Pakistan Afghanistan Terrorism Watch

Footage from Khost, Afghanistan, shows a group of 15-20 members ofISIS-K, the Afghan affiliate of ISIS, has claimed responsibility for an IED attack targeting an Afghan Taliban Ranger vehicle in Kunar. The attack reportedly resulted in the death of 15 Afghan Taliban militants. This highlights ongoing hostilities between ISIS-K and the Afghan Taliban, with both groups vying for influence and control in the region since the Taliban's return to power. The rivalry between these militant factions continues to destabilize Afghanistan, particularly in areas like Kunar.