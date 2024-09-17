Pakistan Afghanistan Terrorism Watch

What's new

Commander Naik Muhammad Wazir has reportedly been killed by unidentified individuals in District N..d, Paktika Province, Afghanistan.


ISIS-K, the Afghan affiliate of ISIS, has claimed responsibility for an IED attack targeting an Afghan Taliban Ranger vehicle in Kunar. The attack reportedly resulted in the death of 15 Afghan Taliban militants. This highlights ongoing hostilities between ISIS-K and the Afghan Taliban, with both groups vying for influence and control in the region since the Taliban's return to power. The rivalry between these militant factions continues to destabilize Afghanistan, particularly in areas like Kunar.

sidkhan2 said:
Footage from Khost, Afghanistan, shows a group of 15-20 members of
Jaish-e-Fursan-e-Muhammad (JFM) preparing for infiltration into Pakistan

"Taliban Shariat" can wait, let him take a picture with a woman.....
Khwarij for a reason, with each passing day afghans are proving
that their version of "Shariat" is totally different from Islam.

