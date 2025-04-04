NOT VISA APPLICATION BUT TRAVEL DOCUMENT

April 04, 2025







UAE VISA







According to a news item UAE has imposed the condition of Police Character Certificate for the Pakistanis seeking UAE visa.







3. اوپر والا مسبب الا سباب ھے۰ وھ پتھر مین بھی اور پتھر مین سے بھی رزق پیدا کر دیتا ھے



4. DG Civil Aviation told the Senate on June 05, 2023 that a large number of passengers at our airports are hauled up by different agencies operating their harassing the passengers and signing them they could miss the flight for want of “demands”. He used clear words that instead of safety the attention is on money. The majority of these hauled up are on the pretext that they can’t at the spot produce the Protector stamp on their 10, 20 or 30 years old passport. The protection stamp is of no use to anyone after heavy payment. This old having worked abroad in a dignified Police uniform wish that this UAE prescribed Police Character Certificate is also made a part of travel documents at airports. It could also be much better if other countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Australia also made this Certificate a requirement and at our end it may be made renewal after, say every three years as characters so often get changed.