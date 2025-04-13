Paddy pimbletts career defining victory over Chandler at UFC 314

The Hype: Two Blokes Ready to Throw Down

The Fight: Paddy Puts on a Show

Round 1: Feeling Each Other Out

Round 2: The Baddy Takes Charge

Round 3: Lights Out

The Party After:9(Party): Paddy’s Big Moment

This fight had “banger” written all over it from the jump. Chandler, at 38, was the guy who never had a boring fight. He’d been in there with monsters like Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Charles Oliveira. Sure, his UFC record was a bit rocky—2-4 coming in—but those losses were against the best of the best. The bloke’s a former Bellator champ, built like a brick house, and hits like a truck. A win over Paddy would’ve put him right back in the mix, maybe even sniffing a title shot.Then you’ve got Paddy, the 30-year-old Liverpool lad with a gob as big as his heart. He was 6-0 in the UFC, coming off a slick submission over King Green at UFC 304. Fans loved him—how could you not? He’s got that proper Scouse charm, cracking jokes and dancing like nobody’s watching. But there were still folks out there, you know, the keyboard warriors, saying he hadn’t faced anyone tough enough. They pointed to his shaky decision against Jared Gordon or how he struggled a bit with a past-his-prime Tony Ferguson. Beating Chandler? That’d shut them up for good.It was like watching two trains on a collision course. Chandler’s all pressure, wrestling, and bombs. Paddy’s got those long limbs, sneaky jiu-jitsu, and a chip on his shoulder the size of Merseyside. For Paddy, this was do-or-die—prove he’s the real deal or get sent back to the drawing board. For Chandler, it was about showing he’s still got it. Mate, you couldn’t ask for a better scrap on paper.When the cage door locked, you could feel the tension. Chandler came out looking like he was ready to wrestle a bear, while Paddy was bouncing around, grinning like he’s just nicked your chips. From the first bell, it was clear Paddy had done his homework, and he was about to give Chandler a proper headache.Paddy started quick, flicking out leg kicks like he’s trying to chop down a tree. Those kicks were landing hard on Chandler’s lead leg, slowing him down just a touch. Chandler, being Chandler, wasn’t here to mess about—he charged forward, swinging that big overhand right that’s put plenty of lads to sleep. About a minute in, he caught one of Paddy’s kicks and dumped him on the mat with a takedown. The crowd went mental, thinking, “Here we go, Chandler’s gonna grind him out.”But hold on—Paddy’s not your average grappler. He grabbed a kimura grip, using it to wiggle back to his feet like it was nothing. Then, cheeky as you like, he threw a flying triangle that had Chandler scrambling. It didn’t lock in, but it sent a message: “Mate, I’m not scared of your wrestling.” Back standing, Paddy landed a couple of crisp punches and more of those leg kicks to nick the round. It was close, but you could see Paddy’s confidence growing like he knew something we didn’t.Round two was when Paddy really started cooking. He was picking Chandler apart from range, popping him with jabs and keeping those leg kicks coming. Chandler tried to close the gap, but Paddy was slippery, moving like he’s dancing at a wedding. When Chandler did get another takedown, Paddy flipped the script—scrambling up, reversing position, and ending up on top. From there, it was nasty. Paddy started dropping elbows and punches, even hunting for a choke or two. Chandler’s tough as old boots, so he survived, but he looked knackered heading back to his corner.I swear, you could hear the commentators losing it. Jon Anik was banging on about how Paddy’s grappling was on another level, and I was sat there thinking, “Bloody hell, he’s out-wrestling a wrestler!” By the end of the round, Chandler’s face was starting to look like he’d gone a few rounds with a lawnmower. Paddy? He was loving it, winking at his corner like he’s just won the lottery.If the first two rounds were good, the third was pure chaos—in the best way. Right off the bat, Paddy landed a jumping knee that smashed into Chandler’s face. Blood started pouring from a cut under Chandler’s eye, and you could tell he was hurt. The crowd was on its feet, screaming, as Paddy smelled blood. He chased Chandler across the cage, throwing a wild combo of punches that had him stumbling.Then, in a move that had everyone gobsmacked, Paddy shot for a takedown—yep, he took Chandler down. Next thing you know, he’s in full mount, raining down elbows and fists like it’s personal. Chandler was trying to cover up, but it was like trying to stop a storm with a brolly. At 3:07, the ref had seen enough and jumped in to stop it. TKO for Paddy, and the place went absolutely bananas.Paddy jumped up, roaring at the crowd, proper buzzing. He did this mad thing where he licked the blood off his glove—mate, it was like something out of a movie. In his post-fight chat with Daniel Cormier, he was vintage Paddy, shouting, “What now, you lot? I told you I’d do it!” He called out half the lightweight division—Poirier, Gaethje, Oliveira, Tsarukyan—like he’s ready to fight the world. “I’m coming for that belt,” he said, and you know what? I believed him.Why It Matters: Paddy’s a Proper Star NowBefore this fight, there were still people saying Paddy was all talk, that he couldn’t hang with the big dogs. Beating Chandler—a legit legend with a CV longer than my arm—shut them up for good. He didn’t just win; he dominated. Those leg kicks slowed Chandler down, his grappling was better than anyone expected, and that finish? Pure class. It was like watching a kid from Liverpool turn into a superhero right in front of us.This win put Paddy in the top 10 at lightweight, no question. He’s probably looking at someone like Charles Oliveira next, and if he keeps this up, a title shot’s not far off. The bloke’s only 30, and he’s got the skills and the personality to be a massive deal. I mean, who else is out here dancing, joking, and knocking out former champs?For Chandler, it’s a rough one. He’s 38 now, and with three losses in a row, you’ve got to wonder what’s next. He’s still a legend, though—nobody’s taking that away from him.Paddy’s got options, mate. A scrap with Oliveira would be mental—two submission wizards going at it. Or maybe Gaethje for a proper stand-up war. Heck, if Conor McGregor ever comes back, you know Paddy would love a crack at him—just imagine the trash talk! Whatever’s next, Paddy’s got the world watching now. He’s not just a fan favorite; he’s a contender.UFC 314 was Paddy Pimblett’s coming-out party. He took on a beast in Michael Chandler and made it look easy. The Kaseya Center was shaking, the fans were chanting his name, and somewhere in Liverpool, they’re probably still celebrating. “The Baddy” showed he’s got the heart, the skills, and the swagger to go all the way. So, what now? Like Paddy said, he’s coming for the top—and I wouldn’t bet against him.