on this day will always be written in burning letters in the world's defense history.

Pak Air Force Public Relations Department Paying tribute to the veterans and martyrs of the 1965 war, a short documentary has been released that depicts the air battle fought on September 7, 1965
In the 1965 war, the veterans of Pak Fasia defeated the enemy while defending the airspace of their beloved homeland.

The whole nation is proud of the professionalism of the Pak Air Force's falcons. Even today, every person of Pak Air Force is devoted to the passion of 1965 and enemy. We are always ready to answer every trick
 
PAF attacks Pathankot

1662987635849.png


Sherdils of No.19 Squadron alongside their OC, Squadron Leader Syed Sajad Haider


There was some doubt in the minds of the PAF planning staff as to whether Pathankot would still be occupied by the IAF. But the force of 8 Sabres, escorted by 2 more F-86s carrying Sidewinders as top cover at 15,000 ft was fortunate. When the PAF pilots pulled up over Pathankot precisely on time at 1700 hours after a diversionary high-low approach, descending to tree-top height about 20 miles short of the border to avoid the Indian radar, they were delighted to see a large number of IAF aircraft parked around in protected dispersal pens. On the way in, with gun switches selected form 'safe' to 'fire' when crossing the frontier, the 8 Sabres in two sections of four had passed below a couple of IAF Gnats flying at about 5,000 ft without being detected.

At the 1530 hours briefing for the Pathankot strike, for which no airfield photographs were unfortunately available, the plan was for each pilot to make two attacks with his six 0.5 in Browning guns, and 1,800 rounds of API (armour-piercing and incendiary) ammunition per aircraft as the sole armament. With no enemy fighters in the vicinity, however, and 'fairly thin' ground fire, Sajjad 'Nosey' Sajad Haider set the ball rolling with four carefully positioned dives from about 1,500 ft, systematically selecting individual aircraft in protected pens on the airfield for his gun attacks. He was gratified to recognize the distinctive delta-winged Mig-21s, -India's latest fighter among the aircraft on the ground, and singled them out for special attention. As the rest of his pilots followed suit, Wing Commander Tawab flying one of the 2 top cover Sabres counted 14 fires burning on the airfield, and observed quite a bit of light flak.

Only one PAF aircraft was hit during this strike, with minor damage in the lower fuselage and wing. After their attacks, the Sabres hugged the ground for five minutes or so for their exit from the target, pulling up when clear to stretch their fuel for the return flight. Even though they had retained their drop tanks throughout the attack to get as much fuel from them as Possible most landed with less than 300 lbs left on board at the nearest airfield, which was Sargodha. This was enough for only two or three minutes of flight, and one of the Peshawar Sabres ran completely out of fuel just as it turned off the runway after landing. This sort of margin was clearly unacceptable, but on many occasions throughout the war, some Sabre pilots counted themselves fortunate if they were able to land with more than about 3-400 lbs of fuel on board. Certainly after about 80% of their wartime missions, the Sabres of 19 Squadron landed back with 300 lbs of fuel or less. Operating with this sort of margin was made possible only because of the excellent recovery procedures and instructions from the Sakesar SOC.

1662987931346.png


After debriefing and interrogation, the Pathankot strike element were credited with 7 Mig-21s, 5 Mysteres and 1 Fairchild C-119 destroyed on the ground, plus damage to the air traffic control building. Later assessments by the PAF Director of Plans and Operations were inclined to consider the number of Migs credited as slightly optimistic, while the Indians claimed they were not Mig-21s at all, but Mysteres. Officially, Indians accepted losing ten aircrafts during this strike including two Mig-21s. The IAF official history states that only nine Mig-21s were in service at this time, and India was prepared to show 8 at the end of the campaign. But whatever the precise type of destruction caused at Pathankot, it was an undisputed success in being inflicted without loss. Unfortunately it was the only one of the three strikes to prove successful.

Air Marshal S Raghavendran states, "I also knew of Nur Khan, the Pakistani air chief, by reputation. He was an alumnus of my own school, the RIMC in Dehra Dun. He had been a 'killer' boxer and devout Muslim while at school. He had a plethora of professional role models from among older alumni of RIMC to base his conduct on, including Prem Bhagat, the first Indian Victoria Cross awardee in World War II. His predecessor as the air chief in Pakistan was Asghar Khan, also from the RIMC, who was another thorough professional. Between them, and with immense help from the USA, they had built up a tradition of professionalism and one couldn't possibly expect them to let the Indian Air Force get away with it.

So I went to the Station Commander, Group Captain Roshan Suri, and asked him for permission to take up a four aircraft Combat Air Patrol over the airfield at 5:30 PM. He said he would think about it. I kept going to him, phoning him or intercepting him when he visited the squadrons during the day. At first he said he would let me know. Then he said that the ORP aircraft were not to be touched and so I must get eight aircraft on the line before he could authorize it. I had only about ten aircraft altogether, available in Pathankot at that time, but managed to get eight serviceable and went back to him in the afternoon. He said he would let me know.

I had in mind that the other three would be Johnny Greene, Trevor Keelor and "Ajax" (aka "Kala") Sandhu, all of whom had a very high rating as determined and capable combat pilots. I was pretty sure of myself too. And we were all supremely confident of the maneuverability of the Gnat aircraft and the punch of its two 30mm cannons.
When I went to the Station Commander around 4 PM, he floored me with a different plan. At this time the first MiG-21 squadron was just becoming operational, and two of their aircraft, with their Commanding Officer, Wing Commander MSD "Mally" Wollen, and his flight commander "Laddu" Sen had been allocated to Pathankot for operational duties.

The plan was that they would get airborne around 6 PM, climb to 40,000 feet altitude and do supersonic runs in the vicinity. Obviously these tracks would be picked up by Pakistani radar. This was expected to put the fear of God into the Pak commanders, who would then not attack our airfield.

Those were the days when the MiG-21 was very new, and we had not learned to exploit it as we did later. It was strictly a high level interceptor and the pilots flew with the kind of gear meant for high altitude, including a helmet that resembled an astronaut's. It carried only two K-13 missiles and no guns.

The Mystere and Gnat squadron commanders, their flight commanders, and senior pilots were ordered to attend the briefing of the MiG formation, which we all did. After an impressive briefing the pilots picked up their space helmets, tucked them under their arms and walked out towards their aircraft, which had been pushed out of their blast pens for start-up and take-off. I am not sure of the exact time but I have a vague memory that it was just about 5:30 PM.
THAT IS WHEN THE PAF STRUCK!!

There was pandemonium. Bullets were flying all around. We all rushed to the nearest trench and dived in, not sitting and crouching as we should have been but piling ourselves flat on top of each other!! We could hear and see the Pakistani Sabres going round and round, as though in range practice, and picking off all the possible aircraft, including the two MiG-21s, in spite of the anti-aircraft guns blazing away. The rest is history. We were told that four Sabres had attacked, but since they were going round and round we couldn't count them accurately whenever we put our head up in the trench.

There went our opportunity to score a historic success. And perhaps to secure more decorations than the squadron eventually received. Fortunately, Keelor had already been awarded his VrC, and Ajax Sandhu got his with a kill later during the war. I recommended Johnny Greene (who was on attachment to my squadron) for a VrC at the end of the war, for sustained leadership as a flight commander in my squadron during the war. Though I was told that the VrC is given only for individual acts of bravery, I had my way and it was awarded."

In an other account of this daring attack, the Indian Website 'Bharat Rakshak' states." Murdeshwar was now coming in to land in the opposite direction, he could see in a corner of the eye Jatar’s Mystere slowing down on the taxi track, then his attention was attracted by the sudden spurt of R/T transmissions. The ATC was frantically announcing, "Incoming Raid, Incoming Raid." Murdeshwar cursed himself on his fuel state. If he had enough fuel, he could have taken off and intercepted the incoming aircraft. By this time his aircraft had landed and he was taxiing into a blast pen.

Wg. Cdr. Kuriyan was just then driving into his garage at his house, when he heard the ack-ack guns booming. He looked towards the airfield to see four F-86 Sabres bore down the airfield at low level firing their machine guns, while two Starfighters kept high altitude cover. As the four Sabres pulled out, another four bore in. The Sabres strafed buildings, installations and aircraft on the ground. The A-A Guns had opened up onto targets in the sky, and the sounds of machine guns strafing the airfield was audible.

Fg. Off. Janak Kapur who had already landed had just then steered his Gnat into a Blast pen and climbed out of his Gnat, when a fellow officer yelled, "Sir, look up, they are attacking." Kapur looked up to see the Sabres pulling up for the attack. Murdeshwar's Gnat was noticed by the Sabres as it was making its way to the blast pen. A volley of bullets straddled the Gnat just as Murdeshwar jumped out of the aircraft and out of the blast pen. Within seconds the bullets destroyed the Gnat.

The air traffic control tower at that time was newly built at Pathankot. It still did not house the ATC Staff as yet. The Actual ATC was located in a trench covered by a tent on the opposite side of the tarmac, where the ATC Controllers operated using R/T sets. Wg. Cdr. M.S.D. Wollen was one of the pilots scheduled to take off that particular evening. Wollen dived into the ATC trench when the attack began and watched the entire attack from there.

The Sabres surprisingly left the Jatar’s Mystere on the taxi track alone, probably in the assumption that it was a decoy and attacked the row of MiGs, Mysteres along the blast pens in the airfield. The CAP was not scrambled. The Gnats on the ORP too escaped damage. However, two of the MiG-21s which were being refueled after returning from an earlier flight, went up in flames.

At that time the only Indian aircraft in the air was a lone Mystere on a training flight. Fg. Off. McMohan was a rookie pilot on the training sortie in the Mystere. He hardly had about 50 flying hours to his credit. Luckily for him, the ATC Controller recognized the danger of the rookie pilot getting caught in the combat and instructed McMohan to head south and come back later. McMohan eventually landed back after the raid was over.

Some Mysteres on the ground bore the brunt of the raid, and were damaged. As were the two MiG-21s. Only the fact that the Sabre's 0.50 inch machine guns could fire ball ammunition instead of exploding cannon shells prevented further damage.

The Sabres slipped off unscathed, as even the airfield defences were caught napping. For the PAF, this raid was a cakewalk, the next one was not going to be another. All in all, one C-119, four Mysteres, two Gnats and two MiG-21s were destroyed in this highly successful raid by the PAF."


1662987711468.png
 
At 1705 hours on 6 September 65, 8 Peshawar-based F-86Fs of No. 19 Squadron led by Squadron Leader Sajjad Haider struck Pathankot airfield. With carefully positioned dives and selecting each individual aircraft in their protected pens for their strafing attacks, the strike elements completed a textbook operation against Pathankot. Wing Commander MG Tawab, flying one of the two Sabres as tied escorts overhead, counted 14 wrecks burning on the airfield. Among the aircraft destroyed on the ground were nearly all of the IAF’s Soviet supplied MiG-21s till then, none of which were seen again during the war.

Tied escorts consisted of Wing Commander M.G. Tawab and Flight Lieutenant Arshad Sami while the strike elements were led by Squadron Leader Sajjad Haider with Flight Lieutenants M. Akbar, Mazhar, Dilawar, Ghani Akbar and Flying Officers Arshad Chaudhry, Khalid Latif and Abbas Khattak in his formation.

1662988351751.png




Painting & Info source: ‘Air Warriors of Pakistan’ - paintings book by Syed Masood Akhtar Hussaini.


1662988380887.png
 
Pakistani and Indian air forces operated same bomber in 1965/71 wars. IAF had EE Canberra & PAF US B-57.
During war it was hard for AAA operators (both sides) to differentiate b/w Friend & Foe.B-57 was cleared for PAF after Pakistan allowed U-2 flights from its territory.

Image



Image
 

