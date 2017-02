By News Desk Published: February 8, 20171SHARESSpecial Services Group naval commandos in action during the first day of the Aman-11 multinational naval exercise. PHOTO: AFPOver 35 countries will participate in the multi-national Naval exercise AMAN-17, to be held in Karachi.Planned by the Pakistan Navy, AMAN drills are held every alternate year since 2007. The exercise’s goal is to boost inter-operability and demonstrate capabilities of the allied nations to fight terrorism and maritime threats.This year’s AMAN-17 will be conducted in the North Arabian Sea from February 10 to February 14.The international exercise will feature harbor and sea phases with a variety of activities, including search and rescue (SAR) operations, gunnery drills, anti-piracy demonstrations, replenishment at sea (RAS) and maritime counter-terrorism demonstrations, China.org.nu reported.Ships, aircrafts, helicopters, special operations forces, Explosives Ordinance Disposal (EOD), marine teams and observers navies will be present at the event.Themed ‘together for peace”, it will be a platform for the participating navies to polish their skills and build cooperation and friendship to promote peace and stability in the region.Australia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan, Russia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States are some of the countries participating in the exercise.