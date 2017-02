Nostradamus Predictions for 2017: For ages, people have believed in miracles, the crystal ball prophecies and have followed the stars religiously. All this in order to get to know the future better and clearer. Similarly, there have been many seers in history who are believed to be gifted with the power of an astonishing foresight.







Nostradamus was a famous clairvoyant, whose predictions in the past have been insanely accurate. He had written a book of his predictions that is referred to each year worldwide.



Here are some of the famous predictions for the year 2017.



Nostradamus Predictions for 2017 –





Donald Trump – It is said that Nostradamus had predicted Donald Trump’s victory – that “The great Shameless audacious bawler” will be elected as the governor of the army in 2016. Baba Vanga, the Bulgarian clairvoyant had predicted that the 44th US President will be black, i.e. Barack Obama, and he would be the last US President as well; the 45th US President-elect will not be sworn in as President.







Narendra Modi – Nostradamus had predicted that there would be a middle-aged administrator in India whom the people would hate initially, but later on, he will be loved by the masses. He will change the plight of the country for better and many countries will seek shelter from this administrator. Nostradamus predicted that Modi will rule for 12 years and his rule will end in 2026.







“The deep entry made by the great queen, will render the place powerful and inaccessible, the army of the three lions will be defeated.” Since the emblem of India is “three lions”, it is believed that he predicted a war between India and Pak in which India will be defeated.







Instability in America – He predicted, “The false trumpet concealing madness will cause Byzantium to change its laws. From Egypt there will go forth a man who wants to edict withdrawn, changing money and standards”. Nostradamus also predicted that the country will become ‘ungovernable’.







Dwindling Europe – The Bulgarian seer predicted that Europe will be invaded by the Muslims in 2016 and it will be ruled by the caliphates by 2043 and it would ultimately cease to exist.

======================================================

Source please refer to C7:Q16

The deep entry made by the great queen, will render the place powerful and inaccessible, the army of the three lions will be defeated

Prediction can cause the war between Pak and india

in this prediction "Great Queen" was mentioned not Pakistan.. there are more prediction of

Shah Naimatullah Wali (RA)

because he is

so i am not going to post his predictions which is almost the same as

Nostradamus.

I hope the

friends here will not take that in a negative way...Its not something i am saying its something a

Nostradamus

said 1550 years ago



So what do you think? Could Nostradamus predict the future?