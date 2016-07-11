What's new

Old Peshawar

Troops called to quell riots in Peshawar 1930.

10467004_741844345896021_7014789297537038959_o.jpg



Chick Maker, (Wicker Blinds) Peshawar c.1940


10700183_741327839281005_7091687267750470734_o.jpg


Glimpse of Peshawar in 50s

10750377_743086675771788_3007183126233565010_o.jpg
 
Timeline of Peshawar History



Prior to 19th century

127 CE - Purushapura becomes eastern capital of Buddhist kingdom Gandhara (approximate date).
978 CE - Sabaktagin defeats Jayapala.
1001 - 27 November: Battle of Peshawar; Mahmud of Ghazni in power.
1006 - Mahmud of Ghazni defeats Anandapala.
1180 - Mu'izz-Ud-Din Muhammad Ibn Sam in power.
1630 - Mohabbat Khan Mosque built.
1758 - 8 May: Battle of Peshawar; Marathas in power.

19th century

1810 - Wazir Bagh (garden) laid out.[citation needed]
1825 - Sikh Ranjit Singh in power.
1834--Hari Singh Nalwa in power. Bala Hissar (fort) rebuilt.
1838 - Italian Paolo Avitabile in power.
1849- British in power. Gorak Nath Temple built.
1850 - Grand Trunk Road Lahore-Peshawar extension constructed (approximate date).
1851 - Peshawar cemetery established.
1860 - Flood.
1867 - Municipality constituted.
1868- British Peshawar Cantonment laid out near city.
Population: 56,589 (city); 58,555 (municipality).
1881 - Population: 79,982.
1882 - Sethi Mohallah residence built.
1883 - All Saints Church opens in cantonment.
1891 - Population: 54,191.

20th century

1900-- Cunningham clock tower built. Edwardes College established.
1901-- City becomes capital of the North-West Frontier Province.
Population: 95,147.
1906 - Victoria Hall built.
1907 - Peshawar Museum founded.
1909 - Ancient Buddhist Kanishka casket discovered by archaeologists in Shah-ji-Dheri near city.
1913 - Islamia College established.[
1922 - Kapoor Haveli (residence) built.
1925 - Khaiber railway built.
1930. 23 April: Qissa Khwani Bazaar massacre.
Novelty cinema opens.
1932 - Khyber Mail newspaper begins publication.
1934 - Landsdowne cinema opens.
1936 - Radio station begins broadcasting.
1939 - Al Falah newspaper begins publication.
1941--Al-Jamiat-e-Sarhad newspaper begins publication.
Population: 130,967.
1947 - City becomes part of the Dominion of Pakistan.
1948 - City becomes capital of the Peshawar province.
1949 - Frontier Corps military reserve headquartered in Bala Hissar (fort).
1950 - University of Peshawar established.
Shahab-e-saqib and Qallandar Urdu-language newspapers begin publication.
1951 - Population: 114,000.[6]
1954 - Khyber Medical College established.
1955 --City becomes part of West Pakistan.
The Statesman English-language newspaper begins publication.
Abasin Arts Society established.
1956 - City becomes part of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
1958 - Amal newspaper begins publication.[20]
1964 - Peshawar Press Club founded.
1965 - Bacha Khan International Airport in operation.
1975 -- Qayyum Stadium opens... Hayatabad suburb established.
1976 - Wahdat Pashto-language newspaper begins publication.
1977 - Shahādat newspaper begins publication.
1980 - May: Explosion at Jamiat Islami Afghanistan headquarters.
1981 - Population: 555,000..Kacha Garhi refugee camp established near city.
1982 -- Jalozai Afghan refugee camp in operation.
Afghan Islamic Press news agency established.
1984 - Mujāhid Wulas newspaper begins publication.
1985 -- Karkhano Market and Nishtar Hall established.
The Frontier Post (English-language) newspaper begins publication.
1987 - Frontier Times in publication (approximate date).
1988 - Al-Qaeda Islamist group organized.
1996 - Qalb-e-Asia Cultural Centre established.
1998 - Population: 982,816.
 
Peshawar-Pictures-Old-poster-of-Deans-Hotel-Peshawar.jpg



Dean’s Hotel, Peshawar – 1946. Dean’s Hotel was constructed in 1913. It was built on 7.21 acres and was one of the most famous hotels in undivided India. Among its distinguished guests were Rudyard Kipling, Sir Winston Churchill, Quaid-e-Azam, and King Nadir Shah of Afghanistan (in 1929). The hotel was demolished a few years back and a plaza was constructed in its place.

 
Falak Sher Cinema Peshawar in 50s.



10922340_784310234982765_4104550701098126505_o.jpg



Queen Elisabeth II visiting the Khyber Pass in 1961.

On her left is Malik Amir Muhammad Khan, the Nawab of Kalabagh who was the Governor of West Pakistan at the time. On her right is Brigadier Rakhman Gul, Inspector General Frontier Corps. Prince Philip can also be seen in the background.


10888562_794262967320825_346514099356101645_n.jpg

 

